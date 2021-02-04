Log in
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.

LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.

(LSTR)
Landstar System : Cheers to Customer Service

02/04/2021 | 03:13pm EST
Owner of Sommelier Logistics Peggy Mauldin was caught on camera providing top shelf customer service this summer. The Texas-based independent Landstar agent says spending time in the vineyards to support her customer's grape shipments - is nothing to 'wine' about.

When Mauldin received a call that grapes needed to be picked before they could be loaded for transport - the independent Landstar agent drove to the customer's vineyard, rolled up her sleeves and went to work.

'We do what needs to be done to support our customers in any way we can. That means picking grapes in the Texas sun,' says Mauldin. 'My customer was appreciative of the extra helping hands to get the load moving. Working together, the grapes were picked, the truck was loaded, and the driver headed
out for delivery.'

Cheers!

Disclaimer

Landstar System Inc. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 20:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 049 M - -
Net income 2020 188 M - -
Net cash 2020 96,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
Yield 2020 1,96%
Capitalization 5 519 M 5 519 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Landstar System, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 142,77 $
Last Close Price 143,78 $
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James B. Gattoni President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Diana Mather Murphy Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph J. Beacom Chief Operating & Safety Officer, VP
Rick Coro Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David G. Bannister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.6.77%5 519
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.1.32%23 202
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.2.89%14 691
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.37.92%6 605
SAIA, INC.-0.74%4 646
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.2.18%2 769
