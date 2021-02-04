Landstar System : Cheers to Customer Service

Owner of Sommelier Logistics Peggy Mauldin was caught on camera providing top shelf customer service this summer. The Texas-based independent Landstar agent says spending time in the vineyards to support her customer's grape shipments - is nothing to 'wine' about.

When Mauldin received a call that grapes needed to be picked before they could be loaded for transport - the independent Landstar agent drove to the customer's vineyard, rolled up her sleeves and went to work.

'We do what needs to be done to support our customers in any way we can. That means picking grapes in the Texas sun,' says Mauldin. 'My customer was appreciative of the extra helping hands to get the load moving. Working together, the grapes were picked, the truck was loaded, and the driver headed

out for delivery.'

Cheers!