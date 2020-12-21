Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Landstar System, Inc.    LSTR

LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.

(LSTR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 12/21 04:00:01 pm
135.31 USD   +0.30%
04:39pLANDSTAR SYSTEM : Gives in 2020
PU
09:43aSIGNS OF THE TIMES : Navigating Business in 2020
PU
12/17LANDSTAR SYSTEM : Turning Lemons Into Lemonade
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Landstar System : Gives in 2020

12/21/2020 | 04:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As 2020 comes to a close, Landstar would like to thank the many employees who take time each year to support the communities in which the company operates.

Virtual Fundraising

Throughout this year, Landstar employees working from home showed tremendous support through virtual fundraising events for various charities. Employees contributed more than $45,000 to charitable organizations this year including, United Way, The American Cancer Society , and The American Heart Association.

Santa's Helpers

Landstar employees generously donated 106 bicycles to children in need of new wheels for the New Year. In December 2020, Landstar Owner-Operator Tony Davis made the special delivery to Jacksonville's Child Guidance Center. Landstar began working with the center in 1990. The Child Guidance Center is a private not-for-profit organization serving the needs of children, adolescents and their families in northern Florida since 1951.

In addition to bicycles, Landstar employees also contributed to provide gifts to children in foster care in their immediate areas. Landstar's support of the Adopt-an-Angel program in 2020 will provide nearly 200 children with gifts this holiday season.

Disclaimer

Landstar System Inc. published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 21:38:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.
04:39pLANDSTAR SYSTEM : Gives in 2020
PU
09:43aSIGNS OF THE TIMES : Navigating Business in 2020
PU
12/17LANDSTAR SYSTEM : Turning Lemons Into Lemonade
PU
12/10LANDSTAR SYSTEM : Promoting Safety From Dispatch Through Delivery
PU
12/09LANDSTAR SYSTEM : Lumber, Logistics and Landstar
PU
12/09LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12/09Landstar Announces Special Dividend
GL
12/08M.U.S.T. CUSTOMER : A Cut Above the Rest
PU
11/30Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target for Landstar System to $132 From $120, Mai..
MT
11/18Credit Suisse Adjusts Landstar System's Price Target to $135 from $133, Keeps..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 047 M - -
Net income 2020 185 M - -
Net cash 2020 91,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,9x
Yield 2020 2,08%
Capitalization 5 178 M 5 178 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 333
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Landstar System, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 131,08 $
Last Close Price 134,91 $
Spread / Highest target 8,96%
Spread / Average Target -2,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James B. Gattoni President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Diana Mather Murphy Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph J. Beacom Chief Operating & Safety Officer, VP
Rick Coro Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David G. Bannister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.18.48%5 178
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.57.71%23 412
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.20.28%14 844
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.49.58%4 783
SAIA, INC.97.37%4 758
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.10.20%2 771
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ