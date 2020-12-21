Landstar System : Gives in 2020

As 2020 comes to a close, Landstar would like to thank the many employees who take time each year to support the communities in which the company operates.

Throughout this year, Landstar employees working from home showed tremendous support through virtual fundraising events for various charities. Employees contributed more than $45,000 to charitable organizations this year including, United Way, The American Cancer Society , and The American Heart Association.

Landstar employees generously donated 106 bicycles to children in need of new wheels for the New Year. In December 2020, Landstar Owner-Operator Tony Davis made the special delivery to Jacksonville's Child Guidance Center. Landstar began working with the center in 1990. The Child Guidance Center is a private not-for-profit organization serving the needs of children, adolescents and their families in northern Florida since 1951.

In addition to bicycles, Landstar employees also contributed to provide gifts to children in foster care in their immediate areas. Landstar's support of the Adopt-an-Angel program in 2020 will provide nearly 200 children with gifts this holiday season.