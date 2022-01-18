Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Landstar System, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSTR   US5150981018

LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.

(LSTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/18 12:18:20 pm
167.325 USD   +0.04%
12:10pLANDSTAR SYSTEM : is Working Against Human Trafficking
PU
01/17LANDSTAR SYSTEM : Never Say Never
PU
01/12Landstar to Release Fourth Quarter Results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Landstar System : is Working Against Human Trafficking

01/18/2022 | 12:10pm EST
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month and Landstar is committed to working with industry groups and supply chain partners in the fight against human trafficking. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, human trafficking is a multi-billion dollar criminal industry that denies freedom to 24.9 million people around the world. In the United States, human trafficking happens in all 50 states.

Here are some of the ways Landstar has become involved in the fight against human trafficking, and ways you or your business can join the fight.

Landstar recognizes that truckers are one of the first lines of defense to identify, report on and help prevent human trafficking, and orientation for all new BCOs at Landstar includes information on human trafficking. Landstar is a corporate sponsor of Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) and has worked with the organization to educate and certify over 2,500 of our BCOs and employees on the proper actions when encountering potential trafficked victims. Representatives of TAT are regularly invited to BCO safety meetings and other Landstar events for ongoing awareness. Visit the Truckers Again Trafficking website to learn more about the programs and resources they offer.

Landstar has signed the U.S. Department of Transportation's Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking (TLAHT) pledge that calls on leaders in the transportation industry to commit to employee education, raising public awareness and measuring the collective impact to end human trafficking. Visit the Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking website to take the pledge and help raise awareness.

On Jan. 12, 2022, the Florida Office of the Attorney General launched a new initiative to end human trafficking through workforce training in Florida. Landstar Field Safety Manager Theresa Broadbent represented Landstar at the official press conference launching the initiative in Tallahassee, Florida. Visit You Can Stop HT to learn more about the initiative and download resources.

Here are some of the ways to report human trafficking information:

Disclaimer

Landstar System Inc. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 17:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 444 M - -
Net income 2021 374 M - -
Net cash 2021 74,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 0,52%
Capitalization 6 374 M 6 374 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 320
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
James B. Gattoni President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Federico L. Pensotti Chief Financial Officer, CAO & Vice President
Diana Mather Murphy Non-Executive Chairman
Rick Coro Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Joseph J. Beacom Chief Operating & Safety Officer, VP
