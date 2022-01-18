Landstar System : is Working Against Human Trafficking

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month and Landstar is committed to working with industry groups and supply chain partners in the fight against human trafficking. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, human trafficking is a multi-billion dollar criminal industry that denies freedom to 24.9 million people around the world. In the United States, human trafficking happens in all 50 states.

Here are some of the ways Landstar has become involved in the fight against human trafficking, and ways you or your business can join the fight.

Landstar recognizes that truckers are one of the first lines of defense to identify, report on and help prevent human trafficking, and orientation for all new BCOs at Landstar includes information on human trafficking. Landstar is a corporate sponsor of Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) and has worked with the organization to educate and certify over 2,500 of our BCOs and employees on the proper actions when encountering potential trafficked victims. Representatives of TAT are regularly invited to BCO safety meetings and other Landstar events for ongoing awareness. Visit the Truckers Again Trafficking website to learn more about the programs and resources they offer.

Landstar has signed the U.S. Department of Transportation's Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking (TLAHT) pledge that calls on leaders in the transportation industry to commit to employee education, raising public awareness and measuring the collective impact to end human trafficking. Visit the Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking website to take the pledge and help raise awareness.

On Jan. 12, 2022, the Florida Office of the Attorney General launched a new initiative to end human trafficking through workforce training in Florida. Landstar Field Safety Manager Theresa Broadbent represented Landstar at the official press conference launching the initiative in Tallahassee, Florida. Visit You Can Stop HT to learn more about the initiative and download resources.