Landstar System : 5 Healthy Ways to Cope With Stress

Stressful situations impact everyone differently but according to experts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), coping with stress in a healthy way will make you, the people you care about and your community stronger.

Turn to the people who you trust most to share and discuss your emotions. Talking through stressors could provide relief.

Make time for activities or hobbies that you enjoy and help you unwind from a stressful day.

Exercise is known to reduce stress-related anxiety. Regular exercise, such as a daily walk, can help you feel and function better.

Choose healthier food options and incorporate healthy fats, fiber, as well as colorful fruits and vegetables into your meals. Health experts also recommend avoiding foods that are high in sodium.

Good sleep habits can improve your physical and mental health. The CDC recommends adults have a consistent sleep schedule with at least seven hours of sleep per night. In addition, CDC experts suggest avoiding large meals, caffeine and alcohol before bedtime for a more restful night's sleep.