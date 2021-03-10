Log in
Landstar System, Inc.

LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.

(LSTR)
Landstar System : 5 Healthy Ways to Cope With Stress

03/10/2021 | 12:10pm EST
Stressful situations impact everyone differently but according to experts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), coping with stress in a healthy way will make you, the people you care about and your community stronger.

Consider these stress reducing strategies from the CDC: Connect With People You Trust

Turn to the people who you trust most to share and discuss your emotions. Talking through stressors could provide relief.

Pick Up Activities That You Enjoy

Make time for activities or hobbies that you enjoy and help you unwind from a stressful day.

Develop an Exercise Routine

Exercise is known to reduce stress-related anxiety. Regular exercise, such as a daily walk, can help you feel and function better.

Eat Well-Balanced Meals

Choose healthier food options and incorporate healthy fats, fiber, as well as colorful fruits and vegetables into your meals. Health experts also recommend avoiding foods that are high in sodium.

Improve Your Sleep Schedule

Good sleep habits can improve your physical and mental health. The CDC recommends adults have a consistent sleep schedule with at least seven hours of sleep per night. In addition, CDC experts suggest avoiding large meals, caffeine and alcohol before bedtime for a more restful night's sleep.

Disclaimer

Landstar System Inc. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 17:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
