Landstar System : Names Mohammad Chatila as Safety Officer of the Yea…

Landstar System, Inc., a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services, named Mohammad Chatila, managing partner at Let's Move It LLC as its 2020 Landstar Safety Officer of the Year.

Mohammad 'Mo' Chatila serves as the designated Landstar Safety Officer (LSO) at the independent agency owned by Yossef Chatila, in St. Augustine, Florida. Mo was selected as 2020 LSO of the Year for his outstanding support of the Landstar safety culture. The Let's Move It agency has a spotless safety record and did not experience a single preventable accident in 2020. With more than 6 million Landstar business capacity owner (BCO) miles booked, Let's Move It increased its revenue 22% in 2020 compared to 2019, all while improving the agency's safety results.

Landstar Transportation Logistics Vice President of Safety and Compliance Mike Cobb commended Chatila on receiving the Landstar Safety Officer of the Year Award. 'Mo promotes safety at the agency by always communicating about safety and security procedures with carriers and customers. The agency promotes Landstar's Complete and Accurate Dispatch process and supports customers with Landstar safety initiatives,' said Cobb. 'Safety officers with dedication like Mo are key to Landstar's safety-first culture.'

Landstar requires each of its approximately 1,200 independent agent locations to name an individual responsible for the safety performance of the agency. The designated Landstar Safety Officer (LSO) promotes safe, secure and compliant driving, participates in Landstar's network-wide monthly Safety Thursday Conference Call and supports customer safety initiatives. Each month, Landstar names one LSO of the Month, from which the Landstar Safety Officer of the Year is selected.

Chatila, like the 11 other LSO of the Year finalists in 2020, leads an independent Landstar agency with an impeccable safety record and a staff that continuously looks for ways to improve.

The Landstar Safety Officer of the Year award was announced during a private presentation to independent Landstar agents via a Cisco WebEx® conference call in April.