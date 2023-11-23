Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 3.25 million compared to CAD 4.42 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 1.88 million compared to net income of CAD 8.96 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.002 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.014 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.002 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.014 a year ago. Basic loss per share was CAD 0.003 compared to basic earnings per share of CAD 0.013 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was CAD 0.003 compared to diluted earnings per share of CAD 0.013 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was CAD 9.95 million compared to CAD 13.44 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 1.83 million compared to net income of CAD 22.35 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.001 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.044 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.001 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.044 a year ago. Basic loss per share was CAD 0.004 compared to basic earnings per share of CAD 0.041 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was CAD 0.004 compared to diluted earnings per share of CAD 0.041 a year ago.