  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Laneway Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNY   AU000000LNY3

LANEWAY RESOURCES LIMITED

(LNY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/24 09:05:17 pm
0.006 AUD   --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Laneway Resources : Application for quotation of securities - LNY

01/26/2022 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

LANEWAY RESOURCES LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday January 27, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

LNY

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

206,000,000

27/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

LANEWAY RESOURCES LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

75003049714

1.3

ASX issuer code

LNY

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

27/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LNYAA : CONVERTIBLE NOTES

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LNY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

206,000,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

27/1/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

27/1/2022

For personal use only

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

Yes

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

27/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

206,000,000

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00500000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Conversion of unlisted $0.005 Convertible Notes. In addition to the shares issued on conversion, subject to receipt of shareholder approval, former noteholders will also be issued with 1 option for every 2 shares issued on conversion as a conversion fee. Each option will be exercisable at 0.8 cents expiring 30 September 2022.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Laneway Resources Limited published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 22:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,21 M -0,15 M -0,15 M
Net Debt 2021 3,53 M 2,51 M 2,51 M
P/E ratio 2021 -74,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,7 M 18,4 M 18,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart LANEWAY RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Laneway Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bradley Austin Gordon Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Jonathan Paul Kershaw Marshall Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Stephen Grant Bizzell Executive Chairman
Scott Hall Chief Operating Officer & Exploration Manager
Richard Stacy Anthon Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANEWAY RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%18
NEWMONT CORPORATION2.05%50 570
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION2.33%34 671
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-8.66%20 378
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-5.99%18 217
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-0.37%14 213