Laneway Resources : Application for quotation of securities - LNY
01/26/2022 | 05:29pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
LANEWAY RESOURCES LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday January 27, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
LNY
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
206,000,000
27/01/2022
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
Part 2 - Type of Issue
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
LANEWAY RESOURCES LTD
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
75003049714
1.3
ASX issuer code
LNY
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
27/1/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Issue details
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
LNYAA : CONVERTIBLE NOTES
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
LNY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
206,000,000
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
27/1/2022
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
27/1/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
Yes
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
No
Issue date
27/1/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
206,000,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.00500000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Conversion of unlisted $0.005 Convertible Notes. In addition to the shares issued on conversion, subject to receipt of shareholder approval, former noteholders will also be issued with 1 option for every 2 shares issued on conversion as a conversion fee. Each option will be exercisable at 0.8 cents expiring 30 September 2022.
Application for quotation of +securities
