Laneway Resources : High Grade Gold Drilling Results at Agate Creek

Following completion of the RC drilling program, a geotechnical diamond drilling program will also commence shortly, designed primarily to assess geotechnical constraints for pit designs but also targeting additional deeper Rhyolite zones at Sherwood. The diamond drilling program will continue into 2022 and is not expected to be impacted significantly by the wet season.
Full assay results from the drilling program should be received over the course of the next month.
Laneway Managing Director, Brad Gordon commented:
We are pleased to be getting immediate high grade drilling results with the first drill holes in our program following up targets generated from the recently completed multi-element study. As the program continues, we look forward to confirming the IRGS hypothesis for Agate Creek and our initial targets of along strike and deeper extensions of the known gold mineralisation.
This announcement is Authorised by the Board of Directors
For further information contact:
Brad Gordon
Managing Director, Laneway Resources
Phone: (07) 3108 3500
E-Mail: admin@lanewayresources.com.au
Competent Persons Statements
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Scott Hall who is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Hall is a full-time employee of Laneway Resources Limited and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.' Mr Hall consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
2