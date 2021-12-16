Log in
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Laneway Resources : High Grade Gold Drilling Results at Agate Creek

12/16/2021 | 05:49pm EST
For personal use only

Level 21, 110 Mary St, Brisbane QLD 4000

GPO Box 1164, Brisbane QLD 4001

Telephone: 07 3108 3500

Email: admin@lanewayresources.com.au

www.lanewayresources.com.au

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

17 December 2021

High Grade Gold Drilling Results at Agate Creek

Highlights

  • Assay results have been received for the first 2 holes of the current 49 drill hole, 2,774 metre, drilling program.
  • Significant drill intercepts from the first 2 holes include:
  • CCGC349
  1. 1m @ 9.68 g/t Au from 12m &
      1. 14m @ 5.84 g/t Au from 36m including 1m @ 18.7 g/t Au from 40m & 1m @ 33.9 g/t Au from 45m.
    • CCGC348
      1. 1m @ 5.05 g/t Au from 15m
  • The current drilling program is the first phase of a multi-stage drilling program following on from the recent completion of the Multi-Element Study that identified IRGS potential at Agate Creek.
  • This initial RC drilling program is targeting along strike and deeper extensions to known high grade mineralisation at Sherwood and will assist in updating planned open cut designs along with waste rock characterisation sampling as part of Environmental Authority amendment applications.
  • Further assay results will be received over the course of the next month.

The Board of Laneway Resources Limited ("Laneway" or "the Company") (ASX:LNY) is pleased to advise of high grade gold assay results from the first holes of the current drilling program at the high grade Sherwood deposit within Laneway's100% owned Agate Creek Gold Project in North Queensland.

The drilling program follows the recent completion of the Multi-Element study, and has been designed to confirm the interpreted IRGS potential and is targeting:

  • Interpreted extensions and repetitions at Sherwood & Sherwood West; and
  • The deeper interpreted high grade gold zones below Sherwood.

Further details of the results of the Multi-element study are contained in the Company's ASX announcement of 18 November 2021.

Drilling is being completed by AED Drilling. The location of the drilled holes is shown on the image below. The location co-ordinates and significant assay results (>1g/t gold) from all holes in this program are also contained in the tables in the attached appendices 1 and 2 below. Drilling results so far are confirming extensions of the previously mined veins along with previously identified deeper almost parallel systems which also host narrow high grade gold zones. It is expected the assay results still pending from the drill holes completed to date will demonstrate extensions to these zones.



Following completion of the RC drilling program, a geotechnical diamond drilling program will also commence shortly, designed primarily to assess geotechnical constraints for pit designs but also targeting additional deeper Rhyolite zones at Sherwood. The diamond drilling program will continue into 2022 and is not expected to be impacted significantly by the wet season.

Full assay results from the drilling program should be received over the course of the next month.

Laneway Managing Director, Brad Gordon commented:

We are pleased to be getting immediate high grade drilling results with the first drill holes in our program following up targets generated from the recently completed multi-element study. As the program continues, we look forward to confirming the IRGS hypothesis for Agate Creek and our initial targets of along strike and deeper extensions of the known gold mineralisation.

This announcement is Authorised by the Board of Directors

For further information contact:

Brad Gordon

Managing Director, Laneway Resources

Phone: (07) 3108 3500

E-Mail: admin@lanewayresources.com.au

Competent Persons Statements

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Scott Hall who is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Hall is a full-time employee of Laneway Resources Limited and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.' Mr Hall consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

2

APPENDIX 1: SIGNIFICANT DRILL INTERCEPTS OVER 1 G/T GOLD

For personal use only

NB:-

Hole ID

From

To

Au g/t

Depth

Depth

CCGC348

15

16

5.05

CCGC348

18

19

1.58

CCGC348

31

32

1.36

CCGC349

3

4

1.15

CCGC349

6

7

1.29

CCGC349

8

9

1.08

CCGC349

11

12

9.68

CCGC349

36

37

2.38

CCGC349

37

38

1.03

CCGC349

38

39

1.68

CCGC349

39

40

4.81

CCGC349

40

41

18.7

CCGC349

41

42

5.73

CCGC349

42

43

2.09

CCGC349

43

44

1.34

CCGC349

44

45

0.68

CCGC349

45

46

33.9

CCGC349

46

47

2.44

CCGC349

47

48

1.4

CCGC349

48

49

1.51

CCGC349

49

50

4

CCGC349

73

74

1.01

Results shown are as represented as drilled intervals not true widths,

suffixes of a, b, c do not portray separate drill-holes purely separated intervals within the same drill-hole CCGCXXX whose location coordinates can be seen in Appendix 2 below,

only results above 1g/t have been shown unless internal dilution within a larger intercept

3

APPENDIX 2: DRILL HOLE COLLAR LOCATIONS GPS SURVEYED

Hole ID

GDA94 East

GDA94

RL

Azimuth

Dip

Total

North

Mag

Depth

CCGC301

768204

7897739

503

352

-90

6

6

CCGC302

768211

7897731

503

352

-90

6

CCGC303

768277

7897707

497

352

-90

21.6

CCGC304

768289

7897695

475

352

-90

21.6

CCGC305

768296

7897746

436

352

-90

55

CCGC306

768307

7897776

424

352

-90

61

CCGC307

768390

7897779

520

352

-90

79

CCGC308

768362

7897770

502

352

-90

91

CCGC309

768350

7897752

504

352

-90

133

CCGC310

768412

7897787

504

352

-90

121



CCGC311

768421

7897791

516

352

-90

127

CCGC312

768407

7897784

517

352

-90

109

CCGC313

768424

7897789

484

352

-90

109

CCGC314

768427

7897817

522

352

-90

109

CCGC315

767417

7897850

514

352

-90

31

CCGC316

767405

7897852

516

352

-90

25

CCGC317

767385

7897857

526

352

-90

19

CCGC318

767364

7897858

541

352

-90

13

CCGC319

767425

7897853

534

262

-60

48



CCGC320

767498

7897437

448

262

-60

60

CCGC321

767441

7897414

457

352

-90

25

CCGC322

767415

7897442

467

352

-90

31

CCGC323

767505

7897600

450

352

-90

13

CCGC324

767529

7897585

450

352

-90

25

CCGC325

768502

7897598

444

352

-90

19

CCGC326

768505

7897615

445

352

-90

19

CCGC327

768520

7897634

446

352

-90

31

CCGC328

768476

7897583

442

352

-90

31

CCGC329

768463

7897571

442

352

-90

31

CCGC330

768434

7897751

511

352

-90

151

CCGC331

768478

7897820

513

352

-90

175

CCGC332

768488

7897841

514

352

-90

73

CCGC333

768491

7897897

539

352

-90

73

CCGC334

768436

7897903

532

352

-90

145

CCGC335

768454

7897877

518

352

-90

73

CCGC336

768464

7897862

516

352

-90

139

CCGC337

768419

7897501

435

352

-90

85



CCGC338

767439

7897309

450

352

-90

21.6

CCGC339

767430

7897321

499

352

-90

21.6

CCGC340

767425

7897344

460

352

-90

21.6

CCGC341

767418

7897361

459

352

-90

21.6

CCGC342

767437

7897373

456

352

-90

21.6

CCGC343

767410

7897433

460

352

-90

21.6

CCGC344

767424

7897456

464

352

-90

21.6

CCGC345

767397

7897824

511

352

-90

21.6

CCGC346

767406

7897830

504

352

-90

21.6

CCGC347

767410

7897782

496

352

-90

21.6

CCGC348

768326

7897861

488

352

-90

37

CCGC349

768365

7697853

488

352

-90

79

CCGC350

768381

7897831

487

352

-90

14.4

CCGC351

768392

7897831

487

352

-90

14.4

CCGC352

768378

7897838

487

352

-90

14.4

CCGC353

768389

7897837

487

352

-90

14.4

4

Level 21, Matisse Tower, 110 Mary St, Brisbane QLD 4000

GPO Box 1164, Brisbane QLD 4001

Telephone: 07 3108 3500

Email: admin@lanewayresources.com.au

www.lanewayresources.com.au





