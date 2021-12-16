Laneway Resources : High Grade Gold Drilling Results at Agate Creek

Level 21, 110 Mary St, Brisbane QLD 4000

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

17 December 2021

High Grade Gold Drilling Results at Agate Creek

Highlights

Assay results have been received for the first 2 holes of the current 49 drill hole, 2,774 metre, drilling program.

Significant drill intercepts from the first 2 holes include:

CCGC349

1m @ 9.68 g/t Au from 12m &

14m @ 5.84 g/t Au from 36m including 1m @ 18.7 g/t Au from 40m & 1m @ 33.9 g/t Au from 45m. CCGC348 1m @ 5.05 g/t Au from 15m

The current drilling program is the first phase of a multi-stage drilling program following on from the recent completion of the Multi-Element Study that identified IRGS potential at Agate Creek.

This initial RC drilling program is targeting along strike and deeper extensions to known high grade mineralisation at Sherwood and will assist in updating planned open cut designs along with waste rock characterisation sampling as part of Environmental Authority amendment applications.

Further assay results will be received over the course of the next month.

The Board of Laneway Resources Limited ("Laneway" or "the Company") (ASX:LNY) is pleased to advise of high grade gold assay results from the first holes of the current drilling program at the high grade Sherwood deposit within Laneway's100% owned Agate Creek Gold Project in North Queensland.

The drilling program follows the recent completion of the Multi-Element study, and has been designed to confirm the interpreted IRGS potential and is targeting:

Interpreted extensions and repetitions at Sherwood & Sherwood West; and

The deeper interpreted high grade gold zones below Sherwood.

Further details of the results of the Multi-element study are contained in the Company's ASX announcement of 18 November 2021.

Drilling is being completed by AED Drilling. The location of the drilled holes is shown on the image below. The location co-ordinates and significant assay results (>1g/t gold) from all holes in this program are also contained in the tables in the attached appendices 1 and 2 below. Drilling results so far are confirming extensions of the previously mined veins along with previously identified deeper almost parallel systems which also host narrow high grade gold zones. It is expected the assay results still pending from the drill holes completed to date will demonstrate extensions to these zones.