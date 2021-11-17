Laneway Resources : Multi-Element Study Identifies IRGS Potential at Agate Creek

Level 21 Matisse Tower, 110 Mary St, Brisbane QLD 4000 GPO Box 1164, Brisbane QLD 4001 Telephone: 07 3108 3500 Email: admin@lanewayresources.com.au www.lanewayresources.com.au ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 18 November 2021 only Multi-Element Study identifies Intrusion Related Gold System (IRGS) potential at Agate Creek Laneway Resources Ltd (ASX:LNY) ("Laneway" or "the Company") is pleased to provide the results from a comprehensive multi-element study conducted at the Company's 100% owned Agate Creek Gold Project. Highlights ✚ 12-monthMulti-Element ('ME') study at Agate Creek has unlocked the geological model of the use region and highlighted Kidston style IRGS potential of Laneway's highly prospective North Queensland tenement package ✚ Rhyolites at Agate Creek have magmatic characteristics with strongly reduced and highly fractionated chemistry, similar to the magmatic chemistry observed for intrusions at documented northern Queensland IRGS deposits ie Kidston (5moz), Woolgar (2moz), and Mt Wright (1.5moz) ✚ Analysis of >47,000 samples from drill cores collected in the vicinity of Agate Creek since 1993 involved two parallel investigations, Metal Zonation Analysis and an Elemental/Alteration Geochemical Analysis and both concluded the Agate Creek Deposit had indicators with similarities to an IRGS ✚ Study confirms gold mineralisation is intimately associated with emplacement of rhyolite intrusions ✚ Study identified consistent metal zonation pattern for mineralisation at both Sherwood and Sherwood West ✚ Vectors from metal zonation and element geochemistry suggest a larger gold target is down- plunge of Agate Creek, deeper than current drilling personal✚ Separately a review of regional gravity and magnetics data has identified a gravity low For approximately 4.7 kms south of Agate Creek, interpreted to be a felsic intrusive plug and potential source for the gold mineralisation observed at Agate Creek, ✚ Planning is well advanced for a multi-stage drill program to confirm interpreted IRGS potential and includes: o Significant drill campaign at Sherwood & Sherwood West o Drilling to test deeper interpreted high grade gold targets below Sherwood Utilising metal zonation patterns, exploration targets have also been identified in the brownfield environment .

Background onlyLaneway is pleased to provide results from a comprehensive multi-element ("ME") study conducted at the Company's 100% owned Agate Creek Project in North Queensland. The study involved re-analysis of all available existing pulp samples totalling 47,255 individual samples by a Niton Portable XRF (pXRF) with comparison assaying utilising a 4 acid digest and ICPOES analysis by INTERTEK Townsville conducted on a 1 in 20 basis. All pulp samples stored on site at Agate Creek from historical drilling completed by seven companies including Laneway dating back to 1993 were utilised in this study. Gold mineralisation at Sherwood has previously been described as a low-sulphidation,adularia-sericite type epithermal system, genetically related to the emplacement of Permo-Carboniferous porphyritic userhyolite and andesite extrusives and intrusives. Beams et al (2019) commented "the boundary between pithermal per se and intrusion-relatedepizonal is not clear and is broadly based on visual observations of textures but both types have similar chemistry implying that epithermal deposits are part of the Intrusion-Related Epizonal System". The ME study involved two parallel investigations, Metal Zonation Analysis and an Elemental/Alteration Geochemical Analysis of the mineralisation styles observed within the Agate Creek Project. Both investigations concluded the Agate Creek Deposit had indicators with similarities to an Intrusive Related personalGold System ("IRGS"). Findings from this study will assist in developing targets for upcoming drill programs. Laneway MD, Brad Gordon noted: We are very excited by the results of the multi-element study, which has been a year in the making with input from some of the best independent geological experts in the country. Without exaggeration it has transformed our understanding of the geology at Agate Creek and the scale potential of our ground in the region. What had historically been considered an epithermal deposit at Sherwood is now looking increasingly like an IRGS system. Such deposits are generally recognized to offer larger scale potential and are characterized by multi-million ounce endowments. Whilst we already have a JORC Mineral Resource of close to half a million ounces at Agate Creek we might just be on the cusp of something much larger. In our opinion we are likely at the beginning of a new chapter in the history of Laneway Resources with a new geological model underpinning our thinking. Whilst we have other assets in our portfolio, Laneway is firmly focused on gold production. However, the study has yielded a wealth of drill targets to confirm the IRGS hypothesis which we intend to follow up straight away, starting with 'along strike' and deeper Forextensions to the known Sherwood high grade mineralisation in the rhyolites. Drilling will continue into 2022 with the large gravity low SE of Agate Creek a particularly tantalising prospect. 2

Intrusive Related Gold Systems onlyIRGS deposits occur in specific tectonic belts around the world. One of the largest IRGS deposits is the undeveloped Donlin Creek deposit in the prolific Tintina G ld Belt in Alaska which hosts +30 Moz. useNE Queensland is host to several large IRGS deposits (Figure 1), notably Kidston (5 Moz) is located approximately 60 kilometres east of the Agate Creek Project. personalThe Agate Creek Project holds the fourth largest mineral endowment in the Georgetown region behind Kidston (5 Moz), Woolgar Mesozonal (1.1 Moz) and Woolgar Epithermal (0.7 M z). IRGS mineral systems are characterised by a range of mineralisation styles (sheeted veins/stockworks, br ccias, disseminated deposits and skarn/replacement deposits) and a variable metal assemblage combining Au with Bi, Te, W, Mo, As and ForSb. Figure 2 below provides a schematic of the various styles of mineralisation, the overall metal associations and depths of emplacement. Figure 1: Location of Agate Creek Project and IRGS Deposits. 3

Sherwood, 0.5Moz onlyuse personalFigure 2: IRGS model for NE Queensland showing styles of mineralisation and the different overall metal associations characteristic of epithermal, porphyry and plutonic levels of emplacement of the systems. (refer to Appendix 1 for full details of the Sherwood resource.) Discussion of Results The Metal Zonation Analysis was undertaken in collaboration with Dr Gregg Morrison of Klondike Exploration. Dr Morrison has an extensive background knowledge of mineral deposits throughout NorthEast Queensland, including a recent collaborative research project "Characterising and assessing prospectivity of intrusion-relatedhydrothermal mineral systems in northeast Queensland" funded and administered by the Geological Survey of Queensland. ForBeams & Morrison (2016) describe a classification scheme based on a 12-element suite (Au-Ag,As-Sb,Cu-Pb-Zn,Bi-Te,Mo-W-Sn +/- Ba, Hg, Mn and Se) applicable to magmatic-hydrothermal systems. The classification is determined from the relative enrichment of the elements, estimated as the average element concentration in a sample suite divided by the corresponding average concentration values for the dominant host rock. The elements are then listed in the order of relative enrichment defining a metals zonation pattern which provides a vector toward the dominant gold ore position along strike, down dip, down plunge and potential repetitions of the system. Figure 3 further demonstrates a generic overall zoning pattern with Au best represented in specific zones. From the pXRF and ICP/OES analysis, a metal zonation pattern at Agate Creek has been defined as comprising: Au+Ag, As+Sb, Pb, Zn, Cu, Mo (+/- W, Bi, Se) As the majority of data has been derived from pXRF, detailed analysis of Agate Creek was based on the elements Au, As, Pb, Zn, Cu, Mo, W for determining zonation patterns. 4

onlyuse personalFigure 3: Generic Zoning Pattern for an Intrusion System. Utilising the following observations, Agate Creek can be qualified as comprising a series of stacked thrusts invaded by rhyolite dikes with a focussed hydrothermal system discharge where Mo is prominent in the rhyolite, W in brecciated rhyolite, As extending off the tip of the rhyolite dikes, with Pb, Zn and Cu in the surrounding rock adjacent to the dikes. High grade gold mineralisation is associated with W in the brecciated rhyolite, with economic gold associated with Mo in rhyolite and Pb, Zn in surrounding country rock adjacent to the rhyolite intrusions. The conceptual geological model for the Sherwood mineralisation system is depicted in Figure 4. A comparison of observed zonation patterns at Agate Creek with IRGS deposits elsewhere in NE Queensland is provided in Table 1. ForTable 1: Metal zoning patterns for NE Queensland, comparing to Agate Creek Project with distal patterns comparable to Kidston and Mt Leyshon. 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.