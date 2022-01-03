Log in
    LNY   AU000000LNY3

LANEWAY RESOURCES LIMITED

(LNY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Laneway Resources : Proposed issue of securities - LNY

01/03/2022 | 05:59pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

LANEWAY RESOURCES LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

31/12/2021

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Option with an exercise price of $0.008 and expiry date of 30

189,500,000

confirmed

September 2022

LNY

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

379,000,000

Proposed +issue date

31/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

LANEWAY RESOURCES LTD

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

75003049714

1.3

ASX issuer code

LNY

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

31/12/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes

use

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

28/2/2022

actual?

received/condition met?

Estimated

No

Comments

The Placement Participants will be issued with one share plus one free attaching Option for every two Shares subscribed

personal

for at AUD0.005 per share. The Option can be exercised into one Share at an exercise price of AUD0.008 on or before

the expiry date of 30 September 2022. The Option issue is conditional upon shareholder approval at an EGM to be held.

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

Yes

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)? Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

For

ASX +security code and description

LNY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

379,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.00500

only

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Attaching +Security

use

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

personal

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o

of the proposed +securities are appropriate and

+securities on ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

Yes

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Option with an exercise price of $0.008 and expiry date of

30 September 2022

+Security type

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

For

189,500,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The Placement Participants will be issued with one free attaching Option for every two Shares subscribed for. The Option can be exercised into one Share at an exercise price of $0.008 on or before the expiry date of 30 September 2022.

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

only

Options details

+Security currency

AUD - Australian Dollar

use

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD 0.0080

30/9/2022

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

LNY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

personal

1

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

To be provided by separate announcement

Pa t 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

For

31/12/2021

Pa t 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Laneway Resources Limited published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 22:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
