Laneway Resources : Proposed issue of securities - LNY
01/03/2022 | 05:59pm EST
Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
LANEWAY RESOURCES LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
31/12/2021
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
New class-code to be
Option with an exercise price of $0.008 and expiry date of 30
189,500,000
confirmed
September 2022
LNY
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
379,000,000
Proposed +issue date
31/12/2021
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
LANEWAY RESOURCES LTD
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
75003049714
1.3
ASX issuer code
LNY
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
31/12/2021
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7A - Conditions
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
Yes
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition
Date for determination
Is the date estimated or
** Approval
+Security holder approval
28/2/2022
actual?
received/condition met?
Estimated
No
Comments
The Placement Participants will be issued with one share plus one free attaching Option for every two Shares subscribed
for at AUD0.005 per share. The Option can be exercised into one Share at an exercise price of AUD0.008 on or before
the expiry date of 30 September 2022. The Option issue is conditional upon shareholder approval at an EGM to be held.
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
Yes
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)? Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
LNY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
379,000,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD 0.00500
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with
the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Attaching +Security
Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms
Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o
of the proposed +securities are appropriate and
+securities on ASX?
equitable under listing rule 6.1?
Yes
No
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class-code to be confirmed
Option with an exercise price of $0.008 and expiry date of
30 September 2022
+Security type
Options
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
189,500,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
The Placement Participants will be issued with one free attaching Option for every two Shares subscribed for. The Option can be exercised into one Share at an exercise price of $0.008 on or before the expiry date of 30 September 2022.
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
only
Options details
+Security currency
AUD - Australian Dollar
use
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD 0.0080
30/9/2022
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised
LNY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised
1
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities
proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
To be provided by separate announcement
Pa t 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
31/12/2021
Pa t 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No
7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
Yes
Proposed issue of securities
