Laneway Resources : Update - Proposed issue of securities - LNY

1.1 Name of +Entity

LANEWAY RESOURCES LTD

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2 Registered Number Type Registration Number ABN 75003049714 1.3 ASX issuer code LNY

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Correction to date for 3D.10b issue date for institutional security holders from 18 March to 21 March

1.4b Date of previous announcement to this update

15/3/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

15/3/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is: An accelerated offer

A non-+pro rata offer of +securities under a +disclosure document or +PDS

1.6b The proposed accelerated offer is

Accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer (commonly known as a JUMBO or ANREO)