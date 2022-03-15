Log in
    LNY   AU000000LNY3

LANEWAY RESOURCES LIMITED

(LNY)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/13 10:47:06 pm
0.006 AUD    --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Laneway Resources : Update - Proposed issue of securities - LNY

03/15/2022 | 03:00am EDT
Proposed issue of securities

Update Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

LANEWAY RESOURCES LTD

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

15/3/2022

Reason for update to a previous announcement

Correction to date for 3D.10b issue date for institutional security holders from 18 March to 21 March

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 13

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

LANEWAY RESOURCES LTD

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

75003049714

1.3

ASX issuer code

LNY

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Correction to date for 3D.10b issue date for institutional security holders from 18 March to 21 March

1.4b Date of previous announcement to this update

15/3/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

15/3/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is: An accelerated offer

A non-+pro rata offer of +securities under a +disclosure document or +PDS

1.6b The proposed accelerated offer is

Accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer (commonly known as a JUMBO or ANREO)

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 13

Proposed issue of securities

Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue

only

Part 3A - Conditions

3A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the entitlement offer can

proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 3B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities

personal

proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

LNY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

If the entity has quoted company

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

options, do the terms entitle option

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

holders to participate on exercise?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

Yes

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

D tails of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

LNY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

For

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

ISIN Code for the entitlement or right to participate in the offer (if Issuer is

foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)

Has the offer ratio been determined?

Yes

The quantity of additional +securities For a given quantity of +securities

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 13

Proposed issue of securities

to be issued

held

1

3

For personal use only

What will be done with fractional

Maximum number of +securities

entitlements?

proposed to be issued (subject to

rounding)

Fractions rounded up to the next

1,575,503,644

whole number

Offer price details for retail security holders

Has the offer price for the retail offer been determined?

Yes

In what currency will the offer be

What is the offer price per +security

made?

for the retail offer?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00500

Offer price details for institutional security holders

Has the offer price for the institutional offer been determined?

Yes

In what currency will the offer be

What is the offer price per +security

made?

for the institutional offer?

AUD 0.00500

AUD - Australian Dollar

Oversubscription & Scale back details

Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?

Yes

Describe the limits on over-subscription

no limits

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

The allocation of any Additional Shares and Additional Options under the Additional Share Facility will be at the discretion of the Directors

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 13

Proposed issue of securities

Attaching +Security

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

only

Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

use

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

ISIN Code for the entitlement or right to participate in the offer (if Issuer is foreign company and

+securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o

of the proposed +securities are appropriate and

+securities on ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

personal

No

Yes

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Option to acquire one fully paid ordinary share exercise

price $0.008 expiry date 30/9/22

+Security type

Options

Offer ratio (ratio of attaching securities at which the new +securities will be issued)

Has the offer ratio been determined?

Yes

The quantity of attaching +securities to be issued

For a given quantity of the new +securities issued

1

2

What will be done with fractional entitlements?

Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued

For

Fractions rounded up to the next whole number

(subject to rounding)

787,751,822

Offer price details for retail security holders

Has the offer price for the retail offer been determined?

Yes

In what currency will the offer be made?

What is the offer price per +security for the retail offer?

AUD 0.00000

AUD - Australian Dollar

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 13

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Laneway Resources Limited published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 06:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
