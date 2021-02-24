Langham Hospitality Investments : COMPLETION OF PAYMENT OF HOTEL MANAGEMENT FEES AND LICENCE FEE FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 BY WAY OF SSUs

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Langham Hospitality Investments

(As constituted pursuant to a deed of trust on 8 May 2013 under the laws of Hong Kong, the trustee of which is LHIL Manager Limited)

and

Langham Hospitality Investments Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1270)

COMPLETION OF PAYMENT OF HOTEL MANAGEMENT FEES AND

LICENCE FEE FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2020 BY WAY OF SSUs

Reference is made to the announcement of the Trust and the Company dated 23 February 2021 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Boards are pleased to announce that the approval for the listing of, and permission to deal in the SSUs in settlement for the Manager Fees for the six months period ended 31 December 2020 has been granted by the Stock Exchange. A total of 7,323,494 new SSUs were allotted and issued to LHIL Assets on 24 February 2021.

By Order of the Boards

LHIL Manager Limited

and

Langham Hospitality Investments Limited

LO Ka Shui

Chairman

Hong Kong, 24 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Boards comprises: Dr. LO Ka Shui (Chairman and Non-executive Director), Mr. Brett Stephen BUTCHER (Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director), Professor CHAN Ka Keung, Ceajer*, Professor LIN Syaru, Shirley*, Mr. LO Chun Him, Alexander#, Mr. LO Chun Lai, Andrew# and Mr. WONG Kwai Lam*.

# *

Non-executive Directors Independent Non-executive Directors