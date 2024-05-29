INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024
LANKA ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIES PLC (PQ 187)
LANKA ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIES PLC
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - GROUP
For the Quarter ended
For the year ended
31st March
31st March
Un-Audited
Un-Audited
Un-Audited
Audited
2024
2023
%
2024
2023
%
Rs'000
Rs'000
Change
Rs'000
Rs'000
Change
Revenue
628,087
532,920
18
2,496,168
2,631,464
(5)
Cost of Sales
(467,504)
(418,056)
12
(1,829,324)
(1,816,433)
1
Gross Profit
160,583
114,863
40
666,844
815,031
(18)
Other income
259
2,136
(88)
18,449
4,845
281
Net change in fair value through profit or loss financial assets
146
(104)
(240)
176
(518)
(134)
Administrative and general expenses
(44,841)
(41,460)
8
(167,647)
(171,003)
(2)
Marketing and distribution expenses
(44,324)
(35,018)
27
(163,072)
(154,107)
6
Profit from operations
71,824
40,417
78
354,751
494,248
(28)
Finance income
4,795
3,256
47
17,467
12,136
44
Finance costs
(8,662)
(37,593)
(77)
(36,573)
(168,095)
(78)
Net finance costs
(3,867)
(34,337)
(89)
(19,106)
(155,959)
(88)
Profit/(Loss) from operations after net finance expense
67,957
6,080
1,018
335,645
338,289
(1)
Income tax expense
(17,397)
5,161
(437)
(96,194)
(118,495)
(19)
Profit/(Loss) for the year
50,560
11,241
350
239,451
219,794
9
Profit/( loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of the company
44,901
3,130
1,335
213,963
197,019
9
Non-controlling Interests
5,658
8,112
(30)
25,487
22,775
12
Profit/(Loss) for the year
50,560
11,241
350
239,451
219,794
9
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Revaluation of property,plant and equipment
286,142
-
-
286,142
-
-
Deferred tax on revalution surplus of land & buildings
(85,253)
-
-
(85,253)
-
-
Deferred tax liabilities due to income tax rate change
-
-
-
-
(93,497)
(100)
Actuarial gains / (losses) on retirement benefit obligations
(4,271)
12,840
(133)
(4,271)
12,840
(133)
Tax on other comprehensive income
1,281
(3,852)
(133)
1,281
(3,852)
(133)
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
197,900
8,988
2,102
197,900
(84,509)
(334)
Total comprehensive income for the year,net of tax
248,460
20,229
1,128
437,351
135,285
223
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity holders of the company
242,998
12,000
1,925
412,059
112,392
267
Non-controlling Interests
5,462
8,230
(34)
25,290
22,892
10
Total comprehensive income for the year
248,460
20,229
1,128
437,351
135,285
223
Earnings Per Share (Rs.)
0.66
0.05
3.12
2.88
Figures in brackets indicate deductions
All values are in Rupees '000, unless otherwise stated.
LANKA ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIES PLC
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - COMPANY
For the Quarter ended
For the year ended
31st March
31st March
Un-Audited
Un-Audited
Un-Audited
Audited
2024
2023
%
2024
2023
%
Rs'000
Rs'000
Change
Rs'000
Rs'000
Change
Revenue
582,778
486,294
20
2,313,054
2,423,563
(5)
Cost of Sales
(446,101)
(390,706)
14
(1,739,756)
(1,691,893)
3
Gross Profit
136,677
95,588
43
573,298
731,670
(22)
Other income
338
2,018
(83)
18,860
4,571
313
Net change in fair value through profit or loss financial assets
146
(104)
(240)
176
(518)
(134)
Administrative and general expenses
(41,410)
(39,514)
5
(156,362)
(167,468)
(7)
Marketing and distribution expenses
(41,281)
(34,254)
21
(156,225)
(150,353)
4
Profit from operations
54,470
23,734
130
279,747
417,902
(33)
Finance income
3,687
1,110
232
10,398
6,574
58
Finance costs
(7,636)
(34,803)
(78)
(30,049)
(143,891)
(79)
Net finance costs
(3,949)
(33,693)
(88)
(19,651)
(137,317)
(86)
Profit/(Loss) from operations after net finance expense
50,521
(9,959)
(607)
260,096
280,585
(7)
Income tax (expense)/reversal
(11,020)
4,752
(332)
(72,241)
(106,614)
(32)
Profit/(Loss) for the year
39,501
(5,207)
(859)
187,855
173,971
8
Profit/( loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of the company
39,501
(5,207)
(859)
187,855
173,971
8
Profit/(Loss) for the year
39,501
(5,207)
(859)
187,855
173,971
8
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Revaluation of property,plant and equipment
268,421
-
-
268,421
-
-
Deferred tax on revalution surplus of land & buildings
(80,526)
-
-
(80,526)
-
-
Deferred tax liabilities due to income tax rate change
-
-
-
-
(87,497)
(100)
Actuarial gains / (losses) on retirement benefit obligations
(3,531)
12,340
(129)
(3,531)
12,340
(129)
Tax on other comprehensive income
1,059
(3,702)
(129)
1,059
(3,702)
(129)
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
185,423
8,638
2,047
185,423
(78,859)
(335)
Total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
224,923
3,431
6,456
373,277
95,112
292
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity holders of the company
224,923
3,431
6,456
373,277
95,112
292
Total comprehensive income for the year
224,923
3,431
6,456
373,277
95,112
292
Earnings Per Share (Rs.)
0.58
(0.08)
2.74
2.54
Market Price Per Share
Highest
24.00
18.80
24.00
25.50
Lowest
15.70
14.20
13.30
9.30
Last traded price
23.50
16.10
23.50
16.10
Figures in brackets indicate deductions
All values are in Rupees '000, unless otherwise stated.
LANKA ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIES PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
GROUP
Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent
Non-controlling
Total
Stated
Revaluation
Fair Value
Retained
Total
Interest
Equity
Capital
Reserves
Reserve
Earnings
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Balance as at 01st April, 2022
137,028
748,801
(4,930)
1,298,336
2,179,235
42,581
2,221,816
Profit/(Loss) for the year
-
-
-
197,019
197,019
22,775
219,793
Other Comprehensive Income
Origination of deferred tax liabilities due to income tax rate
change
-
(93,497)
-
(93,497)
-
(93,497)
Actuarial gains/(losses) on retirement benefit obligation (net
of tax)
-
-
-
8,870
8,870
118
8,988
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
(93,497)
-
205,889
112,392
22,892
135,284
Balance as at 31st March, 2023
137,028
655,304
(4,930)
1,504,225
2,291,627
65,473
2,357,100
Balance as at 01st April, 2023
137,028
655,304
(4,930)
1,504,225
2,291,627
65,473
2,357,100
Profit for the year
-
-
-
213,963
213,963
25,487
239,450
Other Comprehensive Income
Revaluation of property, plant and equipment
286,142
286,142
286,142
Deferred tax on revalution surplus of land & buildings
-
(85,253)
-
-
(85,253)
-
(85,253)
Actuarial gains/(losses) on retirement benefit obligation (net
of tax)
(2,793)
(2,793)
(197)
(2,990)
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
200,890
-
211,170
412,059
25,290
437,350
Dividend declared
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance as at 31st March, 2024
137,028
856,194
(4,930)
1,715,390
2,703,681
90,765
2,794,446
COMPANY
Stated
Revaluation
Fair Value
Retained
Total
Capital
Reserves
Reserve
Earnings
Equity
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Balance as as at 01st April, 2022
137,028
647,087
(4,929)
1,236,287
2,015,473
Profit/(Loss) for the year
-
-
-
173,971
173,971
Other Comprehensive Income
Origination of deferred tax liabilities due to income tax rate
change
-
(87,497)
-
-
(87,497)
Actuarial gains/(losses) on retirement benefit obligation (net
of tax)
-
-
-
8,638
8,638
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
(87,497)
-
182,609
95,112
Balance as at 31st March, 2023
137,028
559,590
(4,929)
1,418,896
2,110,585
Balance as as at 01st April, 2023
137,028
559,590
(4,929)
1,418,896
2,110,585
Profit for the year
-
-
-
187,855
187,855
Other Comprehensive Income
Revaluation of property, plant and equipment
-
268,421
-
-
268,421
Deferred tax on revalution surplus of land & buildings
-
(80,526)
-
-
(80,526)
Actuarial gains/(losses) on retirement benefit obligation (net
of tax)
-
-
-
(2,472)
(2,472)
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
187,894
-
185,383
373,277
Balance as at 31st March, 2024
137,028
747,485
(4,929)
1,604,279
2,483,863
LANKA ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIES PLC
CASH FLOW STATEMENT
Company
Un-audited
Audited
For the year ended 31st March,
2024
2023
Rs.000
Rs.000
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit before tax
260,096
280,585
Adjustment For :-
Depreciation on property, plant & equipment
96,042
101,343
Amortisation of intangible assets
441
253
Amortization of right-of-use assets
29,062
28,571
Net change in fair value through profit or loss financial assets
(175)
518
Realized loss/(gain) on equity shares
(252)
191
Provision for retirement benefit obligations
15,623
13,621
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
38
42
Impairment of inventories
691
13,206
Gain on disposal of property, plant & equipment and insurance claim
(15,683)
-
Dividend Income
(151)
8
Interest income
(10,398)
(6,574)
Interest expense
30,049
116,104
Operating profit before working capital changes
405,383
547,868
(Increase) / decrease in inventories
(66,267)
(181,734)
(Increase) / decrease in trade & other receivables
52,917
296,784
(Increase) / decrease in amount due from related parties
2,090
(17,017)
Increase / (decrease) in trade and other payables
52,297
(146,181)
Increase / (decrease) in amount due to related parties
1,689
6,978
Cash generated from / (used in) operations
448,109
506,698
Income tax paid
(65,874)
(83,690)
Interest expense paid
(22,740)
(109,703)
Retiring gratuity paid
(4,879)
(7,855)
Net cash generated from / (used in) operations
354,616
305,450
CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(40,494)
(88,470)
Purchase intangible assets
(185)
-
Dividend income
95
(8)
Proceeds from Disposal of quoted investment in equity shares
1,894
2,002
Interest income received
10,398
5,180
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant & equipment/ Insurance claim
15,959
-
Investments made in short term deposit
369
(13,105)
Investments in quoted investment in equity shares
(505)
(5,450)
Group
Un-audited Audited
2024 2023
Rs.000 Rs.000
335,645 338,289
103,444 108,753
441 253
27,456 26,965
- 518
- 191
16,225 14,188
3842
4,607 15,656
(15,683) -
-
8
(17,467) (12,136)
36,573 132,198
490,701 624,925
(49,900) (232,557)
36,153 330,452
(2,170) (2,724)
69,982 (206,776)
--
544,766 513,320
(83,265) (96,456)
(29,669) (126,365)
(5,347) (7,970)
426,485 282,529
(40,651) (107,984)
- -
95(8)
1,894 2,002
17,467 7,587
15,959-
(6,239) (16,353)
(505)
(5,450)
Net Cash used in investing activities
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Loans obtained during the year
Loans repayments during the year
Advance paid to lease hold property
Repayment of lease liabilities
Net cash flow from/(used in) financing activities
(12,469) (99,851)
241,000 1,817,126
(453,848) (2,069,126)
-
(4,882)
(30,573) (33,825)
(243,421) (290,707)
(12,165)
(120,206)
304,640 2,010,017
(581,952) (2,230,907)
-
(4,882)
(28,593) (31,845)
(305,905) (257,617)
Net increase / (decrease) in cash & cash equivalents
98,726
(85,108)
Cash & cash equivalent at the beginning of the year
(27,024)
58,084
108,415 (95,294)
(26,680) 68,614
Cash & cash equivalent at the end of the year
71,702
(27,024)
81,735
(26,680)
Cash in hand and at bank
71,702
32,674
82,801
38,583
Bank overdraft
-
(59,698)
(1,066)
(65,263)
Cash & cash equivalent at the end of the year
71,702
(27,024)
81,735
(26,680)
LANKA ALUMINIUM INDUSTIES PLC
Notes to the financial statements
- BASIS OF PREPARATION
- The condensed interim financial statements of Lanka Aluminium Industries PLC are for the year ended 31st March 2024. They have been prepared in accordance with LKAS 34, interim financial reporting. These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the SLFRS standards and IFRIC interpretations issued and effective as at the time of preparing these statements. The condensed interim financial statements do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and have not been audited.
- The same accounting policies and methods of computation have been followed in the interim financial statements as compared to the recent Annual Financial statement published for the year ended 31st March 2023.
- COMPARATIVE INFORMATION
Comparative information has been restated / reclassified where necessary in line with the changes to the new Sri Lanka Accounting Standards (SLFRS / LKAS) which are effective from 1st January 2012.
3. STATED CAPITAL
The Stated Capital is consisting of 68,514,115 ordinary shares issued as at 31st March 2024.
4. INCOME TAX EXPENSE
The Company is liable to pay income tax at the rate of 30% (2022/23 - 18%, 24% & 30%) of its taxable profits in accordance with the provisions of the Inland Revenue Act, No. 24 of 2017 and (Amendment) Act, No. 45 of 2022.
5. EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)
Basic Earnings Per Share is calculated by dividing the net profit for the period attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the year.
Company
Group
2024
2023
2024
2023
Rs'000
Rs'000
Rs'000
Rs'000
Profit for the year ended 31st March
187,855
173,971
213,963
197,019
Weighted Average No. of Shares
68,514
68,514
68,514
68,514
Earnings Per Share
2.74
2.54
3.12
2.88
6. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
There is no change in the nature of contingent liabilities as at 31st March 2024 as compared to the contingent liabilities which were disclosed in the accounts for the year ended 31st March 2023.
7. EVENTS AFTER REPORTING DATE
There were no material events occurring after the reporting date as at 31st March 2024 that require adjustments to or disclosure in the Financial Statements.
8. CAPITAL COMMITMENT
The company has established L/C for approx. US$ 134,000/- to purchase a new aluminium melting facility to improve and augment the current melting facility.
9. IMPACT OF MONETARY ASSETS/LIABILITIES
The company has a foreign exchange liability of approx. US$ 64,500/- to be settled in the future. This is partially offset by monetary assets of approx. US$ 342,800/-. These figures are already incorporated in the accounts in LKR, at the exchange rate prevailing as at 31st March 2024, which was Rs. 295.54/US$ for monetary assets and Rs. 305.33/US$ for monetary liabilities.
10. FLOAT ADJUSTMENT
The float adjustment market capitalization of the Company as at 31st March 2024 was Rs. 802,625,729/- under Option 5 of Rule 7.13.1 (a) of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange and the Company has complied with the minimum public holding requirement applicable under the said option.
11. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS - ACCOUNTING CLASSIFICATIONS AND FAIR VALUE
The Company and the Group have not disclosed the fair values for financial instruments such as cash and cash equivalents (including bank overdrafts), trade and other receivables, amounts due from related parties, loans and borrowings, trade and other payables and amounts due to related parties, because their carrying amounts are a reasonable approximation of fair value.
Other non-current financial assets have been valued at fair value as at the balance sheet date and the gain/(loss) has been accounted under other comprehensive income.
LANKA ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIES PLC
TWENTY (20) MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS AS AT 31ST MARCH 2024
NAME OF THE SHAREHOLDER
NUMBER
PERCENTAGE
OF SHARES
1
CLOVIS COMPANY LIMITED
34,317,145
50.09
2
EMFI CAPITAL LIMITED
3,089,571
4.51
3
HATTON NATIONAL BANK PLC/PALANIYANDY MURALITHARAN
1,750,000
2.55
4
SANDWAVE LIMITED
1,144,629
1.67
5
MR. RUNANTISSA SURESH ANTHONY SILVA
1,051,495
1.53
6
MR. KANGASU CHELVADURAI VIGNARAJAH
651,794
0.95
7
SEYLAN BANK PLC/NIRODHA DASUN DIAS
424,495
0.62
8
MR. V. SUNILGAVASKER
405,000
0.59
9
MRS. PUSHPA NARHARI BHATT
393,065
0.57
10
MR. M.M. FUAD
367,622
0.54
11
MERCHANT BANK OF SRI LANKA & FINANCE PLC/R.M.N.C. BANDRA
351,682
0.51
12
EST.OF LAT P.K.C.P. SAMARASINGHE (DECEASED)/P.K.CHAMARA PERERA
341,951
0.50
13
PEOPLE'S LEASING & FINANCE PLC/MR.H.A.D.U.G.GUNASEKERA
313,526
0.46
14
DFCC BANK PLC/MR.P.PRANAVAN
300,000
0.44
15
SEYLAN BANK PLC/KASMODERA LIYANAGE JANAKA PRASANNA LIYANAGE
261,698
0.38
16
MR. V.C. MAHTANI
260,000
0.38
17
SENKADAGALA FINANCE PLC/M.M.FUAD
259,100
0.38
18
MR. Z.G. CARIMJEE
245,500
0.36
19
MR. D.N.P. RATHNAYAKE
230,170
0.34
20
DR. A.A.M. DHARMADASA
221,024
0.32
PERCENTAGE OF SHARES HELD BY THE PUBLIC
49.85
NUMBER OF SHAREHOLDERS REPRESENTING THE PUBLIC HOLDING
3,562
THE DIRECTORS DO NOT HOLD ANY SHARES
