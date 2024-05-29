All values are in Rupees '000, unless otherwise stated.

LANKA ALUMINIUM INDUSTIES PLC

Notes to the financial statements

BASIS OF PREPARATION The condensed interim financial statements of Lanka Aluminium Industries PLC are for the year ended 31st March 2024. They have been prepared in accordance with LKAS 34, interim financial reporting. These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the SLFRS standards and IFRIC interpretations issued and effective as at the time of preparing these statements. The condensed interim financial statements do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and have not been audited. The same accounting policies and methods of computation have been followed in the interim financial statements as compared to the recent Annual Financial statement published for the year ended 31st March 2023. COMPARATIVE INFORMATION

Comparative information has been restated / reclassified where necessary in line with the changes to the new Sri Lanka Accounting Standards (SLFRS / LKAS) which are effective from 1st January 2012.

3. STATED CAPITAL

The Stated Capital is consisting of 68,514,115 ordinary shares issued as at 31st March 2024.

4. INCOME TAX EXPENSE

The Company is liable to pay income tax at the rate of 30% (2022/23 - 18%, 24% & 30%) of its taxable profits in accordance with the provisions of the Inland Revenue Act, No. 24 of 2017 and (Amendment) Act, No. 45 of 2022.

5. EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)

Basic Earnings Per Share is calculated by dividing the net profit for the period attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the year.

Company Group 2024 2023 2024 2023 Rs'000 Rs'000 Rs'000 Rs'000 Profit for the year ended 31st March 187,855 173,971 213,963 197,019 Weighted Average No. of Shares 68,514 68,514 68,514 68,514 Earnings Per Share 2.74 2.54 3.12 2.88

6. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

There is no change in the nature of contingent liabilities as at 31st March 2024 as compared to the contingent liabilities which were disclosed in the accounts for the year ended 31st March 2023.

7. EVENTS AFTER REPORTING DATE

There were no material events occurring after the reporting date as at 31st March 2024 that require adjustments to or disclosure in the Financial Statements.

8. CAPITAL COMMITMENT

The company has established L/C for approx. US$ 134,000/- to purchase a new aluminium melting facility to improve and augment the current melting facility.