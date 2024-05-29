INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024

LANKA ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIES PLC (PQ 187)

LANKA ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIES PLC

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - GROUP

For the Quarter ended

For the year ended

31st March

31st March

Un-Audited

Un-Audited

Un-Audited

Audited

2024

2023

%

2024

2023

%

Rs'000

Rs'000

Change

Rs'000

Rs'000

Change

Revenue

628,087

532,920

18

2,496,168

2,631,464

(5)

Cost of Sales

(467,504)

(418,056)

12

(1,829,324)

(1,816,433)

1

Gross Profit

160,583

114,863

40

666,844

815,031

(18)

Other income

259

2,136

(88)

18,449

4,845

281

Net change in fair value through profit or loss financial assets

146

(104)

(240)

176

(518)

(134)

Administrative and general expenses

(44,841)

(41,460)

8

(167,647)

(171,003)

(2)

Marketing and distribution expenses

(44,324)

(35,018)

27

(163,072)

(154,107)

6

Profit from operations

71,824

40,417

78

354,751

494,248

(28)

Finance income

4,795

3,256

47

17,467

12,136

44

Finance costs

(8,662)

(37,593)

(77)

(36,573)

(168,095)

(78)

Net finance costs

(3,867)

(34,337)

(89)

(19,106)

(155,959)

(88)

Profit/(Loss) from operations after net finance expense

67,957

6,080

1,018

335,645

338,289

(1)

Income tax expense

(17,397)

5,161

(437)

(96,194)

(118,495)

(19)

Profit/(Loss) for the year

50,560

11,241

350

239,451

219,794

9

Profit/( loss) attributable to:

Equity holders of the company

44,901

3,130

1,335

213,963

197,019

9

Non-controlling Interests

5,658

8,112

(30)

25,487

22,775

12

Profit/(Loss) for the year

50,560

11,241

350

239,451

219,794

9

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Revaluation of property,plant and equipment

286,142

-

-

286,142

-

-

Deferred tax on revalution surplus of land & buildings

(85,253)

-

-

(85,253)

-

-

Deferred tax liabilities due to income tax rate change

-

-

-

-

(93,497)

(100)

Actuarial gains / (losses) on retirement benefit obligations

(4,271)

12,840

(133)

(4,271)

12,840

(133)

Tax on other comprehensive income

1,281

(3,852)

(133)

1,281

(3,852)

(133)

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

197,900

8,988

2,102

197,900

(84,509)

(334)

Total comprehensive income for the year,net of tax

248,460

20,229

1,128

437,351

135,285

223

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Equity holders of the company

242,998

12,000

1,925

412,059

112,392

267

Non-controlling Interests

5,462

8,230

(34)

25,290

22,892

10

Total comprehensive income for the year

248,460

20,229

1,128

437,351

135,285

223

Earnings Per Share (Rs.)

0.66

0.05

3.12

2.88

Figures in brackets indicate deductions

All values are in Rupees '000, unless otherwise stated.

Interim Condensed Financial Statements

LANKA ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIES PLC

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - COMPANY

For the Quarter ended

For the year ended

31st March

31st March

Un-Audited

Un-Audited

Un-Audited

Audited

2024

2023

%

2024

2023

%

Rs'000

Rs'000

Change

Rs'000

Rs'000

Change

Revenue

582,778

486,294

20

2,313,054

2,423,563

(5)

Cost of Sales

(446,101)

(390,706)

14

(1,739,756)

(1,691,893)

3

Gross Profit

136,677

95,588

43

573,298

731,670

(22)

Other income

338

2,018

(83)

18,860

4,571

313

Net change in fair value through profit or loss financial assets

146

(104)

(240)

176

(518)

(134)

Administrative and general expenses

(41,410)

(39,514)

5

(156,362)

(167,468)

(7)

Marketing and distribution expenses

(41,281)

(34,254)

21

(156,225)

(150,353)

4

Profit from operations

54,470

23,734

130

279,747

417,902

(33)

Finance income

3,687

1,110

232

10,398

6,574

58

Finance costs

(7,636)

(34,803)

(78)

(30,049)

(143,891)

(79)

Net finance costs

(3,949)

(33,693)

(88)

(19,651)

(137,317)

(86)

Profit/(Loss) from operations after net finance expense

50,521

(9,959)

(607)

260,096

280,585

(7)

Income tax (expense)/reversal

(11,020)

4,752

(332)

(72,241)

(106,614)

(32)

Profit/(Loss) for the year

39,501

(5,207)

(859)

187,855

173,971

8

Profit/( loss) attributable to:

Equity holders of the company

39,501

(5,207)

(859)

187,855

173,971

8

Profit/(Loss) for the year

39,501

(5,207)

(859)

187,855

173,971

8

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Revaluation of property,plant and equipment

268,421

-

-

268,421

-

-

Deferred tax on revalution surplus of land & buildings

(80,526)

-

-

(80,526)

-

-

Deferred tax liabilities due to income tax rate change

-

-

-

-

(87,497)

(100)

Actuarial gains / (losses) on retirement benefit obligations

(3,531)

12,340

(129)

(3,531)

12,340

(129)

Tax on other comprehensive income

1,059

(3,702)

(129)

1,059

(3,702)

(129)

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

185,423

8,638

2,047

185,423

(78,859)

(335)

Total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

224,923

3,431

6,456

373,277

95,112

292

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Equity holders of the company

224,923

3,431

6,456

373,277

95,112

292

Total comprehensive income for the year

224,923

3,431

6,456

373,277

95,112

292

Earnings Per Share (Rs.)

0.58

(0.08)

2.74

2.54

Market Price Per Share

Highest

24.00

18.80

24.00

25.50

Lowest

15.70

14.20

13.30

9.30

Last traded price

23.50

16.10

23.50

16.10

Figures in brackets indicate deductions

All values are in Rupees '000, unless otherwise stated.

Interim Condensed Financial Statements

LANKA ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIES PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

GROUP

Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent

Non-controlling

Total

Stated

Revaluation

Fair Value

Retained

Total

Interest

Equity

Capital

Reserves

Reserve

Earnings

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Balance as at 01st April, 2022

137,028

748,801

(4,930)

1,298,336

2,179,235

42,581

2,221,816

Profit/(Loss) for the year

-

-

-

197,019

197,019

22,775

219,793

Other Comprehensive Income

Origination of deferred tax liabilities due to income tax rate

change

-

(93,497)

-

(93,497)

-

(93,497)

Actuarial gains/(losses) on retirement benefit obligation (net

of tax)

-

-

-

8,870

8,870

118

8,988

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

(93,497)

-

205,889

112,392

22,892

135,284

Balance as at 31st March, 2023

137,028

655,304

(4,930)

1,504,225

2,291,627

65,473

2,357,100

Balance as at 01st April, 2023

137,028

655,304

(4,930)

1,504,225

2,291,627

65,473

2,357,100

Profit for the year

-

-

-

213,963

213,963

25,487

239,450

Other Comprehensive Income

Revaluation of property, plant and equipment

286,142

286,142

286,142

Deferred tax on revalution surplus of land & buildings

-

(85,253)

-

-

(85,253)

-

(85,253)

Actuarial gains/(losses) on retirement benefit obligation (net

of tax)

(2,793)

(2,793)

(197)

(2,990)

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

200,890

-

211,170

412,059

25,290

437,350

Dividend declared

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance as at 31st March, 2024

137,028

856,194

(4,930)

1,715,390

2,703,681

90,765

2,794,446

COMPANY

Stated

Revaluation

Fair Value

Retained

Total

Capital

Reserves

Reserve

Earnings

Equity

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Balance as as at 01st April, 2022

137,028

647,087

(4,929)

1,236,287

2,015,473

Profit/(Loss) for the year

-

-

-

173,971

173,971

Other Comprehensive Income

Origination of deferred tax liabilities due to income tax rate

change

-

(87,497)

-

-

(87,497)

Actuarial gains/(losses) on retirement benefit obligation (net

of tax)

-

-

-

8,638

8,638

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

(87,497)

-

182,609

95,112

Balance as at 31st March, 2023

137,028

559,590

(4,929)

1,418,896

2,110,585

Balance as as at 01st April, 2023

137,028

559,590

(4,929)

1,418,896

2,110,585

Profit for the year

-

-

-

187,855

187,855

Other Comprehensive Income

Revaluation of property, plant and equipment

-

268,421

-

-

268,421

Deferred tax on revalution surplus of land & buildings

-

(80,526)

-

-

(80,526)

Actuarial gains/(losses) on retirement benefit obligation (net

of tax)

-

-

-

(2,472)

(2,472)

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

187,894

-

185,383

373,277

Balance as at 31st March, 2024

137,028

747,485

(4,929)

1,604,279

2,483,863

LANKA ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIES PLC

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Company

Un-audited

Audited

For the year ended 31st March,

2024

2023

Rs.000

Rs.000

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit before tax

260,096

280,585

Adjustment For :-

Depreciation on property, plant & equipment

96,042

101,343

Amortisation of intangible assets

441

253

Amortization of right-of-use assets

29,062

28,571

Net change in fair value through profit or loss financial assets

(175)

518

Realized loss/(gain) on equity shares

(252)

191

Provision for retirement benefit obligations

15,623

13,621

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

38

42

Impairment of inventories

691

13,206

Gain on disposal of property, plant & equipment and insurance claim

(15,683)

-

Dividend Income

(151)

8

Interest income

(10,398)

(6,574)

Interest expense

30,049

116,104

Operating profit before working capital changes

405,383

547,868

(Increase) / decrease in inventories

(66,267)

(181,734)

(Increase) / decrease in trade & other receivables

52,917

296,784

(Increase) / decrease in amount due from related parties

2,090

(17,017)

Increase / (decrease) in trade and other payables

52,297

(146,181)

Increase / (decrease) in amount due to related parties

1,689

6,978

Cash generated from / (used in) operations

448,109

506,698

Income tax paid

(65,874)

(83,690)

Interest expense paid

(22,740)

(109,703)

Retiring gratuity paid

(4,879)

(7,855)

Net cash generated from / (used in) operations

354,616

305,450

CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(40,494)

(88,470)

Purchase intangible assets

(185)

-

Dividend income

95

(8)

Proceeds from Disposal of quoted investment in equity shares

1,894

2,002

Interest income received

10,398

5,180

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant & equipment/ Insurance claim

15,959

-

Investments made in short term deposit

369

(13,105)

Investments in quoted investment in equity shares

(505)

(5,450)

Group

Un-audited Audited

2024 2023

Rs.000 Rs.000

335,645 338,289

103,444 108,753

441 253

27,456 26,965

  1. 518
  1. 191

16,225 14,188

3842

4,607 15,656

(15,683) -

  1. 8
    (17,467) (12,136)
    36,573 132,198
    490,701 624,925

(49,900) (232,557)

36,153 330,452

(2,170) (2,724)

69,982 (206,776)

--

544,766 513,320

(83,265) (96,456)

(29,669) (126,365)

(5,347) (7,970)

426,485 282,529

(40,651) (107,984)

  1. -

95(8)

1,894 2,002

17,467 7,587

15,959-

(6,239) (16,353)

(505)

(5,450)

Net Cash used in investing activities

CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Loans obtained during the year

Loans repayments during the year

Advance paid to lease hold property

Repayment of lease liabilities

Net cash flow from/(used in) financing activities

(12,469) (99,851)

241,000 1,817,126

(453,848) (2,069,126)

  • (4,882)
    (30,573) (33,825)

(243,421) (290,707)

(12,165)

(120,206)

304,640 2,010,017

(581,952) (2,230,907)

  • (4,882)
    (28,593) (31,845)

(305,905) (257,617)

Net increase / (decrease) in cash & cash equivalents

98,726

(85,108)

Cash & cash equivalent at the beginning of the year

(27,024)

58,084

108,415 (95,294)

(26,680) 68,614

Cash & cash equivalent at the end of the year

71,702

(27,024)

81,735

(26,680)

Cash in hand and at bank

71,702

32,674

82,801

38,583

Bank overdraft

-

(59,698)

(1,066)

(65,263)

Cash & cash equivalent at the end of the year

71,702

(27,024)

81,735

(26,680)

LANKA ALUMINIUM INDUSTIES PLC

Notes to the financial statements

  1. BASIS OF PREPARATION
    1. The condensed interim financial statements of Lanka Aluminium Industries PLC are for the year ended 31st March 2024. They have been prepared in accordance with LKAS 34, interim financial reporting. These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the SLFRS standards and IFRIC interpretations issued and effective as at the time of preparing these statements. The condensed interim financial statements do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and have not been audited.
    2. The same accounting policies and methods of computation have been followed in the interim financial statements as compared to the recent Annual Financial statement published for the year ended 31st March 2023.
  3. COMPARATIVE INFORMATION

Comparative information has been restated / reclassified where necessary in line with the changes to the new Sri Lanka Accounting Standards (SLFRS / LKAS) which are effective from 1st January 2012.

3. STATED CAPITAL

The Stated Capital is consisting of 68,514,115 ordinary shares issued as at 31st March 2024.

4. INCOME TAX EXPENSE

The Company is liable to pay income tax at the rate of 30% (2022/23 - 18%, 24% & 30%) of its taxable profits in accordance with the provisions of the Inland Revenue Act, No. 24 of 2017 and (Amendment) Act, No. 45 of 2022.

5. EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)

Basic Earnings Per Share is calculated by dividing the net profit for the period attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the year.

Company

Group

2024

2023

2024

2023

Rs'000

Rs'000

Rs'000

Rs'000

Profit for the year ended 31st March

187,855

173,971

213,963

197,019

Weighted Average No. of Shares

68,514

68,514

68,514

68,514

Earnings Per Share

2.74

2.54

3.12

2.88

6. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

There is no change in the nature of contingent liabilities as at 31st March 2024 as compared to the contingent liabilities which were disclosed in the accounts for the year ended 31st March 2023.

7. EVENTS AFTER REPORTING DATE

There were no material events occurring after the reporting date as at 31st March 2024 that require adjustments to or disclosure in the Financial Statements.

8. CAPITAL COMMITMENT

The company has established L/C for approx. US$ 134,000/- to purchase a new aluminium melting facility to improve and augment the current melting facility.

9. IMPACT OF MONETARY ASSETS/LIABILITIES

The company has a foreign exchange liability of approx. US$ 64,500/- to be settled in the future. This is partially offset by monetary assets of approx. US$ 342,800/-. These figures are already incorporated in the accounts in LKR, at the exchange rate prevailing as at 31st March 2024, which was Rs. 295.54/US$ for monetary assets and Rs. 305.33/US$ for monetary liabilities.

10. FLOAT ADJUSTMENT

The float adjustment market capitalization of the Company as at 31st March 2024 was Rs. 802,625,729/- under Option 5 of Rule 7.13.1 (a) of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange and the Company has complied with the minimum public holding requirement applicable under the said option.

11. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS - ACCOUNTING CLASSIFICATIONS AND FAIR VALUE

The Company and the Group have not disclosed the fair values for financial instruments such as cash and cash equivalents (including bank overdrafts), trade and other receivables, amounts due from related parties, loans and borrowings, trade and other payables and amounts due to related parties, because their carrying amounts are a reasonable approximation of fair value.

Other non-current financial assets have been valued at fair value as at the balance sheet date and the gain/(loss) has been accounted under other comprehensive income.

LANKA ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIES PLC

TWENTY (20) MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS AS AT 31ST MARCH 2024

NAME OF THE SHAREHOLDER

NUMBER

PERCENTAGE

OF SHARES

1

CLOVIS COMPANY LIMITED

34,317,145

50.09

2

EMFI CAPITAL LIMITED

3,089,571

4.51

3

HATTON NATIONAL BANK PLC/PALANIYANDY MURALITHARAN

1,750,000

2.55

4

SANDWAVE LIMITED

1,144,629

1.67

5

MR. RUNANTISSA SURESH ANTHONY SILVA

1,051,495

1.53

6

MR. KANGASU CHELVADURAI VIGNARAJAH

651,794

0.95

7

SEYLAN BANK PLC/NIRODHA DASUN DIAS

424,495

0.62

8

MR. V. SUNILGAVASKER

405,000

0.59

9

MRS. PUSHPA NARHARI BHATT

393,065

0.57

10

MR. M.M. FUAD

367,622

0.54

11

MERCHANT BANK OF SRI LANKA & FINANCE PLC/R.M.N.C. BANDRA

351,682

0.51

12

EST.OF LAT P.K.C.P. SAMARASINGHE (DECEASED)/P.K.CHAMARA PERERA

341,951

0.50

13

PEOPLE'S LEASING & FINANCE PLC/MR.H.A.D.U.G.GUNASEKERA

313,526

0.46

14

DFCC BANK PLC/MR.P.PRANAVAN

300,000

0.44

15

SEYLAN BANK PLC/KASMODERA LIYANAGE JANAKA PRASANNA LIYANAGE

261,698

0.38

16

MR. V.C. MAHTANI

260,000

0.38

17

SENKADAGALA FINANCE PLC/M.M.FUAD

259,100

0.38

18

MR. Z.G. CARIMJEE

245,500

0.36

19

MR. D.N.P. RATHNAYAKE

230,170

0.34

20

DR. A.A.M. DHARMADASA

221,024

0.32

PERCENTAGE OF SHARES HELD BY THE PUBLIC

49.85

NUMBER OF SHAREHOLDERS REPRESENTING THE PUBLIC HOLDING

3,562

THE DIRECTORS DO NOT HOLD ANY SHARES

