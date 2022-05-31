Lanka Ashok Leyland : Interim Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended 31.03.2022
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
31
ST MARCH 2022
LANKA ASHOK LEYLAND PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at
31-Mar-22
31-Mar-21
Rs.
Rs.
Audited
Audited
ASSETS
Non Current Assets
Property, Plant & Equipment
647,642,072
508,332,209
Right-of-Use Asset
42,894,834
56,084,899
Intangible Assets
3,054,331
6,392,148
Financial Investments
11,550,475
11,558,103
Rental Receivable from Trade Debtors
864,856,471
1,300,605,035
Deferred Tax Asset
213,558,928
184,233,458
Total Non Current Assets
1,783,557,111
2,067,205,852
Current Assets
Inventories
2,952,421,165
4,386,035,693
Trade and Other Receivables
217,401,901
189,270,423
Rental Receivable from Trade Debtors
514,945,517
429,188,058
Deposits and Prepayments
107,435,055
143,795,703
Cash & Cash Equivalents
2,067,069,039
17,278,304
Total Current Assets
5,859,272,677
5,165,568,181
Total Assets
7,642,829,788
7,232,774,033
EQUITY & LIABILITIES
Equity
Stated Capital
49,375,150
49,375,150
General Reserve
887,347,500
887,347,500
Retained Earnings
2,759,922,036
2,419,620,055
Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company
3,696,644,686
3,356,342,705
Non Current Liabilities
Employee Benefit
96,937,072
96,116,809
Lease Liability
44,740,501
63,257,392
Total Non Current Liabilities
141,677,573
159,374,201
Current Liabilities
Trade & Other Payables
1,143,611,311
936,046,921
Amounts due to Related Party
2,146,013,053
1,826,684,846
Current Tax Liabilities
39,528,436
16,842,337
Provision for Warranty
3,479,532
651,835
Short Term Borrowings
378,205,767
863,724,158
Lease Liability
23,232,000
19,172,790
Bank Overdrafts
70,437,430
53,934,240
Total Current Liabilities
3,804,507,529
3,717,057,127
Total Liabilities
3,946,185,102
3,876,431,328
Total Equity & Liabilities
7,642,829,788
7,232,774,033
Net Assets per Share
1,020.93
926.95
The same Accounting Policies and methods of computation are followed in this Interim Financial Statements as compared with the most recent audited Financial Statements.
A R T Ranasinghe
U Gautam
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Executive Officer
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board of Directors of Lanka Ashok Leyland PLC;
A K S A Jayasena
D A Abeyawardene
Chairman
Director
Colombo
30
th May 2022
LANKA ASHOK LEYLAND PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Year/ Period Ended 31
st March 2022
2022
2021
2021/22
2020/21
Audited
Audited
Quarter 04
Quarter 04
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Revenue
New Vehicle Sales
6,329,561,251
2,518,517,907
151%
2,162,241,759
477,562,743
353%
Diesel Generator Set Sales
62,408,676
11,182,963
458%
29,709,722
1,388,889
2039%
Vehicle Repair Income
171,144,000
125,683,556
36%
59,742,543
44,598,870
34%
Spare Parts Sales
211,063,613
238,155,302
-11%
61,833,846
67,486,985
-8%
Vehicle Hiring Income
67,813,227
79,566,677
-15%
40,349,272
7,925,396
409%
Local Agency Commission
18,972,222
-
100%
-
1,038,515
-100%
Total Revenue
6,860,962,989
2,973,106,405
131%
2,353,877,142
600,001,398
292%
Cost of Sales
(6,046,697,333)
(2,731,596,475)
121%
(2,367,879,474)
(552,048,472)
329%
Gross Profit / (Loss)
814,265,656
241,509,930
237%
(14,002,332)
47,952,926
-129%
Other Income
367,472,452
435,406,681
-16%
88,375,168
99,713,004
-11%
1,181,738,108
676,916,611
74,372,836
147,665,930
Less :
Selling and Distribution Expenses
27,844,602
32,473,676
-14%
9,041,064
4,431,541
104%
Administrative Expenses
467,084,284
391,395,182
19%
125,384,426
70,448,205
78%
Impairment Charge / (Reversal) on Trade Receivables
146,571,496
(3,329,318)
4502%
8,934,356
(3,767,025)
337%
Other Operating Expenses
88,619,802
62,668,142
41%
30,472,242
18,211,330
67%
Profit / (Loss) before Interest and Tax
451,617,924
193,708,929
133%
(99,459,252)
58,341,879
-270%
Finance Income
21,059,478
2,962,884
611%
17,351,102
571,346
2937%
Finance Cost
(24,029,140)
(177,596,091)
-86%
(1,772,729)
(14,703,035)
-88%
Net Finance Costs
(2,969,662)
(174,633,207)
-98%
15,578,373
(14,131,689)
210%
Profit / (Loss) before Tax
448,648,262
19,075,722
2252%
(83,880,879)
44,210,190
-290%
Income Tax Reversal / (Expense)
(105,673,247)
(14,570,419)
625%
19,911,592
1,080,245
1743%
Profit / (Loss) for the Period
342,975,015
4,505,303
7513%
(63,969,287)
45,290,435
-241%
Other Comprehensive Income
Items that will Never be Reclassified to Profit and Loss
Defined Benefit Plan - Actuarial Gain
4,121,909
1,065,586
287%
5,021,909
1,965,586
155%
Deferred Tax Charge on Defined Benefit Plan
(865,601)
(255,741)
238%
(1,054,601)
(471,741)
124%
3,256,308
809,845
3,967,308
1,493,845
Total Other Comprehensive Income, net of Tax
3,256,308
809,845
302%
3,967,308
1,493,845
166%
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
346,231,323
5,315,148
6414%
(60,001,979)
46,784,280
-228%
Basic and Diluted Earnings / (Loss) per Share
94.72
1.24
(17.67)
12.51
Figures in brackets indicate deductions. The above annual figures are audited.
LANKA ASHOK LEYLAND PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Stated
General
Retained
Total
Capital
Reserve
Earnings
Equity
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Balance as at 01
st April 2020
49,375,150
887,347,500
2,431,362,944
3,368,085,594
Total Comprehencive Income
Loss for the period
-
-
4,505,303
4,505,303
Other Comprehensive Income, net of Tax
-
-
809,845
809,845
Total Comprehencive Income
-
-
5,315,148
5,315,148
Transactions with owners of the Company
Contribution / Distribution
Unclaimed Dividend Reversed
1,046,178
1,046,178
Dividends
-
-
(18,104,215)
(18,104,215)
Total Transactions with Owners of the Company
-
-
(17,058,037)
(17,058,037)
Balance as at 31
st March 2021
49,375,150
887,347,500
2,419,620,055
3,356,342,705
Balance as at 01
st April 2021
49,375,150
887,347,500
2,419,620,055
3,356,342,705
Total Comprehencive Income
Profit for the period
-
-
342,975,015
342,975,015
Other Comprehensive Income, net of Tax
-
-
3,256,308
3,256,308
Total Comprehencive Income
-
-
346,231,323
346,231,323
Transactions with Owners of the Company
Contribution / Distribution
Unclaimed Dividend Reversed
-
-
1,312,344
1,312,344
Dividends
-
-
(7,241,686)
(7,241,686)
Total Transactions with Owners of the Company
-
-
(5,929,342)
(5,929,342)
Balance as at 31
st March 2022
49,375,150
887,347,500
2,759,922,036
3,696,644,686
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
LANKA ASHOK LEYLAND PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022 STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the Year Ended 31
st March
2022
2021
Rs.
Rs.
Cash flows from Operating Activities
Profit before Tax
448,648,262
19,075,722
Adjustment For :
Depreciation of Property, Plant and Equipment
97,535,233
117,518,042
Amortization of Intangible Assets
13,190,065
3,337,817
Depreciation of Right-of-Use Assets
3,337,817
15,547,736
Provision for Employee Benefits
9,438,039
13,982,157
Impairment Provision / (Reversal) of Trade & Other Receivables
146,571,496
(3,329,318)
Charge for Provision for Inventory
171,132,955
143,666,639
Finance Costs
24,023,115
177,596,091
Interest Income
(15,719,713)
(1,779,657)
Lease Interest Income
(336,923,951)
(407,986,130)
Gain on Sale of Property, Plant and Equipment
(4,007,019)
(5,779,656)
Charge / (Reversal) for Provision for Free Service
4,150,600
(189,838)
Charge / (Reversal) for Provision for Warranty
2,827,697
(2,008,524)
Fair Value Gain on Equity Investments
6,025
(69,441)
Reversal for Tax Assessment
-
(39,943,946)
115,562,359
10,561,972
Operating Profit before Working Capital Changes
564,210,621
29,637,694
Working Capital Changes in
Inventories
1,201,011,322
(341,265,162)
Trade and Other Receivables
34,313,696
(10,505,025)
Amounts due from Related Party
177,335,083
436,880,867
Trade and Other Payables
204,726,134
478,677,046
Amounts due to Related Party
319,328,207
1,745,170,053
1,936,714,442
2,308,957,779
Cash Generated from Operations
2,500,925,063
2,338,595,473
Interest Paid
(19,308,006)
(168,928,703)
Employee Benefit paid
(4,495,867)
(8,292,837)
Payments of Income Taxes
(113,178,219)
(14,831,327)
(136,982,092)
(192,052,867)
Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities
2,363,942,971
2,146,542,606
Cash flows from Investing Activities
Interest Received
352,645,267
409,767,181
Proceeds from Sale of Property, Plant and Equipment
8,201,711
18,675,185
Acquisition of Property, Plant & Equipment
(179,569,537)
(24,782,287)
Net Cash Flows Generated from Investing Activities
181,277,441
403,660,079
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Short Term Loans obtained during the year
2,002,630,836
551,240,493
Short Term Loans repaid during the year
(2,488,149,227)
(3,048,177,191)
Payment of Lease Liability
(19,172,790)
(23,631,161)
Dividend Paid
(7,241,686)
(18,104,215)
Net Cash Flows Used in Financing Activities
(511,932,867)
(2,538,672,074)
Net Increase in Cash & Cash Equivalents
2,033,287,545
11,530,611
Net Cash & Cash Equivalents at the Beginning of the year
(36,655,936)
(48,186,547)
Net Cash & Cash Equivalents at the End of the year
1,996,631,609
(36,655,936)
Analysis of Cash & Cash Equivalents at the end of the year
Cash & Cash Equivalents
2,067,069,039
17,278,304
Bank Overdraft
(70,437,430)
(53,934,240)
1,996,631,609
(36,655,936)
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
