    ASHO.N0000   LK0109N00005

LANKA ASHOK LEYLAND PLC

(ASHO.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  05-25
710.00 LKR    0.00%
02/08Lanka Ashok Leyland PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/08LANKA ASHOK LEYLAND : Interim Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended 31.12.2021
PU
01/18Lanka Ashok Leyland PLC Announces Amandeep Singh Arora as Non-Executive Director
CI
Lanka Ashok Leyland : Interim Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended 31.03.2022

05/31/2022 | 05:40am EDT

05/31/2022 | 05:40am EDT
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

31ST MARCH 2022

LANKA ASHOK LEYLAND PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at

31-Mar-22

31-Mar-21

Rs.

Rs.

Audited

Audited

ASSETS

Non Current Assets

Property, Plant & Equipment

647,642,072

508,332,209

Right-of-Use Asset

42,894,834

56,084,899

Intangible Assets

3,054,331

6,392,148

Financial Investments

11,550,475

11,558,103

Rental Receivable from Trade Debtors

864,856,471

1,300,605,035

Deferred Tax Asset

213,558,928

184,233,458

Total Non Current Assets

1,783,557,111

2,067,205,852

Current Assets

Inventories

2,952,421,165

4,386,035,693

Trade and Other Receivables

217,401,901

189,270,423

Rental Receivable from Trade Debtors

514,945,517

429,188,058

Deposits and Prepayments

107,435,055

143,795,703

Cash & Cash Equivalents

2,067,069,039

17,278,304

Total Current Assets

5,859,272,677

5,165,568,181

Total Assets

7,642,829,788

7,232,774,033

EQUITY & LIABILITIES

Equity

Stated Capital

49,375,150

49,375,150

General Reserve

887,347,500

887,347,500

Retained Earnings

2,759,922,036

2,419,620,055

Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company

3,696,644,686

3,356,342,705

Non Current Liabilities

Employee Benefit

96,937,072

96,116,809

Lease Liability

44,740,501

63,257,392

Total Non Current Liabilities

141,677,573

159,374,201

Current Liabilities

Trade & Other Payables

1,143,611,311

936,046,921

Amounts due to Related Party

2,146,013,053

1,826,684,846

Current Tax Liabilities

39,528,436

16,842,337

Provision for Warranty

3,479,532

651,835

Short Term Borrowings

378,205,767

863,724,158

Lease Liability

23,232,000

19,172,790

Bank Overdrafts

70,437,430

53,934,240

Total Current Liabilities

3,804,507,529

3,717,057,127

Total Liabilities

3,946,185,102

3,876,431,328

Total Equity & Liabilities

7,642,829,788

7,232,774,033

Net Assets per Share

1,020.93

926.95

The same Accounting Policies and methods of computation are followed in this Interim Financial Statements as compared with the most recent audited Financial Statements.

A R T Ranasinghe

U Gautam

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board of Directors of Lanka Ashok Leyland PLC;

A K S A Jayasena

D A Abeyawardene

Chairman

Director

Colombo

30th May 2022

LANKA ASHOK LEYLAND PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Year/ Period Ended 31 st March 2022

2022

2021

2021/22

2020/21

Audited

Audited

Quarter 04

Quarter 04

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Revenue

New Vehicle Sales

6,329,561,251

2,518,517,907

151%

2,162,241,759

477,562,743

353%

Diesel Generator Set Sales

62,408,676

11,182,963

458%

29,709,722

1,388,889

2039%

Vehicle Repair Income

171,144,000

125,683,556

36%

59,742,543

44,598,870

34%

Spare Parts Sales

211,063,613

238,155,302

-11%

61,833,846

67,486,985

-8%

Vehicle Hiring Income

67,813,227

79,566,677

-15%

40,349,272

7,925,396

409%

Local Agency Commission

18,972,222

-

100%

-

1,038,515

-100%

Total Revenue

6,860,962,989

2,973,106,405

131%

2,353,877,142

600,001,398

292%

Cost of Sales

(6,046,697,333)

(2,731,596,475)

121%

(2,367,879,474)

(552,048,472)

329%

Gross Profit / (Loss)

814,265,656

241,509,930

237%

(14,002,332)

47,952,926

-129%

Other Income

367,472,452

435,406,681

-16%

88,375,168

99,713,004

-11%

1,181,738,108

676,916,611

74,372,836

147,665,930

Less :

Selling and Distribution Expenses

27,844,602

32,473,676

-14%

9,041,064

4,431,541

104%

Administrative Expenses

467,084,284

391,395,182

19%

125,384,426

70,448,205

78%

Impairment Charge / (Reversal) on Trade Receivables

146,571,496

(3,329,318)

4502%

8,934,356

(3,767,025)

337%

Other Operating Expenses

88,619,802

62,668,142

41%

30,472,242

18,211,330

67%

Profit / (Loss) before Interest and Tax

451,617,924

193,708,929

133%

(99,459,252)

58,341,879

-270%

Finance Income

21,059,478

2,962,884

611%

17,351,102

571,346

2937%

Finance Cost

(24,029,140)

(177,596,091)

-86%

(1,772,729)

(14,703,035)

-88%

Net Finance Costs

(2,969,662)

(174,633,207)

-98%

15,578,373

(14,131,689)

210%

Profit / (Loss) before Tax

448,648,262

19,075,722

2252%

(83,880,879)

44,210,190

-290%

Income Tax Reversal / (Expense)

(105,673,247)

(14,570,419)

625%

19,911,592

1,080,245

1743%

Profit / (Loss) for the Period

342,975,015

4,505,303

7513%

(63,969,287)

45,290,435

-241%

Other Comprehensive Income

Items that will Never be Reclassified to Profit and Loss

Defined Benefit Plan - Actuarial Gain

4,121,909

1,065,586

287%

5,021,909

1,965,586

155%

Deferred Tax Charge on Defined Benefit Plan

(865,601)

(255,741)

238%

(1,054,601)

(471,741)

124%

3,256,308

809,845

3,967,308

1,493,845

Total Other Comprehensive Income, net of Tax

3,256,308

809,845

302%

3,967,308

1,493,845

166%

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

346,231,323

5,315,148

6414%

(60,001,979)

46,784,280

-228%

Basic and Diluted Earnings / (Loss) per Share

94.72

1.24

(17.67)

12.51

Figures in brackets indicate deductions. The above annual figures are audited.

LANKA ASHOK LEYLAND PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Stated

General

Retained

Total

Capital

Reserve

Earnings

Equity

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Balance as at 01st April 2020

49,375,150

887,347,500

2,431,362,944

3,368,085,594

Total Comprehencive Income

Loss for the period

-

-

4,505,303

4,505,303

Other Comprehensive Income, net of Tax

-

-

809,845

809,845

Total Comprehencive Income

-

-

5,315,148

5,315,148

Transactions with owners of the Company

Contribution / Distribution

Unclaimed Dividend Reversed

1,046,178

1,046,178

Dividends

-

-

(18,104,215)

(18,104,215)

Total Transactions with Owners of the Company

-

-

(17,058,037)

(17,058,037)

Balance as at 31st March 2021

49,375,150

887,347,500

2,419,620,055

3,356,342,705

Balance as at 01st April 2021

49,375,150

887,347,500

2,419,620,055

3,356,342,705

Total Comprehencive Income

Profit for the period

-

-

342,975,015

342,975,015

Other Comprehensive Income, net of Tax

-

-

3,256,308

3,256,308

Total Comprehencive Income

-

-

346,231,323

346,231,323

Transactions with Owners of the Company

Contribution / Distribution

Unclaimed Dividend Reversed

-

-

1,312,344

1,312,344

Dividends

-

-

(7,241,686)

(7,241,686)

Total Transactions with Owners of the Company

-

-

(5,929,342)

(5,929,342)

Balance as at 31st March 2022

49,375,150

887,347,500

2,759,922,036

3,696,644,686

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

LANKA ASHOK LEYLAND PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022 STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the Year Ended 31 st March

2022

2021

Rs.

Rs.

Cash flows from Operating Activities

Profit before Tax

448,648,262

19,075,722

Adjustment For :

Depreciation of Property, Plant and Equipment

97,535,233

117,518,042

Amortization of Intangible Assets

13,190,065

3,337,817

Depreciation of Right-of-Use Assets

3,337,817

15,547,736

Provision for Employee Benefits

9,438,039

13,982,157

Impairment Provision / (Reversal) of Trade & Other Receivables

146,571,496

(3,329,318)

Charge for Provision for Inventory

171,132,955

143,666,639

Finance Costs

24,023,115

177,596,091

Interest Income

(15,719,713)

(1,779,657)

Lease Interest Income

(336,923,951)

(407,986,130)

Gain on Sale of Property, Plant and Equipment

(4,007,019)

(5,779,656)

Charge / (Reversal) for Provision for Free Service

4,150,600

(189,838)

Charge / (Reversal) for Provision for Warranty

2,827,697

(2,008,524)

Fair Value Gain on Equity Investments

6,025

(69,441)

Reversal for Tax Assessment

-

(39,943,946)

115,562,359

10,561,972

Operating Profit before Working Capital Changes

564,210,621

29,637,694

Working Capital Changes in

Inventories

1,201,011,322

(341,265,162)

Trade and Other Receivables

34,313,696

(10,505,025)

Amounts due from Related Party

177,335,083

436,880,867

Trade and Other Payables

204,726,134

478,677,046

Amounts due to Related Party

319,328,207

1,745,170,053

1,936,714,442

2,308,957,779

Cash Generated from Operations

2,500,925,063

2,338,595,473

Interest Paid

(19,308,006)

(168,928,703)

Employee Benefit paid

(4,495,867)

(8,292,837)

Payments of Income Taxes

(113,178,219)

(14,831,327)

(136,982,092)

(192,052,867)

Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities

2,363,942,971

2,146,542,606

Cash flows from Investing Activities

Interest Received

352,645,267

409,767,181

Proceeds from Sale of Property, Plant and Equipment

8,201,711

18,675,185

Acquisition of Property, Plant & Equipment

(179,569,537)

(24,782,287)

Net Cash Flows Generated from Investing Activities

181,277,441

403,660,079

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

Short Term Loans obtained during the year

2,002,630,836

551,240,493

Short Term Loans repaid during the year

(2,488,149,227)

(3,048,177,191)

Payment of Lease Liability

(19,172,790)

(23,631,161)

Dividend Paid

(7,241,686)

(18,104,215)

Net Cash Flows Used in Financing Activities

(511,932,867)

(2,538,672,074)

Net Increase in Cash & Cash Equivalents

2,033,287,545

11,530,611

Net Cash & Cash Equivalents at the Beginning of the year

(36,655,936)

(48,186,547)

Net Cash & Cash Equivalents at the End of the year

1,996,631,609

(36,655,936)

Analysis of Cash & Cash Equivalents at the end of the year

Cash & Cash Equivalents

2,067,069,039

17,278,304

Bank Overdraft

(70,437,430)

(53,934,240)

1,996,631,609

(36,655,936)

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lanka Ashok Leyland plc published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 09:39:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
