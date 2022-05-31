Lanka Ashok Leyland : Interim Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended 31.03.2022

LANKA ASHOK LEYLAND PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31-Mar-22 31-Mar-21 Rs. Rs. Audited Audited ASSETS Non Current Assets Property, Plant & Equipment 647,642,072 508,332,209 Right-of-Use Asset 42,894,834 56,084,899 Intangible Assets 3,054,331 6,392,148 Financial Investments 11,550,475 11,558,103 Rental Receivable from Trade Debtors 864,856,471 1,300,605,035 Deferred Tax Asset 213,558,928 184,233,458 Total Non Current Assets 1,783,557,111 2,067,205,852 Current Assets Inventories 2,952,421,165 4,386,035,693 Trade and Other Receivables 217,401,901 189,270,423 Rental Receivable from Trade Debtors 514,945,517 429,188,058 Deposits and Prepayments 107,435,055 143,795,703 Cash & Cash Equivalents 2,067,069,039 17,278,304 Total Current Assets 5,859,272,677 5,165,568,181 Total Assets 7,642,829,788 7,232,774,033 EQUITY & LIABILITIES Equity Stated Capital 49,375,150 49,375,150 General Reserve 887,347,500 887,347,500 Retained Earnings 2,759,922,036 2,419,620,055 Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company 3,696,644,686 3,356,342,705 Non Current Liabilities Employee Benefit 96,937,072 96,116,809 Lease Liability 44,740,501 63,257,392 Total Non Current Liabilities 141,677,573 159,374,201 Current Liabilities Trade & Other Payables 1,143,611,311 936,046,921 Amounts due to Related Party 2,146,013,053 1,826,684,846 Current Tax Liabilities 39,528,436 16,842,337 Provision for Warranty 3,479,532 651,835 Short Term Borrowings 378,205,767 863,724,158 Lease Liability 23,232,000 19,172,790 Bank Overdrafts 70,437,430 53,934,240 Total Current Liabilities 3,804,507,529 3,717,057,127 Total Liabilities 3,946,185,102 3,876,431,328 Total Equity & Liabilities 7,642,829,788 7,232,774,033 Net Assets per Share 1,020.93 926.95

The same Accounting Policies and methods of computation are followed in this Interim Financial Statements as compared with the most recent audited Financial Statements.

A R T Ranasinghe U Gautam Chief Financial Officer Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board of Directors of Lanka Ashok Leyland PLC;