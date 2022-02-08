Lanka Ashok Leyland : Interim Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended 31.12.2021

LANKA ASHOK LEYLAND PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

31-Mar-21 As at 31-Dec-21 31-Dec-20 Rs. Rs. Rs. Audited ASSETS Non Current Assets 508,332,209 Property, Plant & Equipment 562,651,639 495,147,861 56,084,899 Right-of-Use Asset 46,147,175 59,890,603 6,392,148 Intangible Assets 3,877,354 7,215,171 11,558,103 Financial Investments 11,197,289 11,193,275 1,300,605,035 Rental Receivable from Trade Debtors 985,079,163 1,399,854,785 184,233,458 Deferred Tax Asset 220,950,816 180,236,299 2,067,205,852 Total Non Current Assets 1,829,903,436 2,153,537,994 Current Assets 4,386,035,693 Inventories 3,025,418,379 2,441,657,198 189,270,423 Trade and Other Receivables 267,693,054 224,582,605 429,188,058 Rental Receivable from Trade Debtors 482,026,809 443,156,942 - Amounts due from Related Party 21,300,000 7,652,745 143,795,703 Deposits and Prepayments 106,546,569 64,303,316 17,278,304 Cash & Cash Equivalents 580,175,429 7,000,123 5,165,568,181 Total Current Assets 4,483,160,240 3,188,352,929 7,232,774,033 Total Assets 6,313,063,676 5,341,890,923 EQUITY & LIABILITIES Equity 49,375,150 Stated Capital 49,375,150 49,375,150 887,347,500 General Reserve 887,347,500 887,347,500 2,419,620,055 Retained Earnings 2,818,611,668 2,371,789,596 3,356,342,705 Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company 3,755,334,318 3,308,512,246 Non Current Liabilities 96,116,809 Employee Benefit 103,935,769 98,440,663 63,257,392 Lease Liability 43,176,586 61,360,833 159,374,201 Total Non Current Liabilities 147,112,355 159,801,496 Current Liabilities 936,046,921 Trade & Other Payables 1,059,288,265 402,421,542 1,826,684,846 Amounts due to Related Party 1,111,020,780 105,591,146 16,842,337 Current Tax Liabilities 132,496,309 25,885,010 651,835 Provision for Warranty 3,061,757 1,207,002 863,724,158 Short Term Borrowings - 1,194,798,831 19,172,790 Lease Liability 23,232,000 19,172,791 53,934,240 Bank Overdrafts 81,517,892 124,500,859 3,717,057,127 Total Current Liabilities 2,410,617,003 1,873,577,181 Total Liabilities 3,876,431,328 2,557,729,358 2,033,378,677 7,232,774,033 Total Equity & Liabilities 6,313,063,676 5,341,890,923 926.95 Net Assets per Share 1,037.14 913.74

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

The same Accounting Policies and methods of computation are followed in this Interim Financial Statements as compared with the most recent audited Financial Statements.

A R T Ranasinghe U Gautam Chief Financial Officer Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board of Directors of Lanka Ashok Leyland PLC;