SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lanka Ashok Leyland : Interim Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended 31.12.2021

02/08/2022 | 05:12am EST
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

31ST DECEMBER 2021

LANKA ASHOK LEYLAND PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

31-Mar-21

As at

31-Dec-21

31-Dec-20

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Audited

ASSETS

Non Current Assets

508,332,209

Property, Plant & Equipment

562,651,639

495,147,861

56,084,899

Right-of-Use Asset

46,147,175

59,890,603

6,392,148

Intangible Assets

3,877,354

7,215,171

11,558,103

Financial Investments

11,197,289

11,193,275

1,300,605,035

Rental Receivable from Trade Debtors

985,079,163

1,399,854,785

184,233,458

Deferred Tax Asset

220,950,816

180,236,299

2,067,205,852

Total Non Current Assets

1,829,903,436

2,153,537,994

Current Assets

4,386,035,693

Inventories

3,025,418,379

2,441,657,198

189,270,423

Trade and Other Receivables

267,693,054

224,582,605

429,188,058

Rental Receivable from Trade Debtors

482,026,809

443,156,942

-

Amounts due from Related Party

21,300,000

7,652,745

143,795,703

Deposits and Prepayments

106,546,569

64,303,316

17,278,304

Cash & Cash Equivalents

580,175,429

7,000,123

5,165,568,181

Total Current Assets

4,483,160,240

3,188,352,929

7,232,774,033

Total Assets

6,313,063,676

5,341,890,923

EQUITY & LIABILITIES

Equity

49,375,150

Stated Capital

49,375,150

49,375,150

887,347,500

General Reserve

887,347,500

887,347,500

2,419,620,055

Retained Earnings

2,818,611,668

2,371,789,596

3,356,342,705

Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company

3,755,334,318

3,308,512,246

Non Current Liabilities

96,116,809

Employee Benefit

103,935,769

98,440,663

63,257,392

Lease Liability

43,176,586

61,360,833

159,374,201

Total Non Current Liabilities

147,112,355

159,801,496

Current Liabilities

936,046,921

Trade & Other Payables

1,059,288,265

402,421,542

1,826,684,846

Amounts due to Related Party

1,111,020,780

105,591,146

16,842,337

Current Tax Liabilities

132,496,309

25,885,010

651,835

Provision for Warranty

3,061,757

1,207,002

863,724,158

Short Term Borrowings

-

1,194,798,831

19,172,790

Lease Liability

23,232,000

19,172,791

53,934,240

Bank Overdrafts

81,517,892

124,500,859

3,717,057,127

Total Current Liabilities

2,410,617,003

1,873,577,181

Total Liabilities

3,876,431,328

2,557,729,358

2,033,378,677

7,232,774,033

Total Equity & Liabilities

6,313,063,676

5,341,890,923

926.95

Net Assets per Share

1,037.14

913.74

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

The same Accounting Policies and methods of computation are followed in this Interim Financial Statements as compared with the most recent audited Financial Statements.

A R T Ranasinghe

U Gautam

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board of Directors of Lanka Ashok Leyland PLC;

A K S A Jayasena

D A Abeyawardene

Chairman

Director

Colombo

08th February 2022

LANKA ASHOK LEYLAND PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the

For the Period Ended 31 st December 2021

2021/22

2020/21

2021/22

2020/21

Year Ended

Intrim Period

Intrim Period

Quarter 03

Quarter 03

31-Mar-21

09 Months

09 Months

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Audited

Revenue

2,518,517,907

New Vehicle Sales

4,167,319,491

2,040,955,164

104%

2,185,469,576

352,161,974

521%

11,182,963

Diesel Generator Set Sales

32,698,954

9,794,074

234%

4,934,620

2,750,000

79%

125,683,556

Vehicle Repair Income

111,401,457

81,084,686

37%

48,103,488

33,095,697

45%

238,155,302

Spare Parts Sales

149,229,767

170,668,316

-13%

54,003,860

89,207,176

-39%

79,566,677

Vehicle Hiring Income

27,463,954

63,516,891

-57%

13,804,173

28,636,372

-52%

-

Local Agency Commission

18,972,222

7,085,874

168%

-

7,085,874

-100%

2,973,106,405

Total Revenue

4,507,085,845

2,373,105,005

90%

2,306,315,717

512,937,093

350%

(2,730,215,005)

Cost of Sales

(3,678,817,859)

(2,176,785,063)

69%

(1,784,868,562)

(462,137,670)

286%

242,891,400

Gross Profit

828,267,986

196,319,942

322%

521,447,155

50,799,423

926%

435,406,681

Other Income

279,097,284

335,693,677

-17%

90,167,245

102,633,215

-12%

678,298,081

1,107,365,270

532,013,619

611,614,400

153,432,638

Less :

32,473,676

Selling and Distribution Expenses

18,803,538

28,042,135

-33%

9,181,328

4,884,757

88%

391,395,182

Administrative Expenses

341,699,858

320,946,977

6%

125,343,988

103,472,379

21%

(3,329,318)

Impairment Charge / (Reversal) on Trade Receivables

137,637,140

437,706

31345%

93,225,041

(10,328,911)

1003%

62,668,142

Other Operating Expenses

58,147,560

44,456,812

31%

24,015,063

17,342,205

38%

195,090,399

Profit before Interest and Tax

551,077,174

138,129,989

299%

359,848,980

38,062,208

845%

1,849,098

Finance Income

3,735,762

1,412,016

165%

1,370,621

634,618

116%

(177,863,775)

Finance Cost

(22,283,797)

(164,676,474)

-86%

(15,292,414)

(26,235,182)

-42%

(176,014,677)

Net Finance Costs

(18,548,035)

(163,264,458)

-89%

(13,921,793)

(25,600,564)

-46%

19,075,722

Profit / (Loss) before Tax

532,529,139

(25,134,469)

2219%

345,927,187

12,461,644

2676%

(14,570,419)

Income Tax Expense

(125,584,840)

(15,650,664)

702%

(66,576,057)

(22,363,120)

198%

4,505,303

Profit / (Loss) for the Period

406,944,299

(40,785,133)

1098%

279,351,130

(9,901,476)

2921%

Other Comprehensive Income

Items that will Never be Reclassified to Profit and Loss

1,065,586

Defined Benefit Plan - Actuarial Gain / (Loss)

(900,000)

(900,000)

0%

(300,000)

(300,000)

0%

(255,741)

Deferred Tax Reversal / (Charge) on Defined Benefit Plan

189,000

216,000

-13%

63,000

48,000

31%

809,845

(711,000)

(684,000)

(237,000)

(252,000)

809,845

Total Other Comprehensive Income, net of Tax

(711,000)

(684,000)

4%

(237,000)

(252,000)

-6%

5,315,148

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

406,233,299

(41,469,133)

1080%

279,114,130

(10,153,476)

2849%

1.24

Basic and Diluted Earnings / (Loss) per Share

112.39

(11.26)

77.15

(2.73)

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit

LANKA ASHOK LEYLAND PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Stated

General

Retained

Total

Capital

Reserve

Earnings

Equity

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Balance as at 01st April 2020

49,375,150

887,347,500

2,431,362,944

3,368,085,594

Total Comprehencive Income

Loss for the period

-

-

(40,785,133)

(40,785,133)

Other Comprehensive Income, net of Tax

-

-

(684,000)

(684,000)

Total Comprehencive Income

-

-

(41,469,133)

(41,469,133)

Transactions with owners of the Company

Contribution / Distribution

Dividends

-

-

(18,104,215)

(18,104,215)

Total Transactions with Owners of the Company

-

-

(18,104,215)

(18,104,215)

Balance as at 31st December 2020

49,375,150

887,347,500

2,371,789,596

3,308,512,246

Balance as at 01st April 2021

49,375,150

887,347,500

2,419,620,055

3,356,342,705

Total Comprehencive Income

Profit for the period

-

-

406,944,299

406,944,299

Other Comprehensive Income, net of Tax

-

-

(711,000)

(711,000)

Total Comprehencive Income

-

-

406,233,299

406,233,299

Transactions with Owners of the Company

Contribution / Distribution

Dividends

-

-

(7,241,686)

(7,241,686)

Total Transactions with Owners of the Company

-

-

(7,241,686)

(7,241,686)

Balance as at 31st December 2021

49,375,150

887,347,500

2,818,611,668

3,755,334,318

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

LANKA ASHOK LEYLAND PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the

For the Period Ended 31 st December

2021

2020

Year Ended

31-Mar-21

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Audited

Cash flows from Operating Activities

19,075,722

Profit / (Loss) before Tax

532,529,139

(25,134,469)

Adjustment For :

117,518,042

Depreciation of Property, Plant and Equipment

72,905,525

93,058,225

3,337,817

Amortization of Intangible Assets

2,514,794

2,514,794

15,547,736

Depreciation of Right-of-Use Assets

9,937,720

11,742,028

13,982,157

Provision for Employee Benefits

10,800,000

12,300,000

(3,329,318)

Impairment Provision / (Reversal) on Trade & Other Receivables

137,637,140

437,706

143,666,639

Charge for Provision for Inventory

193,677,069

118,391,327

177,596,091

Finance Costs

22,283,796

162,914,881

(1,779,657)

Interest Income

(3,416,223)

(1,320,751)

(407,986,130)

Lease Interest Income

(260,158,887)

(312,272,552)

(5,779,656)

Gain on Sale of Property, Plant and Equipment

(4,007,019)

(5,779,656)

(189,838)

Charge / (Reversal) for Provision for Free Service

4,742,349

(436,496)

(2,008,524)

Charge / (Reversal) for Provision for Warranty

2,409,922

(1,453,357)

(69,441)

Fair Value Gain on Equity Investments

(27,386)

(91,265)

(39,943,946)

Reversal for Tax Assessment

-

(12,067,729)

10,561,972

189,298,800

67,937,155

29,637,694

Operating Profit before Working Capital Changes

721,827,939

42,802,686

Working Capital Changes in

(341,265,162)

Inventories

1,140,092,547

1,644,313,599

426,375,842

Trade and Other Receivables

83,876,484

353,570,389

-

Amounts due from Related Party

(21,300,000)

(7,652,745)

478,677,046

Trade and Other Payables

118,498,994

(83,624,070)

1,745,170,053

Amounts due to Related Party

(715,664,066)

24,076,353

2,308,957,779

605,503,959

1,930,683,526

2,338,595,473

Cash Generated from Operations

1,327,331,898

1,973,486,212

(168,928,703)

Interest Paid

(19,132,603)

(156,684,714)

(8,292,837)

Employee Benefit paid

(3,881,040)

(6,252,412)

(14,831,327)

Payments of Income Taxes

(46,459,226)

(2,400,000)

(192,052,867)

(69,472,869)

(165,337,126)

2,146,542,606

Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities

1,257,859,029

1,808,149,086

Cash flows from Investing Activities

409,767,181

Interest Received

263,963,310

313,981,349

18,675,185

Proceeds from Sale of Property, Plant and Equipment

8,201,711

18,675,185

(24,782,287)

Acquisition of Property, Plant & Equipment

(104,571,944)

(3,063,071)

403,660,079

Net Cash Flows Generated from Investing Activities

167,593,077

329,593,463

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

551,240,493

Short Term Loans obtained during the period

1,624,425,069

141,416,336

(3,048,177,191)

Short Term Loans repaid during the period

(2,488,149,227)

(2,307,278,361)

(23,631,161)

Payment of Lease Liability

(19,172,789)

(23,090,498)

(18,104,215)

Dividend Paid

(7,241,686)

(18,104,215)

(2,538,672,074)

Net Cash Flows Used in Financing Activities

(890,138,633)

(2,207,056,738)

11,530,611

Net Increase in Cash & Cash Equivalents

535,313,473

(69,314,189)

(48,186,547)

Net Cash & Cash Equivalents at the Beginning of the period

(36,655,936)

(48,186,547)

(36,655,936)

Net Cash & Cash Equivalents at the End of the period

498,657,537

(117,500,736)

Analysis of Cash & Cash Equivalents at the end of the period

17,278,304

Cash & Cash Equivalents

580,175,429

7,000,123

(53,934,240)

Bank Overdraft

(81,517,892)

(124,500,859)

(36,655,936)

498,657,537

(117,500,736)

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lanka Ashok Leyland plc published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 10:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
