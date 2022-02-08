Lanka Ashok Leyland : Interim Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended 31.12.2021
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
31
ST DECEMBER 2021
LANKA ASHOK LEYLAND PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
31-Mar-21
As at
31-Dec-21
31-Dec-20
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Audited
ASSETS
Non Current Assets
508,332,209
Property, Plant & Equipment
562,651,639
495,147,861
56,084,899
Right-of-Use Asset
46,147,175
59,890,603
6,392,148
Intangible Assets
3,877,354
7,215,171
11,558,103
Financial Investments
11,197,289
11,193,275
1,300,605,035
Rental Receivable from Trade Debtors
985,079,163
1,399,854,785
184,233,458
Deferred Tax Asset
220,950,816
180,236,299
2,067,205,852
Total Non Current Assets
1,829,903,436
2,153,537,994
Current Assets
4,386,035,693
Inventories
3,025,418,379
2,441,657,198
189,270,423
Trade and Other Receivables
267,693,054
224,582,605
429,188,058
Rental Receivable from Trade Debtors
482,026,809
443,156,942
-
Amounts due from Related Party
21,300,000
7,652,745
143,795,703
Deposits and Prepayments
106,546,569
64,303,316
17,278,304
Cash & Cash Equivalents
580,175,429
7,000,123
5,165,568,181
Total Current Assets
4,483,160,240
3,188,352,929
7,232,774,033
Total Assets
6,313,063,676
5,341,890,923
EQUITY & LIABILITIES
Equity
49,375,150
Stated Capital
49,375,150
49,375,150
887,347,500
General Reserve
887,347,500
887,347,500
2,419,620,055
Retained Earnings
2,818,611,668
2,371,789,596
3,356,342,705
Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company
3,755,334,318
3,308,512,246
Non Current Liabilities
96,116,809
Employee Benefit
103,935,769
98,440,663
63,257,392
Lease Liability
43,176,586
61,360,833
159,374,201
Total Non Current Liabilities
147,112,355
159,801,496
Current Liabilities
936,046,921
Trade & Other Payables
1,059,288,265
402,421,542
1,826,684,846
Amounts due to Related Party
1,111,020,780
105,591,146
16,842,337
Current Tax Liabilities
132,496,309
25,885,010
651,835
Provision for Warranty
3,061,757
1,207,002
863,724,158
Short Term Borrowings
-
1,194,798,831
19,172,790
Lease Liability
23,232,000
19,172,791
53,934,240
Bank Overdrafts
81,517,892
124,500,859
3,717,057,127
Total Current Liabilities
2,410,617,003
1,873,577,181
Total Liabilities
3,876,431,328
2,557,729,358
2,033,378,677
7,232,774,033
Total Equity & Liabilities
6,313,063,676
5,341,890,923
926.95
Net Assets per Share
1,037.14
913.74
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
The same Accounting Policies and methods of computation are followed in this Interim Financial Statements as compared with the most recent audited Financial Statements.
A R T Ranasinghe
U Gautam
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Executive Officer
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board of Directors of Lanka Ashok Leyland PLC;
A K S A Jayasena
D A Abeyawardene
Chairman
Director
Colombo
08
th February 2022
LANKA ASHOK LEYLAND PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the
For the Period Ended 31
st December 2021
2021/22
2020/21
2021/22
2020/21
Year Ended
Intrim Period
Intrim Period
Quarter 03
Quarter 03
31-Mar-21
09 Months
09 Months
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Audited
Revenue
2,518,517,907
New Vehicle Sales
4,167,319,491
2,040,955,164
104%
2,185,469,576
352,161,974
521%
11,182,963
Diesel Generator Set Sales
32,698,954
9,794,074
234%
4,934,620
2,750,000
79%
125,683,556
Vehicle Repair Income
111,401,457
81,084,686
37%
48,103,488
33,095,697
45%
238,155,302
Spare Parts Sales
149,229,767
170,668,316
-13%
54,003,860
89,207,176
-39%
79,566,677
Vehicle Hiring Income
27,463,954
63,516,891
-57%
13,804,173
28,636,372
-52%
-
Local Agency Commission
18,972,222
7,085,874
168%
-
7,085,874
-100%
2,973,106,405
Total Revenue
4,507,085,845
2,373,105,005
90%
2,306,315,717
512,937,093
350%
(2,730,215,005)
Cost of Sales
(3,678,817,859)
(2,176,785,063)
69%
(1,784,868,562)
(462,137,670)
286%
242,891,400
Gross Profit
828,267,986
196,319,942
322%
521,447,155
50,799,423
926%
435,406,681
Other Income
279,097,284
335,693,677
-17%
90,167,245
102,633,215
-12%
678,298,081
1,107,365,270
532,013,619
611,614,400
153,432,638
Less :
32,473,676
Selling and Distribution Expenses
18,803,538
28,042,135
-33%
9,181,328
4,884,757
88%
391,395,182
Administrative Expenses
341,699,858
320,946,977
6%
125,343,988
103,472,379
21%
(3,329,318)
Impairment Charge / (Reversal) on Trade Receivables
137,637,140
437,706
31345%
93,225,041
(10,328,911)
1003%
62,668,142
Other Operating Expenses
58,147,560
44,456,812
31%
24,015,063
17,342,205
38%
195,090,399
Profit before Interest and Tax
551,077,174
138,129,989
299%
359,848,980
38,062,208
845%
1,849,098
Finance Income
3,735,762
1,412,016
165%
1,370,621
634,618
116%
(177,863,775)
Finance Cost
(22,283,797)
(164,676,474)
-86%
(15,292,414)
(26,235,182)
-42%
(176,014,677)
Net Finance Costs
(18,548,035)
(163,264,458)
-89%
(13,921,793)
(25,600,564)
-46%
19,075,722
Profit / (Loss) before Tax
532,529,139
(25,134,469)
2219%
345,927,187
12,461,644
2676%
(14,570,419)
Income Tax Expense
(125,584,840)
(15,650,664)
702%
(66,576,057)
(22,363,120)
198%
4,505,303
Profit / (Loss) for the Period
406,944,299
(40,785,133)
1098%
279,351,130
(9,901,476)
2921%
Other Comprehensive Income
Items that will Never be Reclassified to Profit and Loss
1,065,586
Defined Benefit Plan - Actuarial Gain / (Loss)
(900,000)
(900,000)
0%
(300,000)
(300,000)
0%
(255,741)
Deferred Tax Reversal / (Charge) on Defined Benefit Plan
189,000
216,000
-13%
63,000
48,000
31%
809,845
(711,000)
(684,000)
(237,000)
(252,000)
809,845
Total Other Comprehensive Income, net of Tax
(711,000)
(684,000)
4%
(237,000)
(252,000)
-6%
5,315,148
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
406,233,299
(41,469,133)
1080%
279,114,130
(10,153,476)
2849%
1.24
Basic and Diluted Earnings / (Loss) per Share
112.39
(11.26)
77.15
(2.73)
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit
LANKA ASHOK LEYLAND PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Stated
General
Retained
Total
Capital
Reserve
Earnings
Equity
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Balance as at 01
st April 2020
49,375,150
887,347,500
2,431,362,944
3,368,085,594
Total Comprehencive Income
Loss for the period
-
-
(40,785,133)
(40,785,133)
Other Comprehensive Income, net of Tax
-
-
(684,000)
(684,000)
Total Comprehencive Income
-
-
(41,469,133)
(41,469,133)
Transactions with owners of the Company
Contribution / Distribution
Dividends
-
-
(18,104,215)
(18,104,215)
Total Transactions with Owners of the Company
-
-
(18,104,215)
(18,104,215)
Balance as at 31
st December 2020
49,375,150
887,347,500
2,371,789,596
3,308,512,246
Balance as at 01
st April 2021
49,375,150
887,347,500
2,419,620,055
3,356,342,705
Total Comprehencive Income
Profit for the period
-
-
406,944,299
406,944,299
Other Comprehensive Income, net of Tax
-
-
(711,000)
(711,000)
Total Comprehencive Income
-
-
406,233,299
406,233,299
Transactions with Owners of the Company
Contribution / Distribution
Dividends
-
-
(7,241,686)
(7,241,686)
Total Transactions with Owners of the Company
-
-
(7,241,686)
(7,241,686)
Balance as at 31
st December 2021
49,375,150
887,347,500
2,818,611,668
3,755,334,318
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
LANKA ASHOK LEYLAND PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the
For the Period Ended 31
st December
2021
2020
Year Ended
31-Mar-21
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Audited
Cash flows from Operating Activities
19,075,722
Profit / (Loss) before Tax
532,529,139
(25,134,469)
Adjustment For :
117,518,042
Depreciation of Property, Plant and Equipment
72,905,525
93,058,225
3,337,817
Amortization of Intangible Assets
2,514,794
2,514,794
15,547,736
Depreciation of Right-of-Use Assets
9,937,720
11,742,028
13,982,157
Provision for Employee Benefits
10,800,000
12,300,000
(3,329,318)
Impairment Provision / (Reversal) on Trade & Other Receivables
137,637,140
437,706
143,666,639
Charge for Provision for Inventory
193,677,069
118,391,327
177,596,091
Finance Costs
22,283,796
162,914,881
(1,779,657)
Interest Income
(3,416,223)
(1,320,751)
(407,986,130)
Lease Interest Income
(260,158,887)
(312,272,552)
(5,779,656)
Gain on Sale of Property, Plant and Equipment
(4,007,019)
(5,779,656)
(189,838)
Charge / (Reversal) for Provision for Free Service
4,742,349
(436,496)
(2,008,524)
Charge / (Reversal) for Provision for Warranty
2,409,922
(1,453,357)
(69,441)
Fair Value Gain on Equity Investments
(27,386)
(91,265)
(39,943,946)
Reversal for Tax Assessment
-
(12,067,729)
10,561,972
189,298,800
67,937,155
29,637,694
Operating Profit before Working Capital Changes
721,827,939
42,802,686
Working Capital Changes in
(341,265,162)
Inventories
1,140,092,547
1,644,313,599
426,375,842
Trade and Other Receivables
83,876,484
353,570,389
-
Amounts due from Related Party
(21,300,000)
(7,652,745)
478,677,046
Trade and Other Payables
118,498,994
(83,624,070)
1,745,170,053
Amounts due to Related Party
(715,664,066)
24,076,353
2,308,957,779
605,503,959
1,930,683,526
2,338,595,473
Cash Generated from Operations
1,327,331,898
1,973,486,212
(168,928,703)
Interest Paid
(19,132,603)
(156,684,714)
(8,292,837)
Employee Benefit paid
(3,881,040)
(6,252,412)
(14,831,327)
Payments of Income Taxes
(46,459,226)
(2,400,000)
(192,052,867)
(69,472,869)
(165,337,126)
2,146,542,606
Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities
1,257,859,029
1,808,149,086
Cash flows from Investing Activities
409,767,181
Interest Received
263,963,310
313,981,349
18,675,185
Proceeds from Sale of Property, Plant and Equipment
8,201,711
18,675,185
(24,782,287)
Acquisition of Property, Plant & Equipment
(104,571,944)
(3,063,071)
403,660,079
Net Cash Flows Generated from Investing Activities
167,593,077
329,593,463
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
551,240,493
Short Term Loans obtained during the period
1,624,425,069
141,416,336
(3,048,177,191)
Short Term Loans repaid during the period
(2,488,149,227)
(2,307,278,361)
(23,631,161)
Payment of Lease Liability
(19,172,789)
(23,090,498)
(18,104,215)
Dividend Paid
(7,241,686)
(18,104,215)
(2,538,672,074)
Net Cash Flows Used in Financing Activities
(890,138,633)
(2,207,056,738)
11,530,611
Net Increase in Cash & Cash Equivalents
535,313,473
(69,314,189)
(48,186,547)
Net Cash & Cash Equivalents at the Beginning of the period
(36,655,936)
(48,186,547)
(36,655,936)
Net Cash & Cash Equivalents at the End of the period
498,657,537
(117,500,736)
Analysis of Cash & Cash Equivalents at the end of the period
17,278,304
Cash & Cash Equivalents
580,175,429
7,000,123
(53,934,240)
Bank Overdraft
(81,517,892)
(124,500,859)
(36,655,936)
498,657,537
(117,500,736)
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
All news about LANKA ASHOK LEYLAND PLC
Sales 2021
2 973 M
14,7 M
14,7 M
Net income 2021
4,51 M
0,02 M
0,02 M
Net Debt 2021
843 M
4,16 M
4,16 M
P/E ratio 2021
674x
Yield 2021
0,24%
Capitalization
2 983 M
14,7 M
14,7 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,89x
EV / Sales 2021
1,31x
Nbr of Employees
177
Free-Float
17,9%
