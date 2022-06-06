Log in
    CERA.N0000   LK0206N00009

LANKA CERAMIC PLC

(CERA.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  06-02
110.00 LKR    0.00%
07:42aLANKA CERAMIC : CERA-Annual Financial Report as at 31-03-2022
PU
05/20Lanka Ceramic PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/20Lanka Ceramic PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Lanka Ceramic : CERA-Annual Financial Report as at 31-03-2022

06/06/2022 | 07:42am EDT
ANNUAL REPORT 2021/22

LANKA CERAMIC PLC

CONTENTS

OVERVIEW

Operational Highlights

4

Financial Highlights

5

Chairman's Message

6

Managing Director's Review

8

Board of Directors

10

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION

AND ANALYSIS

Management Discussion and Analysis

14

CORPORATE

GOVERNANCE

Risk Management

24

Corporate Governance

29

Annual Report of the Board of Directors on the Affairs of the Company

41

Statement of Directors' Responsibility

46

Audit Committee Report

47

Remuneration Committee Report

48

Related Party Transactions Review Committee Report

49

FINANCIAL

INFORMATION

Financial Calendar

51

Independent Auditor's Report

52

Statement of Financial Position

55

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

56

Statement of Changes in Equity

57

Statement of Cash Flows

59

Notes to the Financial Statements

60

SUPPLEMENTARY

INFORMATION

Company Ten Year Summary

94

Group Value Added Statement

95

Shareholder and Investor Information

96

Notice of Meeting

98

Form of Proxy

99

"At Lanka Ceramic, we work towards creating a positive social and environmental impact through every milestone we reach. We believe that our main responsibility is

to leave our successor generation a meaningful future. Our best achievement is when our belief is put into action."

"We evaluate our performance and the success of our strategy and business model by utilising Key Performance Indicators. We have chosen to measure these Key Performance Indicators because we believe they best demonstrate how we are driving the business and creating value for our stakeholders"

Lanka Ceramic PLC

OVERVIEW

Operational Highlights

4

Financial Highlights

5

Chairman's Message

6

Managing Director's Review

8

Board of Directors

10

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lanka Ceramic plc published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 11:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 428 M 1,19 M 1,19 M
Net income 2022 75,4 M 0,21 M 0,21 M
Net cash 2022 74,2 M 0,21 M 0,21 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,77x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 660 M 1,84 M 1,84 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 69
Free-Float 57,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jayasekera Arachchige P. M. Jayasekera Managing Director & Executive Director
Amarakone Mudiyanselage Weerasinghe Chairman
Kalupathiranalage Don Gamini Gunaratne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sivakumar Selliah Independent Non-Executive Director
Anjalie Maryanne Letitia Page Independent Non-Executive Director
