Powered by an unwavering spirit to pursue excellence, we achieved an extraordinary performance in the FY 2023-24 across several dimensions of value. For more than two decades, we have maintained our trust and refined our capabilities to fortify energy security whilst fuelling the ambitions of the nation.

Navigating through a complex and dynamic terrain with vision and clarity of purpose, we strive to maintain the best interests of our nation and the society at large strongly anchored on the principles of sustainable growth and positive societal impact.

Our transformative journey continues by infusing life into our vibrant ecosystem. We look forward to fuelling the ambitions of the nation with customer-centric solutions whilst strengthening our financial performance by unlocking the potential of our diversified portfolio of products and services.