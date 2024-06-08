L A N K A I O C P L C A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 3 / 2 4
Powered by an unwavering spirit to pursue excellence, we achieved an extraordinary performance in the FY 2023-24 across several dimensions of value. For more than two decades, we have maintained our trust and refined our capabilities to fortify energy security whilst fuelling the ambitions of the nation.
Navigating through a complex and dynamic terrain with vision and clarity of purpose, we strive to maintain the best interests of our nation and the society at large strongly anchored on the principles of sustainable growth and positive societal impact.
Our transformative journey continues by infusing life into our vibrant ecosystem. We look forward to fuelling the ambitions of the nation with customer-centric solutions whilst strengthening our financial performance by unlocking the potential of our diversified portfolio of products and services.
LANKA IOC PLC / A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 3 - 2 4
2
CONTENTS
WITH OUR STRONG VISION TO ENSURE THE ENERGY SECURITY OF THE NATION, WE ENSURED THAT OUR STRATEGIC PATH HELPS TO STRENGTHEN SRI LANKA'S ENERGY FUTURE WITH ENERGY ACCESS, ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND ENERGY SECURITY.
CHAIRMAN'S MESSAGE
14
TRANSFORMING THE ENERGY LANDSCAPE
ABOUT THIS REPORT
4
ABOUT US
6
KEY BUSINESS VERTICALS
7
HISTORICAL MILESTONES
8
PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE ECONOMIC
DEVELOPMENT OF SRI LANKA
10
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
12
CHAIRMAN'S MESSAGE
14
MANAGING DIRECTOR'S REVIEW
18
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
22
SENIOR MANAGEMENT
26
STRIDES TOWARDS STRATEGIC PROGRESS
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
28
OUR STRATEGY
32
STAKEHOLDER ANALYSIS
36
MATERIAL MATTERS
42
UPHOLDING STRONG GOVERNANCE STANDARDS
HOW WE CREATE VALUE
48
SEGMENT PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW
50
PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS
58
FINANCIAL CAPITAL
59
MANUFACTURED CAPITAL
65
INTELLECTUAL CAPITAL
70
HUMAN CAPITAL
74
SOCIAL AND RELATIONSHIP CAPITAL
82
NATURAL CAPITAL
88
AS A RESPONSIBLE ORGANISATION INTERTWINED WITH THE TWIN OBJECTIVES OF MAXIMISING RETURNS FOR STAKEHOLDERS WHILST CONTRIBUTING POSITIVELY WE ARE DEEPLY COMMITTED TO ADOPTING A SHARED APPROACH TO VALUE CREATION.
MANAGING DIRECTOR'S REVIEW
18
MAXIMISING PERFORMANCE
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
94
AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT
126
REPORT OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
128
REPORT OF THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION
REVIEW COMMITTEE
129
REPORT OF THE RISK COMMITTEE
130
REPORT OF THE NOMINATIONS AND GOVERNANCE
COMMITTEE
131
RISK MANAGEMENT
134
ANNUAL REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
ON THE AFFAIRS OF THE COMPANY
139
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
144
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF LANKA IOC PLC
145
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
148
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
149
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
150
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
151
MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICY INFORMATION TO THE
152
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION
188
GRI CONTEXT INDEX
191
NOTICE OF MEETING
198
FORM OF PROXY
201
CORPORATE INFORMATION
IBC
1TRANSFORMING THE ENERGY LANDSCAPE
T H E DY N A M I C C H A N G E S
I N T H E O P E R AT I N G
L A N D S C A P E P R O V I D E S A N
O P P O R T U N I T Y TO A DA P T,
E X P E D I T E A N D T R A N S F O R M
TO WA R D S N E W D I M E N S I O N S
O F VA LU E
/ A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 3 - 2 4
ABOUT THIS REPORT
Presenting the 9th Integrated Annual Report of Lanka IOC PLC
2 0 2 3 - 2 0 2 4
LANKA IOC PLC
4
L A N K A I O C P L C A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 3 / 2 4
This Report gives a comprehensive look at the interconnectedness of our approach to our operations; with the ultimate purpose of creating sustainable value.
Scope and Boundary
This Report covers the operations of Lanka IOC PLC for the period from 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024. The financial and sustainability reporting of the Company is performed under an annual reporting cycle. The financial and non-financial information presented in the narrative report represents the information of the Company. There were no significant changes to the Company's organizational structure, size or supply chain during the year under review.
Materiality
The content included in this Report has been carefully selected following a materiality assessment, through which the business, social, environmental and external issues which could have the most significant impact on the Company's ability to generate value were identified. The process for determining material issues is given in this Report.
Forward Looking Statements
The report includes forward-looking statements related to the Company's operations outlining the future outlook, plans, financial and operational projections and targets. Despite futuristic statements being made in a responsible manner,
we encourage the reader to adopt a precautionary approach and bear in mind the possibility that the end-result may differ.
We do not take responsibility, nor are we liable to publicly update or revise these statements following the publication date of this report.
TEG
I
C
F
O
C
A
U
R
T
S
S
INCREASED
DISCLOSURES ON HOW
WE TRADED-OFF
CAPITALS IN DELIVERING
C
OUR STRATEGY.
O
N
Lanka IOC PLC
USE OF
N
R e p o r t i n g
NAVIGATION
E
ANNUAL REPORT
ICONS AND
C
C o n c e p t s
SIGN - POSTING
T
2 0 2 3 - 2 0 2 4
ACROSS THE
I
REPORT.
V
I
T
COMPARABLE
Y
INFORMATION IS
PRESENTED WHEREVER
POSSIBLE.
C
Y
O
M
I
PA R ABIL
T
Standards and Principles
- Sri Lanka Accounting Standards (SLFRS/LKAS) issued by CA Sri Lanka Reporting Standards
- International Framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core option
- Sustainable Development Goals Reporting
- Listing Requirements of the Colombo Stock Exchange
-
Code of Best Practice on Corporate Governance jointly issued by
the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka and CA Sri Lanka (2017)
- Gender Parity Reporting Framework - CA Sri Lanka
- Laws and regulations of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007
- Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka (SEC) Act No. 19 of 2021, including directives and circulars
- Code of Best Practices on Party Transactions (2013 advocated by SEC)
ICON Guide
CAPITAL REPORTS ICON
FINANCIAL
MANUFACTURED
INTELLECTUAL
HUMAN
SOCIAL &
NATURAL
CAPITAL
CAPITAL
CAPITAL
CAPITAL
RELATIONSHIP
CAPITAL
CAPITAL
OUR STRATEGIC PILLARS
PROFITABLE
CUSTOMER
OPERATIONAL
PEOPLE
DIVERSIFICATION SUSTAINABILITY
GROWTH
CENTRICITY
EXCELLENCE
DEVELOPMENT
PRODUCT ICONS
Automotive
Lubricants
Bunkering
Petrochemicals
Bitumen
Grease
Fuels
SDGs
U A L R E P O R TLANKA2 0 2IOC 3 - 2PLC /4
5
Directors' Responsibility
The ultimate responsibility for ensuring the integrity of this Annual Report lies with the Board of Directors of Lanka IOC PLC. We confirm that the Report provides a balanced view of the performance in 2023-24. We hereby confirm that the 2023-24 Report addresses all relevant material matters and fairly represents the Company's integrated performance. We also confirm that the Report has been prepared in line with the guidance provided in the Integrated Reporting Framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council.
The report has been unanimously approved by the Board and signed on its behalf by :
Mr. Dipak Das
Managing Director
Feedback
We welcome your comments on our 9th Integrated Annual Report 2023-24, together with any queries and suggestions for improvement.
Please direct your valuable feedback to:
Company Secretary
Lanka IOC PLC
Sri Lanka
E-mail: companysecretary@lankaioc.com
LANKA IOC PLC / A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 3 - 2 4
6
ABOUT US
Bringing Energy to Life
VISION
A major, integrated energy company, with a strong environment conscience, playing a national role in oil security.
MISSION
To attain leadership in developing, adopting and assimilating state-of-the-art technology competitive advantage.
INTRODUCTION
Lanka IOC believes that Sri Lanka deserves a world-class petroleum industry and is building a healthy and competitive fuel network that will both boost the nation's economy and care for its environment.
The Company is a subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), India's state- owned energy company, which is the country's largest commercial enterprise with operations in eight countries. IOCL is currently metamorphosing from a pure sectoral company with dominance in downstream India to a vertically integrated, transnational energy behemoth. It is already on the way to becoming a major player in petrochemicals by integrating its core refining business with petrochemical activities, besides making large investments in E&P and import/marketing ventures for oil & gas in India and abroad.
Currently, IOCL possesses business interests across the entire hydrocarbon value chain
- from refining, pipeline transportation, and marketing of petroleum products to the exploration & production of crude oil & gas and the marketing of natural gas and petrochemicals.
Thus, LIOC draws synergies and strength from the parent entity's six decades of expertise and experience. It has played a pivotal role in developing the framework, driving innovation, and ensuring environmental sustainability in the energy sector. Navigating through a challenging business landscape, we have been successful in delivering value to our stakeholders.
Over the years, we have demonstrated our continuous commitment to providing the best quality products and superior customer service. By enhancing the value proposition offered to our customers, we have transformed the energy landscape of Sri Lanka. Our LIOC team consists of a workforce of 159 employees who are based at Colombo and Trincomalee offices. We also support the livelihoods of over 5,000 indirect workers who are based at our Retail Outlets across the country.
Lanka IOC PLC, with a corporate history of 22 years, is the leading private-sector auto fuel retailer in Sri Lanka. Over the years, the Company has made a significant impact on the socioeconomic landscape by enabling mobility, economic activity and development. With an island-wide footprint of 249 Retail Outlets the Company services 20% of the country's retail fuel demand.
To provide technology and services through sustained research and development.
To achieve international standards of excellence in all aspect of petroleum with focus on customer delight through value of products and services and cost reduction.
To maximize creation of wealth, value and satisfaction for the stakeholders.
To foster a culture of participation and innovation for employee growth and contribution.
To cultivate high standards of business ethics and total quality management for a strong corporate identity and brand equity.
To help enrich the quality of the life of the community and preserve ecological balance and heritage through a strong environment conscience.
KEY BUSINESS VERTICALS
Automotive Fuels
Positioning
Possess a market share of 20%. Auto fuels are distributed through retail fuel outlets. A range of premium and branded fuels have also been introduced to ensure fuel efficiency and engine performance.
Bunkering
Positioning
Market leader in bunkering serving local and foreign vessels from the Colombo, Trincomalee and Hambantota ports.
Lubricants
Positioning
The second market player in the lubricants sector. The Servo brand of lubricants are used for automotive, marine and industrial applications.
Grease
Positioning
Sri Lanka's 1st Grease plant with 3,000 MT capacity, which will serve the country's entire grease requirement.
Bitumen
Positioning
We are the market leader in the Bitumen business and sell Bitumen for industrial and road construction purposes. We also export Bitumen to neighbouring countries.
Petrochemicals
U A L R E P O R TLANKA2 0 2IOC 3 - 2PLC /4
7
Positioning
A segment which the Company has embarked on with much potential and introduced the 'Propel' brand of petrochemicals.
LANKA IOC PLC / A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 3 - 2 4
8
HISTORICAL MILESTONES
2003-
Lanka IOC (Pvt) Limited incorporated
Agreements signed with the Board of
2002
Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI)
Commenced product sales from
Lanka IOC fuel stations
2005
status in the Colombo
Obtained the listing
-
Stock Exchange and
2004
became Lanka IOC PLC
2007-2008
Commissioned the Lube Blending Plant at
Trincomalee
Started Bunker Operations in Colombo Port
The Turnover of the Company reached 50 Bn
Started sales of Bitumen
2009-2010
Commissioned the first grassroot Retail Outlet
Operations & Accounting shifted to ERP [SAP] system
Commissioned the 150th Retail Outlet
2010-2011
2013-2014
2011-2012
Launch of Euro III
Grade Petrol
Maiden first Dividend of LKR 1 per share distributed
Commissioned
150th Servo Shop
65% increase in Net Profit from LKR 2.91 Bn in FY
2012-13 to LKR 4.81 Bn in FY
2013-14
2014-2015
2015-2016
Lanka IOC assigned Highest Credit Rating - AAA rating by Lanka Rating Agency
Commenced bunkering operations from June 2015 at Trincomalee Port
Prestigious ISO 9001- 2015 accredited to Lube Blending Plant at Trincomalee
-2017
Commissioned the
200th Retail Outlet.
Awarded '8th largest
2016
company' in Sri Lanka
for 2015-16 by LMD magazine
"Overall Gold Award
Winner" of National
2018
Business of Excellence
is held by the
Awards 2017 which
-
National Chamber
2017
of Commerce of Sri
Lanka and seven other category awards.
2022
Signing of long pending
Trincomalee Lease deed and
-
Modalities agreement with
2021
GoSL and CPC to lease of 14
tanks in the Lower Tank Farm
(LTF) for 50 years
Formation of Joint Venture
Company, Trinco Petroleum
Terminalling Pvt Ltd.
A JV between the CPC (51%) and the LIOC (49%) for development & utilization of 61 Tanks at of Upper Tanks Farm
2023
Commisioning of first-ever
in Sri Lanka
Grease Manufacturing Plant
-
281 Bn and Profit After Tax of
2022
Highest ever revenue of LKR
LKR 37.69 Bn
First-ever LSD supply at
Trincomalee
U A L R E P O R TLANKA2 0 2IOC 3 - 2PLC /4
9
First Bitumen Export
Lanka IOC Share included in S&P Sri Lanka 20 Index
2018-2019
2020-2021
2019-2020
First physical bunker supplier to import the IMO 2020 compliant Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (LSFO) at Trincomalee
Introduced new product-Wet Brake Oil SERVO MTRAC 30 introduced for first time in Sri Lanka for farmers
2023-2024
Renew retail license another 20 years
Commissioning 250th Retail outlet
Agreement with Ceypetco for marketing of SERVO lubricants at Ceypetco retail outlet
