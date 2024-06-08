L A N K A I O C P L C A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 3 / 2 4

Powered by an unwavering spirit to pursue excellence, we achieved an extraordinary performance in the FY 2023-24 across several dimensions of value. For more than two decades, we have maintained our trust and refined our capabilities to fortify energy security whilst fuelling the ambitions of the nation.

Navigating through a complex and dynamic terrain with vision and clarity of purpose, we strive to maintain the best interests of our nation and the society at large strongly anchored on the principles of sustainable growth and positive societal impact.

Our transformative journey continues by infusing life into our vibrant ecosystem. We look forward to fuelling the ambitions of the nation with customer-centric solutions whilst strengthening our financial performance by unlocking the potential of our diversified portfolio of products and services.

CONTENTS

WITH OUR STRONG VISION TO ENSURE THE ENERGY SECURITY OF THE NATION, WE ENSURED THAT OUR STRATEGIC PATH HELPS TO STRENGTHEN SRI LANKA'S ENERGY FUTURE WITH ENERGY ACCESS, ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND ENERGY SECURITY.

CHAIRMAN'S MESSAGE

14

TRANSFORMING THE ENERGY LANDSCAPE

ABOUT THIS REPORT

4

ABOUT US

6

KEY BUSINESS VERTICALS

7

HISTORICAL MILESTONES

8

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE ECONOMIC

DEVELOPMENT OF SRI LANKA

10

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

12

CHAIRMAN'S MESSAGE

14

MANAGING DIRECTOR'S REVIEW

18

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

22

SENIOR MANAGEMENT

26

STRIDES TOWARDS STRATEGIC PROGRESS

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

28

OUR STRATEGY

32

STAKEHOLDER ANALYSIS

36

MATERIAL MATTERS

42

UPHOLDING STRONG GOVERNANCE STANDARDS

HOW WE CREATE VALUE

48

SEGMENT PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

50

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

58

FINANCIAL CAPITAL

59

MANUFACTURED CAPITAL

65

INTELLECTUAL CAPITAL

70

HUMAN CAPITAL

74

SOCIAL AND RELATIONSHIP CAPITAL

82

NATURAL CAPITAL

88

AS A RESPONSIBLE ORGANISATION INTERTWINED WITH THE TWIN OBJECTIVES OF MAXIMISING RETURNS FOR STAKEHOLDERS WHILST CONTRIBUTING POSITIVELY WE ARE DEEPLY COMMITTED TO ADOPTING A SHARED APPROACH TO VALUE CREATION.

MANAGING DIRECTOR'S REVIEW

18

MAXIMISING PERFORMANCE

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

94

AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT

126

REPORT OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

128

REPORT OF THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION

REVIEW COMMITTEE

129

REPORT OF THE RISK COMMITTEE

130

REPORT OF THE NOMINATIONS AND GOVERNANCE

COMMITTEE

131

RISK MANAGEMENT

134

ANNUAL REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ON THE AFFAIRS OF THE COMPANY

139

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

144

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF LANKA IOC PLC

145

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

148

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

149

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

150

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

151

MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICY INFORMATION TO THE

152

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION

188

GRI CONTEXT INDEX

191

NOTICE OF MEETING

198

FORM OF PROXY

201

CORPORATE INFORMATION

IBC

1TRANSFORMING THE ENERGY LANDSCAPE

T H E DY N A M I C C H A N G E S

I N T H E O P E R AT I N G

L A N D S C A P E P R O V I D E S A N

O P P O R T U N I T Y TO A DA P T,

E X P E D I T E A N D T R A N S F O R M

TO WA R D S N E W D I M E N S I O N S

O F VA LU E

ABOUT THIS REPORT

Presenting the 9th Integrated Annual Report of Lanka IOC PLC

2 0 2 3 - 2 0 2 4

LANKA IOC PLC

This Report gives a comprehensive look at the interconnectedness of our approach to our operations; with the ultimate purpose of creating sustainable value.

Scope and Boundary

This Report covers the operations of Lanka IOC PLC for the period from 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024. The financial and sustainability reporting of the Company is performed under an annual reporting cycle. The financial and non-financial information presented in the narrative report represents the information of the Company. There were no significant changes to the Company's organizational structure, size or supply chain during the year under review.

Materiality

The content included in this Report has been carefully selected following a materiality assessment, through which the business, social, environmental and external issues which could have the most significant impact on the Company's ability to generate value were identified. The process for determining material issues is given in this Report.

Forward Looking Statements

The report includes forward-looking statements related to the Company's operations outlining the future outlook, plans, financial and operational projections and targets. Despite futuristic statements being made in a responsible manner,

we encourage the reader to adopt a precautionary approach and bear in mind the possibility that the end-result may differ.

We do not take responsibility, nor are we liable to publicly update or revise these statements following the publication date of this report.

TEG

I

C

F

O

C

A

U

R

T

S

S

INCREASED

DISCLOSURES ON HOW

WE TRADED-OFF

CAPITALS IN DELIVERING

C

OUR STRATEGY.

O

N

Lanka IOC PLC

USE OF

N

R e p o r t i n g

NAVIGATION

E

ANNUAL REPORT

ICONS AND

C

C o n c e p t s

SIGN - POSTING

T

2 0 2 3 - 2 0 2 4

ACROSS THE

I

REPORT.

V

I

T

COMPARABLE

Y

INFORMATION IS

PRESENTED WHEREVER

POSSIBLE.

C

Y

O

M

I

PA R ABIL

T

Standards and Principles

  • Sri Lanka Accounting Standards (SLFRS/LKAS) issued by CA Sri Lanka Reporting Standards
  • International Framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core option
  • Sustainable Development Goals Reporting
  • Listing Requirements of the Colombo Stock Exchange
  • Code of Best Practice on Corporate Governance jointly issued by
    the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka and CA Sri Lanka (2017)
  • Gender Parity Reporting Framework - CA Sri Lanka
  • Laws and regulations of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007
  • Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka (SEC) Act No. 19 of 2021, including directives and circulars
  • Code of Best Practices on Party Transactions (2013 advocated by SEC)

ICON Guide

CAPITAL REPORTS ICON

FINANCIAL

MANUFACTURED

INTELLECTUAL

HUMAN

SOCIAL &

NATURAL

CAPITAL

CAPITAL

CAPITAL

CAPITAL

RELATIONSHIP

CAPITAL

CAPITAL

OUR STRATEGIC PILLARS

PROFITABLE

CUSTOMER

OPERATIONAL

PEOPLE

DIVERSIFICATION SUSTAINABILITY

GROWTH

CENTRICITY

EXCELLENCE

DEVELOPMENT

PRODUCT ICONS

Automotive

Lubricants

Bunkering

Petrochemicals

Bitumen

Grease

Fuels

SDGs

Directors' Responsibility

The ultimate responsibility for ensuring the integrity of this Annual Report lies with the Board of Directors of Lanka IOC PLC. We confirm that the Report provides a balanced view of the performance in 2023-24. We hereby confirm that the 2023-24 Report addresses all relevant material matters and fairly represents the Company's integrated performance. We also confirm that the Report has been prepared in line with the guidance provided in the Integrated Reporting Framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council.

The report has been unanimously approved by the Board and signed on its behalf by :

Mr. Dipak Das

Managing Director

Feedback

We welcome your comments on our 9th Integrated Annual Report 2023-24, together with any queries and suggestions for improvement.

Please direct your valuable feedback to:

Company Secretary

Lanka IOC PLC

Sri Lanka

E-mail: companysecretary@lankaioc.com

ABOUT US

Bringing Energy to Life

VISION

A major, integrated energy company, with a strong environment conscience, playing a national role in oil security.

MISSION

To attain leadership in developing, adopting and assimilating state-of-the-art technology competitive advantage.

INTRODUCTION

Lanka IOC believes that Sri Lanka deserves a world-class petroleum industry and is building a healthy and competitive fuel network that will both boost the nation's economy and care for its environment.

The Company is a subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), India's state- owned energy company, which is the country's largest commercial enterprise with operations in eight countries. IOCL is currently metamorphosing from a pure sectoral company with dominance in downstream India to a vertically integrated, transnational energy behemoth. It is already on the way to becoming a major player in petrochemicals by integrating its core refining business with petrochemical activities, besides making large investments in E&P and import/marketing ventures for oil & gas in India and abroad.

Currently, IOCL possesses business interests across the entire hydrocarbon value chain

  • from refining, pipeline transportation, and marketing of petroleum products to the exploration & production of crude oil & gas and the marketing of natural gas and petrochemicals.

Thus, LIOC draws synergies and strength from the parent entity's six decades of expertise and experience. It has played a pivotal role in developing the framework, driving innovation, and ensuring environmental sustainability in the energy sector. Navigating through a challenging business landscape, we have been successful in delivering value to our stakeholders.

Over the years, we have demonstrated our continuous commitment to providing the best quality products and superior customer service. By enhancing the value proposition offered to our customers, we have transformed the energy landscape of Sri Lanka. Our LIOC team consists of a workforce of 159 employees who are based at Colombo and Trincomalee offices. We also support the livelihoods of over 5,000 indirect workers who are based at our Retail Outlets across the country.

Lanka IOC PLC, with a corporate history of 22 years, is the leading private-sector auto fuel retailer in Sri Lanka. Over the years, the Company has made a significant impact on the socioeconomic landscape by enabling mobility, economic activity and development. With an island-wide footprint of 249 Retail Outlets the Company services 20% of the country's retail fuel demand.

To provide technology and services through sustained research and development.

To achieve international standards of excellence in all aspect of petroleum with focus on customer delight through value of products and services and cost reduction.

To maximize creation of wealth, value and satisfaction for the stakeholders.

To foster a culture of participation and innovation for employee growth and contribution.

To cultivate high standards of business ethics and total quality management for a strong corporate identity and brand equity.

To help enrich the quality of the life of the community and preserve ecological balance and heritage through a strong environment conscience.

KEY BUSINESS VERTICALS

Automotive Fuels

Positioning

Possess a market share of 20%. Auto fuels are distributed through retail fuel outlets. A range of premium and branded fuels have also been introduced to ensure fuel efficiency and engine performance.

Bunkering

Positioning

Market leader in bunkering serving local and foreign vessels from the Colombo, Trincomalee and Hambantota ports.

Lubricants

Positioning

The second market player in the lubricants sector. The Servo brand of lubricants are used for automotive, marine and industrial applications.

Grease

Positioning

Sri Lanka's 1st Grease plant with 3,000 MT capacity, which will serve the country's entire grease requirement.

Bitumen

Positioning

We are the market leader in the Bitumen business and sell Bitumen for industrial and road construction purposes. We also export Bitumen to neighbouring countries.

Petrochemicals

Positioning

A segment which the Company has embarked on with much potential and introduced the 'Propel' brand of petrochemicals.

HISTORICAL MILESTONES

2003-

Lanka IOC (Pvt) Limited incorporated

Agreements signed with the Board of

2002

Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI)

Commenced product sales from

Lanka IOC fuel stations

2005

status in the Colombo

Obtained the listing

-

Stock Exchange and

2004

became Lanka IOC PLC

2007-2008

Commissioned the Lube Blending Plant at

Trincomalee

Started Bunker Operations in Colombo Port

The Turnover of the Company reached 50 Bn

Started sales of Bitumen

2009-2010

Commissioned the first grassroot Retail Outlet

Operations & Accounting shifted to ERP [SAP] system

Commissioned the 150th Retail Outlet

2010-2011

2013-2014

2011-2012

Launch of Euro III

Grade Petrol

Maiden first Dividend of LKR 1 per share distributed

Commissioned

150th Servo Shop

65% increase in Net Profit from LKR 2.91 Bn in FY

2012-13 to LKR 4.81 Bn in FY

2013-14

2014-2015

2015-2016

Lanka IOC assigned Highest Credit Rating - AAA rating by Lanka Rating Agency

Commenced bunkering operations from June 2015 at Trincomalee Port

Prestigious ISO 9001- 2015 accredited to Lube Blending Plant at Trincomalee

-2017

Commissioned the

200th Retail Outlet.

Awarded '8th largest

2016

company' in Sri Lanka

for 2015-16 by LMD magazine

"Overall Gold Award

Winner" of National

2018

Business of Excellence

is held by the

Awards 2017 which

-

National Chamber

2017

of Commerce of Sri

Lanka and seven other category awards.

2022

Signing of long pending

Trincomalee Lease deed and

-

Modalities agreement with

2021

GoSL and CPC to lease of 14

tanks in the Lower Tank Farm

(LTF) for 50 years

Formation of Joint Venture

Company, Trinco Petroleum

Terminalling Pvt Ltd.

A JV between the CPC (51%) and the LIOC (49%) for development & utilization of 61 Tanks at of Upper Tanks Farm

2023

Commisioning of first-ever

in Sri Lanka

Grease Manufacturing Plant

-

281 Bn and Profit After Tax of

2022

Highest ever revenue of LKR

LKR 37.69 Bn

First-ever LSD supply at

Trincomalee

First Bitumen Export

Lanka IOC Share included in S&P Sri Lanka 20 Index

2018-2019

2020-2021

2019-2020

First physical bunker supplier to import the IMO 2020 compliant Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (LSFO) at Trincomalee

Introduced new product-Wet Brake Oil SERVO MTRAC 30 introduced for first time in Sri Lanka for farmers

2023-2024

Renew retail license another 20 years

Commissioning 250th Retail outlet

Agreement with Ceypetco for marketing of SERVO lubricants at Ceypetco retail outlet

