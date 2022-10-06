Sri Lankan shares drop; cenbank holds rates

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on
Thursday, hurt by losses in industrial stocks, while the
country's central bank kept interest rates unchanged.
* The CSE All-Share index settled 1.47% lower at
9,182.23.
* Sri Lanka's central bank held interest rates steady on
Thursday, saying monetary conditions remain "sufficiently tight"
after a massive rate-hike campaign earlier in the year to tame
stubbornly high inflation.
* Inflation remains uncomfortably high, hitting a record of
68.9% in September year-on-year with food inflation up 93.7%,
exacerbated by the rupee currency's dive and a global surge in
commodity prices.
* The World Bank on Thursday revised Sri Lanka's 2022
economic contraction forecast to 9.2% from an earlier
expectation of a 7.8% contraction.
* Meanwhile, a government official in Tokyo said Japan has
not yet reached an agreement to co-chair a debt summit with Sri
Lanka's creditors.
* Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and the
local unit of Indian Oil Corp, Lanka IOC, were the top
drags on the CSE All-Share index, falling 6.8% and 7.1%,
respectively.
* For a report on global markets, click
(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)