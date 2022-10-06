Advanced search
    LIOC.N0000   LK0345N00005

LANKA IOC PLC

(LIOC.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-04
240.50 LKR   +1.80%
08:31aSri Lankan shares drop; cenbank holds rates
RE
10/04Sri Lankan shares tumble in worst session in five months
RE
10/03Sri Lankan shares on 3-day slide as energy, industrials weigh
RE
Sri Lankan shares drop; cenbank holds rates

10/06/2022 | 08:31am EDT
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday, hurt by losses in industrial stocks, while the country's central bank kept interest rates unchanged.

* The CSE All-Share index settled 1.47% lower at 9,182.23.

* Sri Lanka's central bank held interest rates steady on Thursday, saying monetary conditions remain "sufficiently tight" after a massive rate-hike campaign earlier in the year to tame stubbornly high inflation.

* Inflation remains uncomfortably high, hitting a record of 68.9% in September year-on-year with food inflation up 93.7%, exacerbated by the rupee currency's dive and a global surge in commodity prices.

* The World Bank on Thursday revised Sri Lanka's 2022 economic contraction forecast to 9.2% from an earlier expectation of a 7.8% contraction.

* Meanwhile, a government official in Tokyo said Japan has not yet reached an agreement to co-chair a debt summit with Sri Lanka's creditors.

* Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and the local unit of Indian Oil Corp, Lanka IOC, were the top drags on the CSE All-Share index, falling 6.8% and 7.1%, respectively.

* For a report on global markets, click (Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXPOLANKA HOLDINGS PLC 1.00% 176.5 End-of-day quote.-52.96%
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 0.67% 67.75 Delayed Quote.-9.46%
LANKA IOC PLC 1.80% 240.5 End-of-day quote.228.55%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.64% 93.11 Delayed Quote.13.79%
WTI -0.57% 87.554 Delayed Quote.14.86%
Sales 2023 251 B 686 M 686 M
Net income 2023 31 098 M 85,0 M 85,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,12x
Yield 2023 6,96%
Capitalization 128 B 350 M 350 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 153
Free-Float 16,5%
