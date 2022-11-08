Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sri Lanka
  Colombo Stock Exchange
  Lanka Realty Investments PLC
  News
  Summary
    ASCO.N0000   LK0008N00009

LANKA REALTY INVESTMENTS PLC

(ASCO.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
10.90 LKR   +0.93%
04:34aLanka Realty Investments : Annual Financial Report 2021/2022
PU
10/28Lanka Realty Investments PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/28Lanka Realty Investments : Interim Financial Statements 30.09.2022
PU
Lanka Realty Investments : Annual Financial Report 2021/2022

11/08/2022 | 04:34am EST
L A N K A R E A L T Y I N V E S T M E N T S P L C

A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 1 / 2 2

ENHANCED

C A P A C I T I E S

CAPACITI

SCAN THE QR CODE

TO VIEW THIS REPORT ONLINE

Our entrepreneurial spirit is driven by our belief in our capabilities and our aptitude to innovate and grow. It is with this spirit that we keep moving forward, achieving our own ambitions and those of the stakeholders who place their trust in us.

Over the years, our

IES reputation for understanding the unique needs of our customers and delivering best in class solutions that elevate their lifestyles have held us in good stead. These are tough times, but we know that enhancing our abilities will enable us to harness the opportunities of tomorrow. That's why this year, we have strategically invested in improving our processes within, so that we are ready to optimise

our resources and deliver on our promises.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lanka Realty Investments plc published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 09:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 432 M 1,18 M 1,18 M
Net income 2021 -212 M -0,58 M -0,58 M
Net Debt 2021 3 218 M 8,80 M 8,80 M
P/E ratio 2021 -38,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 304 M 6,30 M 6,30 M
EV / Sales 2020 44,6x
EV / Sales 2021 26,5x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 15,9%
Chart LANKA REALTY INVESTMENTS PLC
Duration : Period :
Lanka Realty Investments PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kudagamage Jayantha Pradeep Finance Director & Non-Executive Director
Ratnayake Mudiyanselage Mohan Ratnayake Chairman
Saravanan Neelakanddan Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohamed Firdouse Farook Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohamed Hisham Jamaldeen Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANKA REALTY INVESTMENTS PLC-58.08%6
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-10.99%31 082
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-14.79%25 390
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-10.17%23 255
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-10.73%22 978
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.53%20 820