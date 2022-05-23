Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sri Lanka
  Colombo Stock Exchange
  Lanka Walltiles PLC
  News
  Summary
    LWL.N0000   LK0219N00002

LANKA WALLTILES PLC

(LWL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  05-19
59.80 LKR   +3.64%
Summary 
Summary

Lanka Walltiles : Interim Financial Statements as of 31-03-2022

05/23/2022 | 06:27am EDT
Lanka WallTiles PLC

Provisional Financial Statements

For the year ended 31st March 2022

Lanka Walltiles PLC

Provisional Financial Statements

For the year ended 31st March 2022

Statement of Financial Position

As at

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant & equipment

Consumable biological assets

Investment properties

Intangible assets

Investments in subsidiaries

Investments in associates

Right of use assets

Total non-current assets

Current assets

Inventories

Trade and other receivables Contract assets

Amounts due from related parties Income tax receivable

Short term investments Cash and cash equivalents Total current assets

Total assets

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Stated capital

Reserves

Retained earnings

Shareholders' funds

Non controlling interest

Total equity

Non-current liabilities

Interest bearing liabilities Deferred tax liabilities Retirement benefit liability Deferred income & capital grants Total non-current liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables Contract liability Income tax liabilities Amounts due to related parties

Current portion of interest bearing liabilities Total current liabilities

Total equity and liabilities

GROUP

COMPANY

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

18,973,756

17,798,601

4,950,952

4,603,885

595,643

630,578

-

-

813,619

813,619

-

-

57,721

35,814

-

-

-

-

1,562,096

1,276,096

177,920

170,000

-

-

309,434

338,971

45,657

33,785

20,928,093

19,787,583

6,558,705

5,913,766

8,388,235

6,484,986

1,479,948

1,410,768

6,767,705

4,246,624

792,408

792,031

29,342

40,164

-

-

52,533

63,324

119,378

70,690

17,586

49,231

-

-

4,008

3,877

4,008

3,877

7,346,071

3,034,216

1,029,771

279,697

22,605,480

13,922,422

3,425,513

2,557,063

43,533,573

33,710,005

9,984,218

8,470,829

787,765

787,765

787,765

787,765

3,536,479

3,541,400

2,057,891

2,057,891

13,492,885

10,242,050

4,620,515

3,645,057

17,817,129

14,571,215

7,466,171

6,490,713

5,633,586

4,823,606

-

-

23,450,715

19,394,821

7,466,171

6,490,713

2,363,591

2,572,712

6,586

39,922

1,996,380

1,879,638

628,462

623,783

912,379

1,071,475

123,618

173,041

113,324

118,995

-

-

5,385,674

5,642,820

758,666

836,746

5,526,697

4,034,728

1,094,959

635,763

113,660

85,407

19,591

30,350

778,671

497,320

338,038

201,192

121,365

85,957

20,783

79,878

8,156,791

3,968,952

286,009

196,187

14,697,184

8,672,364

1,759,380

1,143,370

43,533,573

33,710,005

9,984,218

8,470,829

Net Assets Value Per Share ( Rs.)

65.26

53.37

27.35

23.78

The notes to the financial statements on page 05 form an integral part of the financial statements. The figures in brackets indicate deductions

It is certified that the interim financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.

sdg

General Manager- Finance

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by

sdg

sdg

Director

Director

May 20, 2022

Page-01

Lanka Walltiles PLC

Provisional Financial Statements

For the year ended 31st March 2022

Statement of Comprehensive Income

GROUP

COMPANY

Quarter

Year

Quarter

Year

Period ended

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

Variance

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

Variance

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Revenue

12,107,812

9,242,435

39,857,514

29,423,381

35.5

2,588,127

1,920,362

8,058,545

5,988,521

34.6

Cost of sales

(8,150,885)

(5,962,122)

(26,449,632)

(20,187,348)

(31.0)

(1,460,175)

(1,184,767)

(4,772,898)

(3,922,084)

(21.7)

Gross profit

3,956,927

3,280,313

13,407,882

9,236,033

45.2

1,127,952

735,595

3,285,647

2,066,437

59.0

Other income

521,494

162,135

642,308

231,906

177.0

547,027

603,949

1,690,071

823,986

105.1

Change in fair value of investment property

-

(3,186)

-

(3,186)

-

-

-

-

-

Other operating expenses

-

31,471

-

(100,951)

-

-

-

-

(40,989)

-

Distribution cost

(956,595)

(775,183)

(3,358,056)

(2,700,250)

(24.4)

(304,590)

(212,224)

(998,889)

(751,723)

(32.9)

Administrative expenses

(452,176)

(456,309)

(1,684,349)

(1,332,036)

(26.4)

(79,062)

(69,421)

(289,316)

(211,242)

(37.0)

Finance income

79,679

15,885

189,292

20,814

809.4

3,162

(484)

5,594

-

Finance cost

(43,132)

(132,941)

(473,901)

(769,888)

38.4

2,935

(31,637)

(22,629)

(130,938)

82.7

Share of net profit of associate

2,156

-

3,720

-

-

-

-

-

-

Profit/(Loss) before tax

3,108,353

2,122,184

8,726,896

4,582,442

90.4

1,297,423

1,025,778

3,670,478

1,755,531

109.1

Income tax expense

(586,230)

761

(1,844,815)

(569,022)

(224.2)

(218,455)

(31,310)

(587,498)

(138,013)

(325.7)

Profit/(Loss) for the period

2,522,123

2,122,945

6,882,081

4,013,420

71.5

1,078,969

994,468

3,082,980

1,617,518

90.6

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

Revaluation of Land and Building

-

706,394

-

706,394

49,811

-

49,811

Actuarial Gain/ (Loss) on retirement benefit liability

126,407

(25,658)

126,407

(29,951)

56,485

(10,305)

56,485

(10,305)

Deferred tax release on components of other comprehensive income

(22,878)

233,930

(22,878)

234,531

(10,337)

197,882

(10,337)

197,882

Foreign currency translation differences of foreign operations

2,905

329

3,523

618

-

-

-

-

Share of other Comprehensive Income of associate

4,200

-

4,200

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

2,632,756

3,037,940

6,993,333

4,925,012

42.0

1,125,117

1,231,857

3,129,128

1,854,906

68.7

Profit/(Loss) attributable to:

Equity holders of Lanka Walltiles PLC

1,978,089

1,541,492

5,140,630

2,960,211

73.7

1,078,969

994,468

3,082,980

1,617,518

90.6

Non controlling interest

544,034

581,453

1,741,451

1,053,209

65.3

-

-

-

-

-

Profit/(Loss) for the period

2,522,123

2,122,945

6,882,081

4,013,420

71.5

1,078,969

994,468

3,082,980

1,617,518

90.6

Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to:

Equity holders of Lanka Walltiles PLC

2,071,302

2,211,240

5,234,058

3,628,176

44.3

1,125,117

1,231,857

3,129,128

1,854,906

68.7

Non controlling interest

561,454

826,700

1,759,275

1,296,836

35.7

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

2,632,756

3,037,940

6,993,333

4,925,012

42.0

1,125,117

1,231,857

3,129,128

1,854,906

68.7

Earnings Per Share - Basic (Rs.)

7.25

5.65

18.83

10.84

3.95

3.64

11.29

5.92

Segmental Information

GROUP

COMPANY

Period ended

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

Variance

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

Variance

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Revenue

Tiles & associated items

23,752,747

19,329,845

22.9

8,058,545

5,988,521

34.6

Plantation products

2,563,636

2,125,306

20.6

-

-

-

Packing materials

6,578,274

4,253,726

54.6

-

-

-

Aluminium products

7,314,749

3,893,821

87.9

-

-

-

Inter segment sales

(351,891)

(179,317)

(96.2)

-

-

-

Consolidated revenue

39,857,514

29,423,381

35.5

8,058,545

5,988,521

34.6

Profit/(Loss) before tax

Tiles & associated items

7,396,672

3,857,221

91.8

3,670,478

1,755,531

109.1

Plantation products

66,617

(80,615)

182.6

-

-

-

Packing materials

713,069

357,007

99.7

-

-

-

Aluminium products

550,538

448,829

22.7

-

-

-

Consolidated profit/(loss) before tax

8,726,896

4,582,442

90.4

3,670,478

1,755,531

109.1

The notes to the financial statements on page 05 form an integral part of the financial statements.

The figures in brackets indicate deductions

Page-02

Lanka Walltiles PLC

Provisional Financial Statements

For the year ended 31st March 2022

Statement of Changes in Equity

Attributable to equity holders of the parent

Stated

Reserves

Retained

Total

Non controlling

Total

capital

profit

Interest

Equity

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

GROUP

Balance as at 1st April 2020

787,765

2,850,974

7,982,331

11,621,070

3,936,582

15,557,652

Profit/(Loss) for the period

-

-

2,960,211

2,960,211

1,053,209

4,013,420

Other comprehensive income /(loss)

-

690,426

(22,461)

667,965

243,627

911,592

Write back of unclaimed dividends

9,487

9,487

1,603

11,090

Dividend paid

-

-

(742,560)

(742,560)

-

(742,560)

Dividend to non controlling interest

-

-

55,042

55,042

(411,415)

(356,373)

Balance as at 31st March 2021

787,765

3,541,400

10,242,050

14,571,215

4,823,606

19,394,821

Balance as at 1st April 2021

787,765

3,541,400

10,242,050

14,571,215

4,823,606

19,394,821

Profit/(Loss) for the period

-

-

5,140,630

5,140,630

1,741,451

6,882,081

Other comprehensive income /(loss)

-

-

93,428

93,428

17,824

111,252

Transfer from revaluation reserve on disposal of land

-

(4,921)

4,921

-

-

-

Write back of unclaimed dividends

-

-

3,030

3,030

-

3,030

Dividend paid

-

-

(2,156,700)

(2,156,700)

-

(2,156,700)

Dividend to non controlling interest

-

-

165,526

165,526

(949,295)

(783,769)

Balance as at 31st March 2022

787,765

3,536,479

13,492,885

17,817,129

5,633,586

23,450,715

COMPANY

Balance as at 1st April 2020

787,765

1,812,082

2,770,701

5,370,548

-

5,370,548

Profit/(Loss) for the period

-

-

1,617,518

1,617,518

-

1,617,518

Other comprehensive income

-

245,809

(8,421)

237,388

-

237,388

Write back of unclaimed dividends

7,819

7,819

7,819

Dividend paid

-

-

(742,560)

(742,560)

-

(742,560)

Balance as at 31st March 2021

787,765

2,057,891

3,645,057

6,490,713

-

6,490,713

Balance as at 1st April 2021

787,765

2,057,891

3,645,057

6,490,713

-

6,490,713

Profit/(Loss) for the period

-

-

3,082,980

3,082,980

-

3,082,980

Other comprehensive income

-

-

46,148

46,148

-

46,148

Write back of unclaimed dividends

-

-

3,030

3,030

-

3,030

Dividend paid

-

-

(2,156,700)

(2,156,700)

-

(2,156,700)

Balance as at 31st March 2022

787,765

2,057,891

4,620,515

7,466,171

-

7,466,171

The notes to the financial statements on page 05 form an integral part of the financial statements.

The figures in brackets indicate deductions

Page -03

Lanka Walltiles PLC

Provisional Financial Statements

For the year ended 31st March 2022

Cash Flow Statement

Period ended

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit/(Loss) before income tax

Adjustments for; Depreciation & amortisation Amortisation of Right of use Lease Assets Income from investments

(Profit)/Loss on sale of property, plant & equipment Interest income

Finance costs

Provision for retirement benefit obligations Capital expenditure written off

Allowance/ (reversal) for obsolete and slow moving inventories Allowance for impairment of trade receivable

Deferred income / capital grants amortisation Changing in Fair Value of Biological Assets Fair value in investment property

Foreign exchange (gain)/ loss Inventory Written off/(Write back) Share of net profit of associate

Operating profit before working capital changes

(Increase)/ decrease in inventories

(Increase)/ decrease in trade and other receivables (Increase) /decrease in due from related parties Increase/ (decrease) in due to related parties Increase /(decrease) in trade and other payables Increase/ (decrease) in investments

Cash generated/ (used in) from operations

Interest received

Finance costs paid

Retirement benefit costs paid

Income tax paid

Net cash from/ (used in) operating activities

CASH FLOWS FROM/ (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of property, plant & equipment Acquisition of Intangible assets Acquisition of plantation assets (Acquisition) / disposal of investments

Proceeds from sale of property, plant & equipment Income from investments

Net cash flows from / (used in) investing activities

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Interest bearing borrowings obtained

Repayment of interest bearing borrowings

Repayment of lease liability

Dividend paid - on ordinary shares

Dividend paid to non controlling interest

Dividend write back

Capital grants received

Net cash flows from/(used in) financing activities

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

MOVEMENT IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS

Foreign currency translation differences of foreign operations

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

GROUP

COMPANY

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

8,726,896

4,582,442

3,670,478

1,755,531

1,086,545

1,010,341

213,275

184,107

71,692

93,354

20,633

24,100

-

-

(1,477,277)

(747,572)

32,349

(7,668)

40

(763)

(189,292)

(20,814)

(5,594)

-

473,901

769,888

22,629

130,938

119,404

177,947

8,906

26,551

19,595

43,145

-

-

87,830

72,134

23,278

8,100

19,709

47,319

3,400

5,000

(7,564)

(7,386)

-

-

36,713

(75)

-

-

-

3,186

-

-

(213,629)

(17,960)

-

-

(81,874)

(21,542)

(70,935)

(5,368)

(3,720)

-

-

-

10,178,554

6,724,311

2,408,832

1,380,624

(1,909,075)

3,695,479

(21,523)

1,349,084

(2,316,339)

(420,842)

(3,775)

(123,275)

10,791

(14,874)

(48,688)

(5,709)

35,408

(4,946)

(59,095)

(66,164)

1,505,654

1,317,232

448,438

182,846

(65)

(123)

(132)

(123)

7,504,928

11,296,237

2,724,057

2,717,283

189,292

20,814

5,594

-

(473,901)

(753,037)

(22,628)

(130,938)

(135,809)

(113,724)

(1,845)

(6,717)

(1,437,955)

(406,035)

(456,311)

(95,882)

5,646,556

10,044,255

2,248,868

2,483,746

(2,195,982)

(1,149,262)

(562,255)

(219,239)

(22,326)

(1,527)

-

(181,793)

(123,101)

-

-

-

(170,000)

(286,000)

-

59,361

14,995

1,878

5,822

-

-

1,477,277

747,572

(2,340,740)

(1,428,895)

630,900

534,155

25,934,440

14,048,935

1,835,922

1,871,175

(22,926,584)

(16,848,633)

(1,970,263)

(3,138,018)

(47,916)

(66,543)

(20,974)

(23,508)

(2,156,700)

(742,560)

(2,156,700)

(742,560)

(783,769)

(356,373)

-

-

3,030

11,090

3,030

7,819

1,894

3,550

-

-

24,395

(3,950,534)

(2,308,985)

(2,025,092)

3,330,211

4,664,826

570,782

992,809

3,523

618

-

-

2,270,477

(2,394,967)

223,511

(769,298)

5,604,211

2,270,477

794,293

223,511

The notes to the financial statements on page 05 form an integral part of the financial statements. The figures in brackets indicate deductions

Page-04

Disclaimer

Lanka Walltiles plc published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 10:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 29 423 M 81,8 M 81,8 M
Net income 2021 2 960 M 8,23 M 8,23 M
Net Debt 2021 3 507 M 9,75 M 9,75 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,48x
Yield 2021 15,4%
Capitalization 16 325 M 45,4 M 45,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 7 109
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart LANKA WALLTILES PLC
Duration : Period :
Lanka Walltiles PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jayasekera Arachchige P. M. Jayasekera Managing Director & Executive Director
B. T. Tyrell Roche General Manager-Finance
Kulapurachchige Dhammika D. Perera Chairman
Prasad Keerthiratna Head-Information Technology
Nihal Kumarasinghe Assistant General Manager-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANKA WALLTILES PLC-51.87%45
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC-30.78%13 928
FORBO HOLDING AG-30.70%1 893
TARKETT-33.33%894
MONALISA GROUP CO.,LTD-52.95%836
DYNASTY CERAMIC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-1.41%742