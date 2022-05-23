Lanka Walltiles : Interim Financial Statements as of 31-03-2022
05/23/2022 | 06:27am EDT
Lanka WallTiles PLC
Provisional Financial Statements
For the year ended 31st March 2022
Lanka Walltiles PLC
Provisional Financial Statements
For the year ended 31st March 2022
Statement of Financial Position
As at
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant & equipment
Consumable biological assets
Investment properties
Intangible assets
Investments in subsidiaries
Investments in associates
Right of use assets
Total non-current assets
Current assets
Inventories
Trade and other receivables Contract assets
Amounts due from related parties Income tax receivable
Short term investments Cash and cash equivalents Total current assets
Total assets
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Stated capital
Reserves
Retained earnings
Shareholders' funds
Non controlling interest
Total equity
Non-current liabilities
Interest bearing liabilities Deferred tax liabilities Retirement benefit liability Deferred income & capital grants Total non-current liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables Contract liability Income tax liabilities Amounts due to related parties
Current portion of interest bearing liabilities Total current liabilities
Total equity and liabilities
GROUP
COMPANY
31.03.2022
31.03.2021
31.03.2022
31.03.2021
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
18,973,756
17,798,601
4,950,952
4,603,885
595,643
630,578
-
-
813,619
813,619
-
-
57,721
35,814
-
-
-
-
1,562,096
1,276,096
177,920
170,000
-
-
309,434
338,971
45,657
33,785
20,928,093
19,787,583
6,558,705
5,913,766
8,388,235
6,484,986
1,479,948
1,410,768
6,767,705
4,246,624
792,408
792,031
29,342
40,164
-
-
52,533
63,324
119,378
70,690
17,586
49,231
-
-
4,008
3,877
4,008
3,877
7,346,071
3,034,216
1,029,771
279,697
22,605,480
13,922,422
3,425,513
2,557,063
43,533,573
33,710,005
9,984,218
8,470,829
787,765
787,765
787,765
787,765
3,536,479
3,541,400
2,057,891
2,057,891
13,492,885
10,242,050
4,620,515
3,645,057
17,817,129
14,571,215
7,466,171
6,490,713
5,633,586
4,823,606
-
-
23,450,715
19,394,821
7,466,171
6,490,713
2,363,591
2,572,712
6,586
39,922
1,996,380
1,879,638
628,462
623,783
912,379
1,071,475
123,618
173,041
113,324
118,995
-
-
5,385,674
5,642,820
758,666
836,746
5,526,697
4,034,728
1,094,959
635,763
113,660
85,407
19,591
30,350
778,671
497,320
338,038
201,192
121,365
85,957
20,783
79,878
8,156,791
3,968,952
286,009
196,187
14,697,184
8,672,364
1,759,380
1,143,370
43,533,573
33,710,005
9,984,218
8,470,829
Net Assets Value Per Share ( Rs.)
65.26
53.37
27.35
23.78
The notes to the financial statements on page 05 form an integral part of the financial statements. The figures in brackets indicate deductions
It is certified that the interim financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.
sdg
General Manager- Finance
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by
sdg
sdg
Director
Director
May 20, 2022
Page-01
Lanka Walltiles PLC
Provisional Financial Statements
For the year ended 31st March 2022
Statement of Comprehensive Income
GROUP
COMPANY
Quarter
Year
Quarter
Year
Period ended
31.03.2022
31.03.2021
31.03.2022
31.03.2021
Variance
31.03.2022
31.03.2021
31.03.2022
31.03.2021
Variance
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Revenue
12,107,812
9,242,435
39,857,514
29,423,381
35.5
2,588,127
1,920,362
8,058,545
5,988,521
34.6
Cost of sales
(8,150,885)
(5,962,122)
(26,449,632)
(20,187,348)
(31.0)
(1,460,175)
(1,184,767)
(4,772,898)
(3,922,084)
(21.7)
Gross profit
3,956,927
3,280,313
13,407,882
9,236,033
45.2
1,127,952
735,595
3,285,647
2,066,437
59.0
Other income
521,494
162,135
642,308
231,906
177.0
547,027
603,949
1,690,071
823,986
105.1
Change in fair value of investment property
-
(3,186)
-
(3,186)
-
-
-
-
-
Other operating expenses
-
31,471
-
(100,951)
-
-
-
-
(40,989)
-
Distribution cost
(956,595)
(775,183)
(3,358,056)
(2,700,250)
(24.4)
(304,590)
(212,224)
(998,889)
(751,723)
(32.9)
Administrative expenses
(452,176)
(456,309)
(1,684,349)
(1,332,036)
(26.4)
(79,062)
(69,421)
(289,316)
(211,242)
(37.0)
Finance income
79,679
15,885
189,292
20,814
809.4
3,162
(484)
5,594
-
Finance cost
(43,132)
(132,941)
(473,901)
(769,888)
38.4
2,935
(31,637)
(22,629)
(130,938)
82.7
Share of net profit of associate
2,156
-
3,720
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(Loss) before tax
3,108,353
2,122,184
8,726,896
4,582,442
90.4
1,297,423
1,025,778
3,670,478
1,755,531
109.1
Income tax expense
(586,230)
761
(1,844,815)
(569,022)
(224.2)
(218,455)
(31,310)
(587,498)
(138,013)
(325.7)
Profit/(Loss) for the period
2,522,123
2,122,945
6,882,081
4,013,420
71.5
1,078,969
994,468
3,082,980
1,617,518
90.6
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
Revaluation of Land and Building
-
706,394
-
706,394
49,811
-
49,811
Actuarial Gain/ (Loss) on retirement benefit liability
126,407
(25,658)
126,407
(29,951)
56,485
(10,305)
56,485
(10,305)
Deferred tax release on components of other comprehensive income
(22,878)
233,930
(22,878)
234,531
(10,337)
197,882
(10,337)
197,882
Foreign currency translation differences of foreign operations
2,905
329
3,523
618
-
-
-
-
Share of other Comprehensive Income of associate
4,200
-
4,200
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
2,632,756
3,037,940
6,993,333
4,925,012
42.0
1,125,117
1,231,857
3,129,128
1,854,906
68.7
Profit/(Loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of Lanka Walltiles PLC
1,978,089
1,541,492
5,140,630
2,960,211
73.7
1,078,969
994,468
3,082,980
1,617,518
90.6
Non controlling interest
544,034
581,453
1,741,451
1,053,209
65.3
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(Loss) for the period
2,522,123
2,122,945
6,882,081
4,013,420
71.5
1,078,969
994,468
3,082,980
1,617,518
90.6
Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of Lanka Walltiles PLC
2,071,302
2,211,240
5,234,058
3,628,176
44.3
1,125,117
1,231,857
3,129,128
1,854,906
68.7
Non controlling interest
561,454
826,700
1,759,275
1,296,836
35.7
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
2,632,756
3,037,940
6,993,333
4,925,012
42.0
1,125,117
1,231,857
3,129,128
1,854,906
68.7
Earnings Per Share - Basic (Rs.)
7.25
5.65
18.83
10.84
3.95
3.64
11.29
5.92
Segmental Information
GROUP
COMPANY
Period ended
31.03.2022
31.03.2021
Variance
31.03.2022
31.03.2021
Variance
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Revenue
Tiles & associated items
23,752,747
19,329,845
22.9
8,058,545
5,988,521
34.6
Plantation products
2,563,636
2,125,306
20.6
-
-
-
Packing materials
6,578,274
4,253,726
54.6
-
-
-
Aluminium products
7,314,749
3,893,821
87.9
-
-
-
Inter segment sales
(351,891)
(179,317)
(96.2)
-
-
-
Consolidated revenue
39,857,514
29,423,381
35.5
8,058,545
5,988,521
34.6
Profit/(Loss) before tax
Tiles & associated items
7,396,672
3,857,221
91.8
3,670,478
1,755,531
109.1
Plantation products
66,617
(80,615)
182.6
-
-
-
Packing materials
713,069
357,007
99.7
-
-
-
Aluminium products
550,538
448,829
22.7
-
-
-
Consolidated profit/(loss) before tax
8,726,896
4,582,442
90.4
3,670,478
1,755,531
109.1
The notes to the financial statements on page 05 form an integral part of the financial statements.
The figures in brackets indicate deductions
Page-02
Lanka Walltiles PLC
Provisional Financial Statements
For the year ended 31st March 2022
Statement of Changes in Equity
Attributable to equity holders of the parent
Stated
Reserves
Retained
Total
Non controlling
Total
capital
profit
Interest
Equity
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
GROUP
Balance as at 1st April 2020
787,765
2,850,974
7,982,331
11,621,070
3,936,582
15,557,652
Profit/(Loss) for the period
-
-
2,960,211
2,960,211
1,053,209
4,013,420
Other comprehensive income /(loss)
-
690,426
(22,461)
667,965
243,627
911,592
Write back of unclaimed dividends
9,487
9,487
1,603
11,090
Dividend paid
-
-
(742,560)
(742,560)
-
(742,560)
Dividend to non controlling interest
-
-
55,042
55,042
(411,415)
(356,373)
Balance as at 31st March 2021
787,765
3,541,400
10,242,050
14,571,215
4,823,606
19,394,821
Balance as at 1st April 2021
787,765
3,541,400
10,242,050
14,571,215
4,823,606
19,394,821
Profit/(Loss) for the period
-
-
5,140,630
5,140,630
1,741,451
6,882,081
Other comprehensive income /(loss)
-
-
93,428
93,428
17,824
111,252
Transfer from revaluation reserve on disposal of land
-
(4,921)
4,921
-
-
-
Write back of unclaimed dividends
-
-
3,030
3,030
-
3,030
Dividend paid
-
-
(2,156,700)
(2,156,700)
-
(2,156,700)
Dividend to non controlling interest
-
-
165,526
165,526
(949,295)
(783,769)
Balance as at 31st March 2022
787,765
3,536,479
13,492,885
17,817,129
5,633,586
23,450,715
COMPANY
Balance as at 1st April 2020
787,765
1,812,082
2,770,701
5,370,548
-
5,370,548
Profit/(Loss) for the period
-
-
1,617,518
1,617,518
-
1,617,518
Other comprehensive income
-
245,809
(8,421)
237,388
-
237,388
Write back of unclaimed dividends
7,819
7,819
7,819
Dividend paid
-
-
(742,560)
(742,560)
-
(742,560)
Balance as at 31st March 2021
787,765
2,057,891
3,645,057
6,490,713
-
6,490,713
Balance as at 1st April 2021
787,765
2,057,891
3,645,057
6,490,713
-
6,490,713
Profit/(Loss) for the period
-
-
3,082,980
3,082,980
-
3,082,980
Other comprehensive income
-
-
46,148
46,148
-
46,148
Write back of unclaimed dividends
-
-
3,030
3,030
-
3,030
Dividend paid
-
-
(2,156,700)
(2,156,700)
-
(2,156,700)
Balance as at 31st March 2022
787,765
2,057,891
4,620,515
7,466,171
-
7,466,171
The notes to the financial statements on page 05 form an integral part of the financial statements.
The figures in brackets indicate deductions
Page -03
Lanka Walltiles PLC
Provisional Financial Statements
For the year ended 31st March 2022
Cash Flow Statement
Period ended
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit/(Loss) before income tax
Adjustments for; Depreciation & amortisation Amortisation of Right of use Lease Assets Income from investments
(Profit)/Loss on sale of property, plant & equipment Interest income
Finance costs
Provision for retirement benefit obligations Capital expenditure written off
Allowance/ (reversal) for obsolete and slow moving inventories Allowance for impairment of trade receivable
Deferred income / capital grants amortisation Changing in Fair Value of Biological Assets Fair value in investment property
Foreign exchange (gain)/ loss Inventory Written off/(Write back) Share of net profit of associate
Operating profit before working capital changes
(Increase)/ decrease in inventories
(Increase)/ decrease in trade and other receivables (Increase) /decrease in due from related parties Increase/ (decrease) in due to related parties Increase /(decrease) in trade and other payables Increase/ (decrease) in investments
Cash generated/ (used in) from operations
Interest received
Finance costs paid
Retirement benefit costs paid
Income tax paid
Net cash from/ (used in) operating activities
CASH FLOWS FROM/ (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of property, plant & equipment Acquisition of Intangible assets Acquisition of plantation assets (Acquisition) / disposal of investments
Proceeds from sale of property, plant & equipment Income from investments
Net cash flows from / (used in) investing activities
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Interest bearing borrowings obtained
Repayment of interest bearing borrowings
Repayment of lease liability
Dividend paid - on ordinary shares
Dividend paid to non controlling interest
Dividend write back
Capital grants received
Net cash flows from/(used in) financing activities
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
MOVEMENT IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS
Foreign currency translation differences of foreign operations
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
GROUP
COMPANY
31.03.2022
31.03.2021
31.03.2022
31.03.2021
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
8,726,896
4,582,442
3,670,478
1,755,531
1,086,545
1,010,341
213,275
184,107
71,692
93,354
20,633
24,100
-
-
(1,477,277)
(747,572)
32,349
(7,668)
40
(763)
(189,292)
(20,814)
(5,594)
-
473,901
769,888
22,629
130,938
119,404
177,947
8,906
26,551
19,595
43,145
-
-
87,830
72,134
23,278
8,100
19,709
47,319
3,400
5,000
(7,564)
(7,386)
-
-
36,713
(75)
-
-
-
3,186
-
-
(213,629)
(17,960)
-
-
(81,874)
(21,542)
(70,935)
(5,368)
(3,720)
-
-
-
10,178,554
6,724,311
2,408,832
1,380,624
(1,909,075)
3,695,479
(21,523)
1,349,084
(2,316,339)
(420,842)
(3,775)
(123,275)
10,791
(14,874)
(48,688)
(5,709)
35,408
(4,946)
(59,095)
(66,164)
1,505,654
1,317,232
448,438
182,846
(65)
(123)
(132)
(123)
7,504,928
11,296,237
2,724,057
2,717,283
189,292
20,814
5,594
-
(473,901)
(753,037)
(22,628)
(130,938)
(135,809)
(113,724)
(1,845)
(6,717)
(1,437,955)
(406,035)
(456,311)
(95,882)
5,646,556
10,044,255
2,248,868
2,483,746
(2,195,982)
(1,149,262)
(562,255)
(219,239)
(22,326)
(1,527)
-
(181,793)
(123,101)
-
-
-
(170,000)
(286,000)
-
59,361
14,995
1,878
5,822
-
-
1,477,277
747,572
(2,340,740)
(1,428,895)
630,900
534,155
25,934,440
14,048,935
1,835,922
1,871,175
(22,926,584)
(16,848,633)
(1,970,263)
(3,138,018)
(47,916)
(66,543)
(20,974)
(23,508)
(2,156,700)
(742,560)
(2,156,700)
(742,560)
(783,769)
(356,373)
-
-
3,030
11,090
3,030
7,819
1,894
3,550
-
-
24,395
(3,950,534)
(2,308,985)
(2,025,092)
3,330,211
4,664,826
570,782
992,809
3,523
618
-
-
2,270,477
(2,394,967)
223,511
(769,298)
5,604,211
2,270,477
794,293
223,511
The notes to the financial statements on page 05 form an integral part of the financial statements. The figures in brackets indicate deductions
Page-04
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.