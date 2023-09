LankaBangla Finance Limited is a Bangladesh-based financial institution. The Company provides integrated financial services, including corporate financial services, retail financial services, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) financial services, stock broking, corporate advisory and wealth management services. The Company's subsidiaries include LankaBangla Securities Limited, LankaBangla Investment Limited, LankaBangla Asset Management Company Limited, LankaBangla Information System Limited and BizBangla Media Limited. The Company provides various products and services, including retail financial services, small and medium enterprise (SME) financial services, corporate financial services, LankaBangla deposit schemes, Shikha and credit cards. Its retail financial services include personal loans, home loans and auto loans. Its SME financial services include SME loans, including small business secured, small business unsecured, and emerging and medium business; and SME Deposit.

