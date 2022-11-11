Lankem Developments : Quarterly Financial Statements as of 30-09-2022
Company No. PQ 86
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the Period Ended 30th September 2022
LANKEM DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Company No. PQ 86
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - GROUP
Quarter
Quarter
Six Months
Six Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
Variance
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
Variance
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Revenue
2,149,734
1,120,963
+
92
4,415,548
2,459,405
+
80
Cost of Sales
(1,464,038)
(1,116,872)
-
31
(2,961,410)
(2,396,941)
-
24
Gross Profit
685,696
4,091
+
16,661
1,454,138
62,464
+
2,228
Other Income
22,797
113,593
-
80
36,541
133,540
-
73
Administration Expenses
(47,163)
(31,801)
-
48
(97,744)
(62,917)
-
55
Net Finance Cost
(87,403)
(53,744)
-
63
(151,544)
(123,299)
-
23
Profit before Tax
573,927
32,139
+
1,686
1,241,391
9,788
+
12,583
Taxation
(210)
(216)
+
3
(210)
(216)
+
3
Profit for the period
+
1,697
+
12,867
573,717
31,923
1,241,181
9,572
Other Comprehensive Income
Changes in Fair Value of Financial Assets classified as
1,234
413
830
593
FVOCI
+
199
+
40
1,234
413
+
199
830
593
+
40
Total Comprehensive Income
574,951
32,336
+
1,678
1,242,011
10,165
+
12,119
Attributable to
Owners of the Company
371,404
20,335
+
1,726
818,482
2,181
+
37,428
Non - Controlling Interest
202,313
11,588
+
1,646
422,699
7,391
+
5,619
Profit/(Loss) for the Period
573,717
31,923
+
1,697
1,241,181
9,572
+
12,867
Attributable to
Owners of the Company
372,384
20,605
+
1,707
819,058
2,631
+
31,031
Non - Controlling Interest
202,567
11,731
+
1,627
422,953
7,534
+
5,514
Total Comprehensive Income
574,951
32,336
+
1,678
1,242,011
10,165
+
12,119
Earnings Per Share (Rs.)
3.10
0.17
+
1,726
6.82
0.02
+
37,428
Lankem Developments PLC
2
LANKEM DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Company No. PQ 86
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - COMPANY
Quarter
Quarter
Six Months
Six Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
Variance
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
Variance
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Revenue
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cost of Sales
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Gross Profit
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
200,820
-
+
100
200,820
-
+
100
Administration Expenses
(1,391)
(1,257)
-
11
(2,042)
(1,660)
-
23
Net Finance Income/(Cost)
(46,829)
(7,826)
-
498
(55,644)
(15,551)
-
258
Profit/(Loss) before Tax
152,600
(9,083)
+
1,780
143,134
(17,211)
+
932
Income Tax Expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/ (Loss) for the Period
+
1,780
+
932
152,600
(9,083)
143,134
(17,211)
Other Comprehensive Income / (Expense)
Changes in Fair Value of Financial Assets classified as
FVOCI
454
(107)
+
524
50
73
-
32
Total Comprehensive Income / (Expense)
153,054
(9,190)
+
1,765
143,184
(17,138)
+
935
Attributable to
Owners of the Company
152,600
(9,083)
+
1,780
143,134
(17,211)
+
932
Non - Controlling Interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit / (Loss) for the Period
152,600
(9,083)
+
1,780
143,134
(17,211)
+
932
Attributable to
Owners of the Company
153,054
(9,190)
+
1,765
143,184
(17,138)
+
935
Non - Controlling Interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income / (Expense)
153,054
(9,190)
+
1,765
143,184
(17,138)
+
935
Earnings/(Loss) per Share (Rs.)
1.27
(0.08)
+
1,780
1.19
(0.14)
+
932
Lankem Developments PLC
3
LANKEM DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Company No. PQ 86
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Group
Company
As at
As at
As at
As at
30.09.2022
31.03.2022
30.09.2022
31.03.2022
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
(Audited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Non - Current Assets
Property, Plant & Equipment
761,768
760,093
22,400
22,400
Bearer Biological Assets
2,211,992
2,225,511
-
-
Right of Use Assets
165,221
171,583
-
-
Consumable Biological Assets
1,443,161
1,439,365
-
-
Intangible Assets
629,064
629,064
-
-
Investments in Subsidiaries
-
-
1,423,481
1,467,481
Financial Assets Measured at Fair Value through OCI
5,980
5,150
4,030
3,980
Total Non-Current Assets
5,217,186
5,230,766
1,449,911
1,493,861
Current Assets
Inventories
939,870
473,853
-
-
Produce on Bear Biological Assets
10,852
10,852
-
-
Trade and Other Receivables
270,061
265,428
14
14
Loans due from Related Parties
10,163
419,584
10,163
10,163
Amounts due from Related Parties
164,061
96,297
14,388
17,736
Taxes Recoverable
48,764
48,765
4,164
4,164
Cash and Cash Equivalents
83,144
93,414
17
17
Total Current Assets
1,526,915
1,408,193
28,746
32,094
TOTAL ASSETS
6,744,101
6,638,959
1,478,657
1,525,955
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Stated Capital
1,558,006
1,558,006
1,558,006
1,558,006
General Reserve
500
500
500
500
Reserve for Financial Assets at FVOCI
(114,425)
(115,001)
658
608
Revaluation Reserve
11,742
11,742
11,742
11,742
Accumulated Losses
(167,582)
(868,718)
(637,806)
(780,940)
Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent
1,288,241
586,529
933,100
789,916
Non - Controlling Interest
657,169
306,050
-
-
Total Equity
1,945,410
892,579
933,100
789,916
Non - Current Liabilities
Interest Bearing Borrowings
740,404
830,593
-
-
Deferred Income
188,965
192,565
-
-
Deferred Tax Liabilities
67,422
67,418
3,708
3,708
Lease Liabilities
4,446
4,093
-
-
Retirement Benefit Obligations
1,120,213
1,129,917
-
-
Total Non-Current Liabilities
2,121,450
2,224,586
3,708
3,708
Current Liabilities
Trade & Other Payables
1,127,872
1,855,064
13,837
14,813
Lease Liabilities
595
595
-
-
Loans due to Related Parties
424,923
600,726
424,923
600,726
Amounts due to Related Parties
112,974
130,439
97,986
111,774
Interest Bearing Borrowings
640,799
477,637
-
-
Income Tax Payable
-
21,536
-
-
Bank Overdraft
370,078
435,797
5,103
5,018
Total Current Liabilities
2,677,241
3,521,794
541,849
732,331
Total Liabilities
4,798,691
5,746,380
545,557
736,039
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
6,744,101
6,638,959
1,478,657
1,525,955
Net Assets per Share (Rs.)
10.74
4.89
7.78
6.58
(0)
-
(0)
-
I certify that the financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007.
Sgd.
Upekha Abeysekera
Chief Financial Officer
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.
Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board of Directors of Lankem Developments PLC.
Sgd.
Sgd.
S.D.R. Arudpragasam
P.M.A. Sirimane
Chairman
Director
Colombo
09th November 2022
Lankem Developments PLC
4
LANKEM DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Company No. PQ 86
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Group
Stated
General
FVTOCI
Revaluation
Accumulated
Total
Non-Controlling
Total
Capital
Reserve
Reserve
Reserve
Profit/ (Loss)
Interest
Equity
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Balance as at 01st April 2022
1,558,006
500
(115,001)
11,742
(868,718)
586,529
306,050
892,579
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
818,482
818,482
422,699
1,241,181
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
576
-
-
576
254
830
Effect of changes in effective Holdings in Subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
(117,346)
(117,346)
(71,834)
(189,180)
Balance as at 30th September 2022
1,558,006
500
(114,425)
11,742
(167,582)
1,288,241
657,169
1,945,410
Balance as at 01st April 2021
1,558,006
500
(93,370)
9,773
(1,214,547)
260,362
(123,941)
136,421
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
2,181
2,181
7,391
9,572
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
450
-
-
450
143
593
Balance as at 30th September 2021
1,558,006
500
(92,920)
9,773
(1,212,366)
262,993
(116,407)
146,586
Company
Stated
General
FVTOCI
Revaluation
Accumulated
Total
Capital
Reserve
Reserve
Reserve
Profit/(Loss)
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Balance as at 01st April 2022
1,558,006
500
608
11,742
(780,940)
789,916
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
143,134
143,134
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
50
-
-
50
Balance as at 30th September 2022
1,558,006
500
658
11,742
(637,806)
933,100
Balance as at 01st April 2021
1,558,006
500
546
9,773
(880,865)
687,960
Profit/(Loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
(17,211)
(17,211)
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
73
-
-
73
Balance as at 30th September 2021
1,558,006
500
619
9,773
(898,076)
670,822
Lankem Developments PLC
5
