Lankem Developments : Quarterly Financial Statements as of 30-09-2022

LANKEM DEVELOPMENTS PLC

Company No. PQ 86

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Group Company As at As at As at As at 30.09.2022 31.03.2022 30.09.2022 31.03.2022 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 (Audited) (Audited) ASSETS Non - Current Assets Property, Plant & Equipment 761,768 760,093 22,400 22,400 Bearer Biological Assets 2,211,992 2,225,511 - - Right of Use Assets 165,221 171,583 - - Consumable Biological Assets 1,443,161 1,439,365 - - Intangible Assets 629,064 629,064 - - Investments in Subsidiaries - - 1,423,481 1,467,481 Financial Assets Measured at Fair Value through OCI 5,980 5,150 4,030 3,980 Total Non-Current Assets 5,217,186 5,230,766 1,449,911 1,493,861 Current Assets Inventories 939,870 473,853 - - Produce on Bear Biological Assets 10,852 10,852 - - Trade and Other Receivables 270,061 265,428 14 14 Loans due from Related Parties 10,163 419,584 10,163 10,163 Amounts due from Related Parties 164,061 96,297 14,388 17,736 Taxes Recoverable 48,764 48,765 4,164 4,164 Cash and Cash Equivalents 83,144 93,414 17 17 Total Current Assets 1,526,915 1,408,193 28,746 32,094 TOTAL ASSETS 6,744,101 6,638,959 1,478,657 1,525,955 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Stated Capital 1,558,006 1,558,006 1,558,006 1,558,006 General Reserve 500 500 500 500 Reserve for Financial Assets at FVOCI (114,425) (115,001) 658 608 Revaluation Reserve 11,742 11,742 11,742 11,742 Accumulated Losses (167,582) (868,718) (637,806) (780,940) Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent 1,288,241 586,529 933,100 789,916 Non - Controlling Interest 657,169 306,050 - - Total Equity 1,945,410 892,579 933,100 789,916 Non - Current Liabilities Interest Bearing Borrowings 740,404 830,593 - - Deferred Income 188,965 192,565 - - Deferred Tax Liabilities 67,422 67,418 3,708 3,708 Lease Liabilities 4,446 4,093 - - Retirement Benefit Obligations 1,120,213 1,129,917 - - Total Non-Current Liabilities 2,121,450 2,224,586 3,708 3,708 Current Liabilities Trade & Other Payables 1,127,872 1,855,064 13,837 14,813 Lease Liabilities 595 595 - - Loans due to Related Parties 424,923 600,726 424,923 600,726 Amounts due to Related Parties 112,974 130,439 97,986 111,774 Interest Bearing Borrowings 640,799 477,637 - - Income Tax Payable - 21,536 - - Bank Overdraft 370,078 435,797 5,103 5,018 Total Current Liabilities 2,677,241 3,521,794 541,849 732,331 Total Liabilities 4,798,691 5,746,380 545,557 736,039 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 6,744,101 6,638,959 1,478,657 1,525,955 Net Assets per Share (Rs.) 10.74 4.89 7.78 6.58 (0) - (0) -

I certify that the financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007.

Sgd.

Upekha Abeysekera

Chief Financial Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.

Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board of Directors of Lankem Developments PLC.