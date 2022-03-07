Lanna Resources Public : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Dividend Payment schedule
03/07/2022 | 06:40am EST
07 Mar 2022 18:24:57
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Dividend Payment schedule
LANNA
LANNA
Schedule of Shareholders' meeting
Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders
Date of Board resolution : 07-Mar-2022
Shareholder's meeting date : 18-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 15 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the : 21-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date : 18-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item :
- Cash dividend payment
Venue of the meeting : at the Grand Hall Room, 2nd Floor,
the Athenee Hotel Bangkok - A Luxury Collection Hotel, 61 Wireless Road,
Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok
Remark :
(1) To Adopt and Approve the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders Year 2021
(2) To Acknowledge the Report of the Board of Directors on the Operating Results
of Year 2021
(3) To Consider and Approve the Statement of Financial Position and Statements
of Earnings for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
(4) To Consider and Approve the Appropriation of Earnings
(5) To Consider the Appointment of Directors Retired by Rotation
(6) To Consider the Directors' Remuneration
(7) To Consider the Appointment of the Auditor and Determination of Audit Fees
(8) Consideration of Other Matters (if any)
Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment
Subject : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution : 07-Mar-2022
Type of dividend payment : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive : 21-Mar-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date : 18-Mar-2022
Payment for : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share) : 1.60
Par value (baht) : 1.00
Payment date : 17-May-2022
Paid from :
Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021
Remark :
(2) The Board of Directors has resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting
of Shareholders Year 2022 to consider for approval of the appropriation of
earnings according to the separate financial statements of year 2021 for
dividend payment to the shareholders at Baht 1.60 per share (from a registered
par value of Baht 1 per share), totaling Baht 839,999,486.40, in which the Board
of Directors had already approved for the interim dividend payment to the
shareholders on November 16, 2021 at Baht 0.60 per share for a total of Baht
314,999,807.40, therefore, there will be additional dividend remaining for the
shareholders at Baht 1.00 per share, totaling Baht 524,999,679. Regardless, such
dividend payment is subject to an approval from the Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders Year 2022.
The dividend payment to the shareholders at Baht 1.60 per share or 71.62 percent
of net profit based on the separate financial statements of year 2021, which is
higher than the dividend payment policy established by the Company with higher
dividend payment than the previous year of Baht 1.15 per share but lower than
the dividend payment ratio of the previous year by 11.51 percent.
The record date for the name list of shareholders entitled to receive dividend
payment for this period will be on March 21, 2022, and the dividend payment will
be paid on May 17, 2022.
Lanna Resources pcl published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 11:39:08 UTC.