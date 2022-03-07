Lanna Resources Public : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Dividend Payment schedule

Schedule of Shareholders' meeting Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Date of Board resolution : 07-Mar-2022 Shareholder's meeting date : 18-Apr-2022 Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 15 : 00 Record date for the right to attend the : 21-Mar-2022 meeting Ex-meeting date : 18-Mar-2022 Significant agenda item : - Cash dividend payment Venue of the meeting : at the Grand Hall Room, 2nd Floor, the Athenee Hotel Bangkok - A Luxury Collection Hotel, 61 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok Remark : (1) To Adopt and Approve the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Year 2021 (2) To Acknowledge the Report of the Board of Directors on the Operating Results of Year 2021 (3) To Consider and Approve the Statement of Financial Position and Statements of Earnings for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 (4) To Consider and Approve the Appropriation of Earnings (5) To Consider the Appointment of Directors Retired by Rotation (6) To Consider the Directors' Remuneration (7) To Consider the Appointment of the Auditor and Determination of Audit Fees (8) Consideration of Other Matters (if any) ______________________________________________________________________ Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment Subject : Cash dividend payment Date of Board resolution : 07-Mar-2022 Type of dividend payment : Cash dividend payment Record date for the right to receive : 21-Mar-2022 dividends Ex-dividend date : 18-Mar-2022 Payment for : Common shareholders Cash dividend payment (baht per share) : 1.60 Par value (baht) : 1.00 Payment date : 17-May-2022 Paid from : Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021 Remark : (2) The Board of Directors has resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Year 2022 to consider for approval of the appropriation of earnings according to the separate financial statements of year 2021 for dividend payment to the shareholders at Baht 1.60 per share (from a registered par value of Baht 1 per share), totaling Baht 839,999,486.40, in which the Board of Directors had already approved for the interim dividend payment to the shareholders on November 16, 2021 at Baht 0.60 per share for a total of Baht 314,999,807.40, therefore, there will be additional dividend remaining for the shareholders at Baht 1.00 per share, totaling Baht 524,999,679. Regardless, such dividend payment is subject to an approval from the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Year 2022. The dividend payment to the shareholders at Baht 1.60 per share or 71.62 percent of net profit based on the separate financial statements of year 2021, which is higher than the dividend payment policy established by the Company with higher dividend payment than the previous year of Baht 1.15 per share but lower than the dividend payment ratio of the previous year by 11.51 percent. The record date for the name list of shareholders entitled to receive dividend payment for this period will be on March 21, 2022, and the dividend payment will be paid on May 17, 2022. ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.