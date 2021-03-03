Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lannett Company, Inc.    LCI

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

(LCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lannett Company, Inc. - LCI

03/03/2021 | 03:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lannett Company, Inc. ("Lannett" or the "Company") (NYSE: LCI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Lannett and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On February 4, 2021, Lannett issued a press release announcing the Company's fiscal 2021 second-quarter financial results. Lannett reported a net loss of $171.95 million, or $4.36 per share, and updated its 2021 guidance to project net sales of $480 million to $500 million, down significantly from the previous range of $520 to $545 million.

On this news, Lannett's stock price fell $1.20 per share, or 16.04%, to close at $6.28 per share on February 4, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-lannett-company-inc---lci-301239254.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about LANNETT COMPANY, INC.
03:01aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
02/19SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
02/10INSIDER TRENDS : Lannett Co Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
02/10INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Prolong 90-Day Trend at Lannett Co
MT
02/09LANNETT CO INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statemen..
AQ
02/09LANNETT  : and HEC to Co-Develop Insulin Aspart
MT
02/09LANNETT  : Expands Strategic Relationship To Include Biosimilar Fast-Acting Insu..
PR
02/08LANNETT  : Begins Marketing Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Tablets
PR
02/04LANNETT  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
02/04LANNETT CO INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ