Lanson-BCC: 5% drop in annual net income
The champagne house's sales fell by 6.1% to 271.7 million euros, with a drop in volumes partly offset by the evolution of the price/product mix (+11.6%), with exports accounting for 58.2% of the total.
In view of these results, Lanson-BCC's Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 1.10 euros per share, representing 20% of net income for 2023, for approval at the AGM on April 26.
