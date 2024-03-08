Lanson-BCC: 5% drop in annual net income

Lanson-BCC reported net income of 36.74 million euros for the past year, compared with 38.75 million euros published in 2022, and profit from recurring operations up 17% to 58.76 million, representing a margin improvement of 4.2 points to 21.6%.



The champagne house's sales fell by 6.1% to 271.7 million euros, with a drop in volumes partly offset by the evolution of the price/product mix (+11.6%), with exports accounting for 58.2% of the total.



In view of these results, Lanson-BCC's Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 1.10 euros per share, representing 20% of net income for 2023, for approval at the AGM on April 26.



