Lanson-BCC: 6% decline in sales by 2023

January 26, 2024 at 08:03 am EST

Lanson-BCC has reported annual sales of 271.7 million euros, down 6.1%, on the back of a drop in volumes more pronounced than that of the industry as a whole. Excluding brokerage activities, which traditionally fluctuate, sales fell by 5.8%.



The champagne house states that the decline in France was -5.4%, mainly due to the elimination at Champagne Chanoine Frères of a range that was not sufficiently valued, and -6.1% for exports, due to overstocking, notably in the United States and Australia.



