Lanson-BCC is a group of eight Champagne Houses, known for their wines and benefiting additional customer: - Champagne Lanson (Reims): 80% sold internationally; - Champagne Chanoine Frères (Reims): sold in supermarkets, known for his Czarina Cuvee; - Champagne Boizel (Epernay): distributed in BtoC in France, and present internationally through traditional networks; - Champagne De Venoge (Epernay): sold on selective distribution; - Champagne Besserat de Bellefon (Epernay): distributed through traditional networks; - Champagne Philipponnat (Mareuil sur Ay): owner of Clos des Goisses sold in selective distribution; - Maison Burtin (Epernay): provider of the great European distribution and producer of Champagne Alfred Rothschild; - Domaine Alexandre Bonnet (Les Riceys): owner of a vast vineyard, sold through traditional networks.