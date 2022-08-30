Log in
    LTRN   US51654W1018

LANTERN PHARMA INC.

(LTRN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:48 2022-08-29 pm EDT
5.650 USD   -0.70%
Lantern Pharma CEO & President, Panna Sharma, to Speak at H.C. Wainwright's 24th Annual Global Investment Conference in September 2022

08/30/2022 | 09:07am EDT
Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary RADR® artificial intelligence ("A.I.") and machine learning (ML) platform to transform the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development, today announced that the Company’s CEO & President, Panna Sharma, will be speaking at H.C. Wainwright’s 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held September 12-14, 2022 in New York, NY.

Further information on this conference, including registration links, can be found below:

H.C. Wainwright’s 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
September 12-14, 2022 @ Lotte New York Palace Hotel - New York, NY
Presentation Information: Lantern Pharma’s on-demand presentation will be live starting on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 7:00am EDT
Presenter: Panna Sharma, CEO & President, Lantern Pharma Inc.
Registration Link: www.hcwevents.com/annualconference
Webcasting Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/8518bd6c-814c-477d-a15f-973612fc9e56

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary RADR® A.I. and machine learning platform to discover biomarker signatures that identify patients most likely to respond to its pipeline of genomically targeted therapeutics. Lantern is currently developing four drug candidates and an ADC program across nine disclosed tumor targets, including two phase 2 programs. By targeting drugs to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, Lantern's approach represents the potential to deliver best-in-class outcomes.

Please find more information at:

Website: www.lanternpharma.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lanternpharma/
Twitter: @lanternpharma

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: future events or our future financial performance; the potential advantages of our RADR® platform in identifying drug candidates and patient populations that are likely to respond to a drug candidate; our strategic plans to advance the development of our drug candidates and antibody drug conjugate (ADC) development program; estimates regarding the development timing for our drug candidates and ADC development program; expectations and estimates regarding clinical trial timing and patient enrollment; our research and development efforts of our internal drug discovery programs and the utilization of our RADR® platform to streamline the drug development process; our intention to leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning and genomic data to streamline and transform the pace, risk and cost of oncology drug discovery and development and to identify patient populations that would likely respond to a drug candidate; estimates regarding patient populations, potential markets and potential market sizes; sales estimates for our drug candidates and our plans to discover and develop drug candidates and to maximize their commercial potential by advancing such drug candidates ourselves or in collaboration with others. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including, without limitation, statements that use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "objective," "aim," "upcoming," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, such as (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, (ii) the risk that our research and the research of our collaborators may not be successful, (iii) the risk that none of our product candidates has received FDA marketing approval, and we may not be able to successfully initiate, conduct, or conclude clinical testing for or obtain marketing approval for our product candidates, (iv) the risk that no drug product based on our proprietary RADR® A.I. platform has received FDA marketing approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial product, and (v) those other factors set forth in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2022. You may access our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the investor SEC filings tab of our website at www.lanternpharma.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, we can give no assurances that our forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, or that any other results or events projected or contemplated by our forward-looking statements will in fact occur, and we caution investors not to place undue reliance on these statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release represent our judgment as of the date hereof, and, except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -19,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 61,2 M 61,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart LANTERN PHARMA INC.
Duration : Period :
Lantern Pharma Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANTERN PHARMA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 5,65 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target 360%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Panna L. Sharma President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David R. Margrave Secretary
Donald Jeffrey Keyser Chairman
Kishor G. Bhatia Chief Scientific Officer
Franklyn G. Prendergast Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANTERN PHARMA INC.-29.20%61
MODERNA, INC.-45.96%53 696
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-22.66%40 698
LONZA GROUP AG-31.15%40 143
SEAGEN INC.1.79%29 025
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.23.26%25 089