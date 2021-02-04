Lantern Pharma : Company Overview 02/04/2021 | 10:07am EST Send by mail :

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities by any person in any jurisdiction in which it is unlawful for such person to make such an offering or solicitation. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") nor any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of our securities or passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this presentation. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. 3 Nasdaq: LTRN Lantern leverages A.I. to rescue and develop cancer therapies and has the potential to transform the cost, risk and timeline of drug development Failed or Abandoned Drug Assets Drugs that have failed clinical trials or have been abandoned by pharma and biotech companies in late stage trials RADR® Big data (genomic, clinical, response) assembled and analyzed

Patient subgroups identified through machine learning and artificial intelligence

Mechanisms of action clarified

Potential combinations identified

Potential for faster and more efficient path to relaunching in the clinical trial setting Responders Non-Responders Patient stratification based on A.I. enabled genomic biomarker discovery

New patient populations for failed or abandoned drugs based on validated biomarker signatures

Aimed to shorten time to market

Designed to reduce risk in development

Potential for orphan or fast track status

New Chemical Entities designed and filed 4 Nasdaq: LTRN Current oncology drug development is costly, risky, and inefficient … a perfect problem area for artificial intelligence & machine learning Challenges in drug development … …are being met by data-driven, and A.I. approaches 3.3%(1) $2.8B(2) Avg. success rate of R&D investment to bring new cancer oncology drugs drug to market 2009-2018 17,000+ 2X Oncology trials Success rate of conducted from oncology trials 2001-2015 using biomarker Note 1: https://globalforum.diaglobal.org/issue/may-2019/what-are-the-chances-of-getting-a-cancer-drug-approved/ Note 2: https://www.biopharmadive.com/news/new-drug-cost-research-development-market-jama-study/573381/ Source: Wong CH et al.. Biostatistics (2018) 5 Nasdaq: LTRN There is a critical need to rescue drugs that failed or bring abandoned therapeutic assets to market in order to create ROI for biopharma ROI Among The Top 12 Pharma - Continuous Decade of Decrease 12 10.1 %) 10 (IRR, 8 7.6 7.3 Return 5.5 of 6 4.8 4.2 4.2 Rate 3.7 Internal 4 1.9 1.8 Absolute 2 0 R&D ROI 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: Deloitte research, 2019 1. "... low efficacies of cancer drugs might be attributed to the heterogeneity of the tested patient population, which essentially dilutes the strong therapeutic effect that a drug might have on a specific patient subgroup." Thiebault Geoux, Ph.D. Chemistry - Elsevier 11/9/2015 2. "The ever-increasing catalog of genetic changes involved in cancer development is fueling a new generation of targeted drugs that are designed to address specific weaknesses in tumor cells. But these drugs will only work in a subset of patients - creating a demand for genetic stratification. Allison Halliday, Ph.D. Cancer Research, 01/31/2020 Cancer Biomarkers: Powering Precision Medicine Our A.I. platform helps to solve these two central problems in oncology drug development with unprecedented speed and cost

This allows us to increase the potential for success and improve trial design 6 Nasdaq: LTRN Lantern's focus on oncology, and advancing the portfolio where we own the therapeutic rights makes us uniquely positioned and differentiated Scalable, Unique Artificial Intelligence Platform - RADR® 1+ Billion datapoints covering over 140+ drug/tumor interactions

datapoints covering over interactions Validated in multiple case studies with over 80%+ blinded accuracy

Integration of real-world, patient data from thousands of patients

from thousands of patients Active collaboration with NCI in oncology therapeutics

in oncology therapeutics Use of genomic, transcriptomic, clinical and drug sensitivity data

genomic, transcriptomic, clinical and drug sensitivity Guides development of patient stratification and CDx strategy

patient stratification and CDx Published posters and studies at ASCO and AACR (2018, 2019, 2020)

(2018, 2019, 2020) Helped drive first out-licensing deal for LP-100

out-licensing deal for LP-100 Helped identify ADC program for potential development Rapidly Accelerating Our Portfolio Value 1. Guided the genetic signature to determine patient response for LP-100which was out-licensedwithin one year 2. Expanded LP-100 for use in cancers that have a DNA damage repair gene mutation (ERCC 2,3) 3. Uncovered potential mechanisms of action for LP- 300 - which has shown notable and statistically significant results in prior trials, (with certain patient populations) but failed to meet broader endpoints 4. Highlighted potential pathways and genes involved in both the response to LP-184 and the biological mechanisms that are involved in activity across multiple tumors 5. Identified potential new candidates for rescue, repurposing and in-licensing- including ADC combinations 7 Nasdaq: LTRN Major pillars of shareholder and patient value at Lantern Pharma High-Performance, Rapidly Unique Portfolio of Clinical Novel Highly Potent Stage Targeted Cancer Growing A.I. Platform ADC Program Therapeutics  Has identified several indications for  Programs in Phase 2 in targeted  Targeting novel programs with new, genomically validated programs cancer indications patented compounds and unique for LP-184  Unique, patented small molecules linker technologies  Provided insights and targets for being developed with biomarker  Optimized for portfolio of Lantern's pursuit using an ADC approach signatures DNA damaging compounds  Scaled 4x+ since IPO, plan an  Phase 2 in mCRPC (prostate)  Leveraged RADR to identify ideal increase of 3x to 5x during 2021 targets and cancers that can benefit calendar year  Phase 2 (mid 2021) in NSCLC (lung) from the combination  Potential to significantly reduce the  Targeted indications in GBM,  Ability to partner early with pharma complexity, cost and timeline Pancreatic and other solid tumors based on market and technology associated with drug development demand for ADC programs 8 Nasdaq: LTRN Types of data: Complete transcriptome data

transcriptome RNA gene expression data

gene expression Drug sensitivity data

sensitivity DNA copy number and mutation data

copy number and mutation Clinical stage of tumor /cancer

/cancer Histology of tumor

Patient age , sex , race and ethnicity

age sex race ethnicity Prior treatment history and response Sources of data: Clinical history of the drug

Published research (e.g., ASCO, journals)

Proprietary sequencing studies

Partnerships/Collaborations

Public sources (e.g., NCI) Extensively Curated & Scored Historical datapoints are approximate and based on end of year analysis

Future datapoints are based on Company's product development plans DATAPOINTS POWERING RADR® Patient Value Clinical Value 10 Million > 125 Million > 1 Billion > 3-5 Billion > 10 Billion > 2018* 2019* 2020* 2021** 2022** 9 Nasdaq: LTRN Lantern's Unique & Rapidly Developing Pipeline Indication Prostate Cancer Successfully partnered & out-licensed Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (Focused on Never-Smokers) Solid Tumors (Location agnostic tumors identified by RADR® defined genomic signature) Glioblastoma (Responsiveness predicted by RADR® and confirmed in wet-lab studies) Select Solid Tumors Leveraging novel linker library & with unique DNA-damaging agents with proven antibodies Drug R&D Preclinical Phase I Phase II Phase III LP-100 (Irofulven) LP-300 Targeting a sub-population in NSCLC of Adenocarcinoma subtype LP-184 Development Collaborations With: • Georgetown University Fox Chase Cancer Center LP-184 Development Collaborations With: • Johns Hopkins School of Medicine ADC Programs Accelerated Development by Leveraging the RADR® A.I. platform 80+ issued patents and pending applications across 14 patent families 10 Nasdaq: LTRN Nearly 1 M patients annually worldwide with several Billion $USD in potential future oncology therapy sales 3 Drug Candidates in Development in Targeted Patient Segments With Clinical Need Prostate Cancer Ovarian, Pancreatic Glioblastoma (GBM) Non-Small Cell Lung & Liver Cancer Cancer (NSCLC) 1.3 million 1.6 million 240,000+ 2 million 2018 Estimated Global Incidence 2018 Estimated Combined Global 2018 Estimate of new GBM cases 2018 Estimated Global Incidence Incidence globally 400,000 208,000 11,000-13,000 240,000+ 2018 Estimated Global 2018 Estimated Global 2019 estimated GBM Cases in the USA 2018 Estimated Global metastatic hormone-resistant cancer subpopulation non- never-smoker prostate cancer subpopulation responsive to or relapsed after NSCLC adenocarcinoma chemotherapy and with potential subpopulation biomarker signature for response Sources: American Cancer Society, Global Database, AANS, NCI, Lantern Pharma meta analysis 11 Nasdaq: LTRN Overview of Lantern's Small Molecule Portfolio LP-100, Irofulven LP-300 LP-184 DNA Damaging Agent

Mediates cytotoxicity through multiple mechanisms such as DNA adduct formation, RNA polymerase stalling and redox protein modification

Use in a precision medicine, genomic-signature guided Phase II trial (NCT03643107) for metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)

genomic-signature guided Phase II trial (NCT03643107) for metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) Expansion into cancers with ERCC2/ERCC3 mutations (both germline and inherited) Disulfide bond disrupting agent with cysteine modifying activity on select proteins (ALK) and modulator of protein function (EGFR, MET, ROS1)

Chemosensitizer for combination therapies by inactivating proteins modulating cell redox status and drug resistance (TRX, GRX, PRX)

Chemoprotectant activity that reduces toxicities associated with taxane/ platin-based chemotherapies Novel DNA Damaging Agent - member of the acylfulvene prodrug class

Favorable in vitro and in vivo efficacy across multiple tumor types

and efficacy across multiple tumor types Broad anti-tumor agent that counteracts multi-drug resistance

anti-tumor agent that counteracts multi-drug resistance Nanomolar potency

A.I. generated, validated and published gene signature for solid tumors • Key payload for ADC programs 12 Nasdaq: LTRN LP-100 LP-100 (Irofulven): Historical* phase II trial results in prostate cancer Median 1 yr. survival was 86% greater in Precision Phase II Trial Irofulven in combination treated metastatic • Out-licensed to Allarity Therapeutics in 2016 prostate cancer patients v. control 50 • Patients screened using Irofulven-specific biomarker 41 signature and eligible patients recruited with Hormone 40 Irofulven Refractory Prostate Cancer (HRPC) Control (Mitoxantrone) • Allarity Therapeutics dosed first patient in HRPC in Q4 2018 in a Phase 2 trial using biomarker technology to ID and monitor 30 patients % 22 • Trial design estimates up to 27 patients to be enrolled Survival 20 • Lantern Pharma can receive up to $14M or a specified percentage of future earnings from the sale or out-licensing of Year LP-100 10 • First patient dosed in mHRPC (metastatic, hormone-resistant 1 prostate cancer) in Q4 2018 in a Phase II trial using biomarker 0 screening technology on the tumor to select patients Median Overall Survival After 12 Months • US patent directed to use of drug in combination with tumor *Historical data from Hart et al., Randomized phase II trial of irofulven/prednisone, biomarker signature (filed by Allarity Therapeutics) through irofulven/capecitabine/prednisone, or mitoxantrone/prednisone in hormone 2036 refractory prostate cancer (HRPC) patients failing first-line docetaxel. European 13 Journal of Cancer Supplements (2006) Nasdaq: LTRN LP-300 LP-300 in development for never-smokers with NSCLC adenocarcinoma based on strong historical data & biomarker studies Mechanism of action Disulfide bond disrupting agent

Disrupts by covalently modifying cysteine

Inhibits and modulates activity of proteins in NSCLC pathways (ALK, EGFR, MET, ROS1) Prior Clinical Experience Prior history in 5 phase 1 and 5 phase 2 and 3 clinical trials in lung and breast cancers as a combination agent

LP-300 has been administered to over 1,000 patients and has been generally well tolerated

has been administered to over 1,000 patients and has been generally well tolerated Prior studies did not stratify or select patients based on biomarker or smoking status Current status Targeting never-smokersub-population, as a potential target rare disease market (est. start mid- 2021)

never-smokersub-population, as a potential target rare disease market (est. start mid- 2021) Designing phase II clinical trial for use in non- smokers with NSCLC adenocarcinoma

Exploring preclinical in vivo studies to characterize efficacy as a combination with approved targeted therapies

studies to characterize efficacy as a combination with approved targeted therapies Leveraging RADR ® to develop biomarker signature that can be used to predict patients most likely to respond to combination therapy with LP-300 14 Nasdaq: LTRN LP-300 Lantern's precision oncology approach in the LP-300 Phase II trial will build on a prior Phase III trial that did not meet clinical efficacy endpoints but demonstrated survival benefit in a patient subgroup 2 Year Survival % LP-300 + Cisplatin/ Paclitaxel 72% Placebo + Cisplatin/ Paclitaxel 63% 125% increase in 51% 65% increase in 2 Year Survival 20% increase in Compared to 2 Year Survival Placebo 2 Year Survival Compared to Compared to Placebo Placebo 31% 30% 28% 25% 125% increase in 2 Year Survival Compared to Placebo 32% Source: Phase 3 clinical trial, study ID DMS32212R, conducted by BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals - subpopulations receiving paclitaxel/cisplatin All patients Females never-Smokers Female never-Smokers (N=288) (N=114) (N=87) (N=66) 15 Nasdaq: LTRN Survival probability LP-300 Female never-smokers showed the clearest statistically significant positive outcome among subgroups in the LP-300 treatment arm in advanced adenocarcinoma patients in Phase III 1.0 probability All females 0.8 N = 114, HR = 0.579 1.0 (p value 0.0477) Female never-smokers 0.6 0.8 N = 66, Survival 0.4 HR = 0.367 (p value 0.0167) 0.2 LP-300 + Cisplatin/Paclitaxel 0.6 0.0 Placebo + Cisplatin/Paclitaxel 0 10 20 30 0.4 Survival months 1.0 All never-smokers probability 0.8 0.2 N = 87, HR = 0.519 (p value 0.0462) LP-300 + Cisplatin/Paclitaxel 0.6 0.0 Survival 0.4 Placebo + Cisplatin/Paclitaxel 0.2 LP-300 + Cisplatin/Paclitaxel 0.0 0 10 20 30 Placebo + Cisplatin/Paclitaxel Survival months Nasdaq: LTRN 0 10 20 30 16 Survival months LP-300 Proposed design for relaunching of Phase II clinical trial for LP-300 in a targeted patient population Histology / Never-smoker NSCLC demographic/ Adenocarcinoma patients smoking history screening Collection of patient genomic and biomarker data for future stratification 50 - 75 LP-300 + standard of care stratified patients (Dosing every 3 weeks and up to 8 treatment cycles) Trial Design Non-Randomized

Masking: None (Open Label)

Primary Purpose: Treatment

Study arms: Single experimental arm Efficacy Endpoints Primary: Overall Survival

Overall Survival Secondary: Objective Response Rate/ Clinical Benefit Rate/ Progression-Free Survival/ Quality of Life 17 Nasdaq: LTRN LP-300 Lung Cancer in Never-Smokers (LCINS) - a hidden but rising disease Incidence of NSCLC in non-smokers in the U.K.* 28 % 13 2008 2014 Incidence of NSCLC in non-smokers in the USA* 19.5 % 9.5 1995 2013 *Proli C et al., ASCO 2015; Pelosof L et al., ASCO 2015 7 th leading cause of death among patients with solid tumors

among patients with solid tumors More frequent in women with ~2/3 of patients with no reported smoking history

with ~2/3 of patients with no reported smoking history Adenocarcinoma is the most common histology

accounting for ~60% of non-smoking NSCLC patients

accounting for ~60% of non-smoking NSCLC patients 20% to 25% of global lung cancer cases and deaths

occur among never-smokers

occur among never-smokers LP-300 patent application for use in never-smoking NSCLC patients (potential protection until 2039)

for use in never-smoking NSCLC patients (potential protection until 2039) Significant mutational difference in LCINS v. Smokers -

esp. in EGFR, TP53, STK11 and KRAS** **Mutation frequency data compiled by Lantern Pharma from 6 studies 18 Nasdaq: LTRN LP-184 LP-184 for solid tumors and certain PTGR1 expressing cancers & ADC program Unique Features Current status Hydroxyurea Methylacylfulvene

Nanomolar potency across multiple solid tumor (pancreas, prostate, liver) and glioblastoma cell lines

Broad anti-tumor agent that counteracts multi- drug resistance and is independent of other mutations (p53, KEAP1)

anti-tumor agent that counteracts multi- drug resistance and is independent of other mutations (p53, KEAP1) Favorable in vitro and in vivo efficacy allowing improved therapeutic index and pharmacokinetics

and efficacy allowing improved therapeutic index and pharmacokinetics Promising blood-brain-barrier (BBB) profile

blood-brain-barrier (BBB) profile Key payload for ADC Program 6 new patent filings: 2 new applications on synthetic manufacturing of new molecular entities

Wet lab validated 16 gene signature leveraging NCI Cell Miner platform from our collaboration

Validated BBB permeability in both nuerospheres and wet-lab experiments

wet-lab experiments Q4 '20 collaboration with Georgetown in prostate cancer

Q4 '20 collaboration with Johns Hopkins in GBM

Q3' 20 collaboration with Fox Chase to advance targeted use in molecularly defined types of pancreatic cancer.

Q3 '20 established manufacturing for phase 1 clinical trials in GBM and solid tumors. 19 Nasdaq: LTRN LP-184 LP-184 treatment resulted in greater tumor regression in a mouse model with human cancer Treatment of Mice Engrafted with Human MV522 Multi-drug Resistant Tumor Cells Relative Tumor Weight 10 No Drug LP-100, 10 mg/kg 1 LP-184, 10 mg/kg LP-184, 20 mg/kg Drugs administered i.p. 3x a week for 3 weeks 0.1 10 20 30 Time (days) Source: Staake et al., Bioorganic & Medicinal Chemistry Letters (2016) 20 Nasdaq: LTRN LP-184 Proposed LP-184 mechanism of action based on acylfulvene drugs LP-184 Active Metabolite DNA Damage Induction Enzymatic Biotransformation Alkylation of DNA and adduct Conversion of LP-184 prodrug to active form by formation with processing of lesions exclusively by AOR (alkenal/one oxidoreductase) activity of Transcription Coupled Nucleotide PTGR1 (Prostaglandin Reductase1) Excision Repair (TC-NER) pathway involving CHK1 and PARP among other members. Potential synergistic drug combinations due to involvement w/ DNA repair pathway and supported by gene correlation studies Approved drugs in certain drug classes have been identified to be synergistic with LP-184 when used in combination for cancer treatment 21 Nasdaq: LTRN (qPC 75 mRNA 50 LP-184: High Positive Pan Tumor Correlation with PTGR1 Expression PTGR1 25 0 #1 #2 #3 Ctrl Parental CRISPR-mediatedstable suppression of PTGR1 expression in pancreatic cancer cell line is sufficient to fully diminish LP-184 activity C 1 0. 75 % Viability, 0. 5 sgPTGR1-2 sgControl 0. 25 0 0 200 400 600 800 1000 (-) LP184, nM D 1 Tumors with highest potential based on PTGR1 expression and gene signature activity Lung Prostate Kidney Colon HO Brain / CNS O (−) (-) Diastereomer of 22 Nasdaq: LTRN LP-184 LP-184 shows a 10x - 3,800x increase in in vitro potency over approved chemotherapeutics in various solid tumors 1,000,000 LP-184 Cisplatin Pemetrexed Micromolar potency 100,000 [nM] 10,000 IC50 1,000 100 Nanomolar potency 10 1 SNU387_Liver H2228_NSCLC H1944_NSCLC OV90_Ovary NIHOVCAR3_Ovary Cell Line ID_Cancer Type LP-184 IC50 data from Lantern generated data, Cisplatin and Pemetrexed IC50s from GDSC database 23 Nasdaq: LTRN LP-184 LP-184 shows significant promise in improving patient outcomes in Glioblastoma (GBM) - a rare cancer with median survival of < 1 year 500x - 13,000x increase in in-vitro potency over TMZ, (the current standard in GBM) Comparative sensitivity of LP-184 across GBM cell lines 1,000,000 513000 293000 274000 129000 100,000 10,000 1,000 231 47.7 [nM] 100 46.4 37.4 10 IC50 1 SF268 SF295 SNB75 U251 LP-184 TMZ LP-184 has a favorable CNS drug profile - blood brain barrier (BBB) permeability Molecule BBB permeability Developmental stage probability score LP-184 0.9694 Preclinical TMZ 0.9879 Approved Carmustine 0.9533 Approved Cilengitide 0.9362 Phase II Using admetSAR2, a tool for evaluating chemical ADMET (absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion - toxicity) properties The current standard of care for GBM consists of de-bulking surgery followed by combined treatments with fractionated ionizing radiation (IR) and the DNA alkylating agent temozolomide (TMZ) which less than 50% of patients respond to* Source: Genes & Disease, Volume 3, Issue 3, Sep. 2016 0 pp. 198-210 24 Nasdaq: LTRN LP-184 LP-184 is highly effective in ex vivo PDX models of DNA Damage Repair Deficient (HRD+) solid tumors LP-184 response in a representative pancreatic cancer model with PARP1, ATR* and BRIP1 mutations Post-treatment Day 5 Cell Viability Readout LP-184 Dose Maximum Olaparib IC50 [nM] response inhibition IC50 [nM] curve fit (%) 0.1% DMSO (R2) (negative control) 45 0.96 97 7900 10% DMSO (positive control) Post-treatment Day 5 Staining 0.1% DMSO 10% DMSO (negative control) 4 uM LP-184 36 uM LP-184 (positive control) Hoechst (all nuclei) CellTracker Green (live cells) p-γH2A.X(DNA damage) EdU (S phase of cell cycle) Patient was a non-responder to 5- Fluorouracil/ Irinotecan/ Oxaliplatin combination 25 *high impact mutation LP-184 shows in vitro potency in ATRT - an ultra-rare CNS cancer mostly occurring in children driven by SMARCB1 expression as predicted by RADR LP-184 IC50 values in multiple ATRT cell lines suggest that it is able to potently kill these cancers 1770 1000 [nM] 162 IC50 100 37.4 LP-184 10 1 CHLA-02CHLA-05CHLA-06 ATRT cell line Increased LP-184 sensitivity (reported in terms of -log10 IC50 [M]) correlates with decreased SMARCB1 transcript levels (reported in terms of log2 microarray expression) among solid tumors (r = -0.48, p value 0.00028) Nasdaq: LTRN Initial data from ADC Program LP-A18* v. other ADCs based on data submitted to FDA LP-A18 Adcetris® Kadcyla® LP-A18 has an LD50 of 7 nM versus IC50 2-7 nM for Adcetris® or Kadcyla® Converted an antibody with no intrinsic biological activity to an ADC! One can treat even MDR refractory leukemias (whether T-cell, B-cell, myeloid or myeloma leukemias) 27 Nasdaq: LTRN RADR® - A robust and scalable platform for accelerating the development of targeted cancer therapy, precision trials and Companion Dx Real World Applications Robust precision medicine/drug development

Uncovering potential drug combinations

Predicting synergy with Immuno-oncology agents

Immuno-oncology agents Drug repositioning, revitalization & rescue

Companion Dx development Collaboration & Partner Data Open Source & Published Data Internally Generated Data Model Data Sets Data Sources AI Methods Being Deployed > 1 Billion transcriptomic and drug sensitivity data points

>144 drug-tumor interactions

drug-tumor interactions > 55,400 + real world patient data

Using automation and AI to grow data-sets • Public Sources such as Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO), Cancer Cell Line Encyclopedia (CCLE), Genomics of Drug Output Sensitivity in Cancer (GDSC), Industry Data

Proprietary Data • Analytics: Integrated systems biology, statistical and descriptive analysis Machine Learning: Supervised ML (Neural Network & Support

Vector), variations in established ML algorithms: XGBoost Secure Cloud Based Storage & Computing Data Curation & Normalization AI Nasdaq: LTRNMachine Learning Frameworks 28 RADR® identifies genetic markers and signatures for precision oncology drug development, clinical response prediction and CDx enablement 80% Success in Blinded Predictions 55,400+ Oncology Patient Records & Response Information 144+ Drug-Tumor Interactions ~1,100,000,000+ Data Points Collected, Normalized, & Integrated from Real World, Translational & Clinical Cancer Evidence Platform Architecture Output & Signature Development Process 29 Nasdaq: LTRN Genetic Data Drug Sensitivity Data Gene Sets Cancer Patient Population RADR® Workflow Details Uses machine learning methods to train on datasets Training Set Optimal model used on testing Tuned and dataset Optimized Testing Predictive Response Model Set Parameter tuning and model development and evaluation Responders Partial Responders Biomarker Panel Non Guidance for Responders or clinical trial Gene Signature design & for a CDx studies Optimized Predictive Response Model 30 Nasdaq: LTRN Our Intellectual Property Portfolio - Extensive and continually growing position of over 80 issued patents & patent applications across 14 patent families LP-300 5 80+ families Issued Patents 7 families 2 families Drug Sensitivity & Response Signatures using Biomarkers Methods of Use Composition of Matter In-licensed

Internally developed LP-184 In-licensed

Internally developed LP-100 In-licensed 31 Nasdaq: LTRN Studies & Collaborations With Top Tier Academic & Research Partners 32 Nasdaq: LTRN Heavy investment & investor interest in A.I. driven drug development CompanyInvestment Jun. 2020 IPO (NASDAQ: LTRN) Mar. 2018 IPO (NASDAQ: BTAI) Valuation* $115+ Million $26 M. raised at IPO $1,300+ Million $65 M. raised at IPO 3 subsequent rounds Pipeline Status Oncology Focus in 4 programs

Ph. 2 - Prostate, Ph. 2 - NSCLC

Pre-Clin. - Solid Tumors & GBM

- Solid Tumors & GBM Ph. 3 - Neuro

Ph. 2 - Immuno Oncology *Source: Crunchbase, Pitchbook and Bloomberg * Valuations of public companies as of January 7, 2021 Feb. 2020 IPO $6,100+ Million (NASDAQ: SDGR) $232 M. raised at IPO $239+ M. total $1,000+ Million Latest 09/2020 Series D (estimate based on last round) $123+ M. total $500+ Million Latest 08/2020 Series B (estimate based on last round) $290+ M. total ~$1,100 Million Latest 09/2019 private raise (pre-money based on last round) Nasdaq: LTRN 5 compounds in early discovery

All oncology, targeted small molecule

Various therapeutic areas

3 Ph 3, 1 Ph 2, 17 in PC/discovery

Partners w/ academic, pharma and agrochemical firms.

No captive pipeline

Partners w/ academic and pharma

Tech and service provider 33 Value Building Milestones & Inflection Points Foundational Year Advance Platform Trial Launches Progress ADC Compounds 2021 LP-300 Phase 2 Clinical Trial Launch

Phase 2 Clinical Trial Launch Advancement of CNS Programs w/ LP-184 (GBM & ATRT)

LP-184 (GBM & ATRT) Data from key collaborations Fox Chase, Georgetown and Johns Hopkins

Finalize IND-Enabling studies for LP-184 in select genomically defined tumors

IND-Enabling studies for LP-184 in select genomically defined tumors Launch initial ADC indications in pre-clinical

pre-clinical RADR platform expected to reach over 3Bn datapoints Multiple Streams of Value Creation Launch Multiple Precision Trials Leverage Platform for Pharma Partners Secure Additional Compounds Readout for multiple trials 2022 LP-300 Phase 2 Interim Readout

Phase 2 Interim Readout Launch clinical trials for GBM and other LP-184 Indications

LP-184 Indications Finalize IND-Enabling studies for ADC & Launch Phase 1

IND-Enabling studies for ADC & Launch Phase 1 Develop or In-license additional programs in targeted indications

In-license additional programs in targeted indications Explore pharma and biotech partnerships/arrangements

RADR platform expected to reach over 10Bn datapoints 34 Nasdaq: LTRN Cap Table L A N T E R N P H A R M A I N C . ( L T R N ) Common Shares Outstanding 6,217,577 Warrants (WAEP $3.13) 262,014 Underwriter Warrants (Exercise Price at $18.75) 70,000 Options (Employees, Management and Directors) 820,608 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 7,370,199 Cap Table as of September 30, 2020 Management and Directors own ~51% of fully diluted shares outstanding.

outstanding. Committed to creating enduring growth and value for LTRN shareholders. 35 Nasdaq: LTRN Highly experienced in innovation for pharma, drug development & oncology Management Team Panna Sharma President & CEO Former President & CEO at Cancer Genetics (Nasdaq: CGIX)

President & CEO at Cancer Genetics (Nasdaq: CGIX) Led IPO, Private investment round and multiple global acquisitions

Led CGIX to five years on Deloitte Fast 500

Founder & CEO TSG Partners (Life Sciences Investment Bank & Strategy Consulting)

Chief Strategy Officer, iXL (Nasdaq: IIXL)

Analyst & Consultant, BankofAmerica, Putnam Investments, Interactive Solutions Kishor Bhatia, Ph.D., FRC Path Chief Scientific Officer A highly skilled scientist, inventor, manager, and administrator with over thirty years of experience building research programs and teams to create innovative treatments for cancer. Dr. Bhatia has expertise in DNA repair mechanisms, including contributions to understanding UV damage repair, the cloning of the PARP gene and its expression and the contribution of p53 gene in resistance to therapy. Former: Director AIDS Malignancy Program. Office of HIV and AIDS Malignancy, National Cancer Institute

Director, Cancer Children's Cancer Research Center, KFSHR&C, Riyadh

Director, International Network for Cancer Treatment and Research, Brussels

1st to clone PARP gene involved in DNA damage

Over 250 publications with global collaborators & researchers David Margrave, J.D. Chief Financial Officer 20+ years of oncology focused management experience.

Former President and as Chief Administrative Officer, BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals

Expertise in biotech deal structuring, and corporate management

Chairman of the Texas Healthcare and Bioscience Institute

Chairman of the State of Texas Product Development & Small Business Incubator Board

Univ. of Texas and Stanford graduate Kerry Barnhart, Ph.D., V.P. of Clinical Development Accomplished drug development professional and executive specializing in designing and directing oncology clinical programs from novel and breakthrough discoveries Former: SVP of Development - CerRx

President & CEO - Transmed Oncology

President & CEO - Bradmer Pharma

CSO, Aptamera

B.S., M.S. - University of Arizona

Ph.D. & Post Doctoral Studies - Cornell University Graduate School of Medicine, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Salk Institute & U.C. San Diego 36 Nasdaq: LTRN Investment Highlights - Lantern Pharma has a unique, growing and validated foundation for the future of cancer therapy and patient care Active drug rescue process and in the clinic with 2 compounds and accelerating additional compounds and combinations to clinical trials…potentially saving tens of millions and years of development Growing A.I. based platform with clear roadmap to 6+ Bn. datapoints focused exquisitely on cancer therapeutic development and companion Dx in a high growth, high demand $4 Bn market Focused on cancer drug market segments with clear clinical need, understood mechanisms, targeted patient populations that exceed 1 Million , and multi-billion USD in annual sales potential A novel ADC platform with the potential to develop and out-licenseor partner ADC assets in early phases Multiple compounds in place with the potential for Orphan Disease Designation and LP-184 to be submitted for ODD in pancreatic and GBM which can help accelerate development Proven and growing library of A.I. & machine-learning methodologies published at ASCO, AACR and used to generate novel IP & patents and accelerate discovery by potentially years Experienced and innovative management team w/ 60+ years experience in cancer and a passion to change the cost and outcome for cancer patients by using A.I. and genomics - paradigm changing technologies Industry leading collaborations with National Cancer Institute, Georgetown, Johns Hopkins & Fox Chase Cancer Center 37 Nasdaq: LTRN Appendix Items Global A.I. Healthcare and Drug Discovery Market

Mega Trends Shaping the Future of Cancer Therapy

Source of Irofulven, LP-100

LP-100 Board of Directors - Biographical sketches

Select recent publications and posters 39 Nasdaq: LTRN Drug discovery and development driven by A.I. is a rapidly growing market in response to fundamental shifts in the industry and a re-tooling of R&D Global A.I. Healthcare Market* 1200 $10B 1000 800 600 400 200 $760M 0 20162024 *Source: Biopharmatrend.com, PMLiVE, and Global Market Insights, Inc. ~$4B A.I.-driven Drug Discovery/ Development market in 2024 Images Sources: Lantern Pharma as featured in ZDNet & Fortune 40 Nasdaq: LTRN Solving unmet needs and creating opportunities in personalizing cancer therapy by capitalizing on emerging technologies and industry trends Mega Trends Shaping Drug Development 1. Increased access to validated genomic & biomarker data 2. Increased sharing and collaboration globally among research groups, industry consortiums and companies 3. Rapidly decreasing cost (and increasing quality) of sequencing and biomarker data and other health- monitoring data 4. Rapid evolution & implementation of A.I. and machine learning technologies 5. Availability of well tolerated and clinically active but failed or abandoned compounds 6. Economic pressure to reposition & rescue drug investments 7. Rising need to develop and manage combination and drug-resistanceaddressing therapies 8. Increasing use of precision medicine and genomics to identify, treat and manage patients 41 Nasdaq: LTRN Irofulven, LP-100, is derived from the Jack O'Lantern mushroom LP-100, Irofulven DNA Damaging Agent

Derived from highly toxic substance found in Jack o'Lantern mushroom - Illudin S

Company name "Lantern" is also derived from this origin of the compound

LP-100 is a highly potent semi-synthetic derivative of the active toxic compound found in this fungi 42 Nasdaq: LTRN Board of Directors Jeff Donald Keyser, Ph.D., J.D., MPA Board Chairman

Founder of Renibus Therapeutics and ZSPharma Franklyn Prendergast, M.D., Ph.D. Emeritus Board of Governors and Board of Trustees, Mayo Clinic

Professor and Director -Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center

-Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center Emeritus Member of Eli-Lily Board of Directors

Eli-Lily Board of Directors Board of Directors, Lantern Pharma, Cancer Genetics, and TGEN

Distinguished Alumnus Mayo Clinic Vijay Chandru, Ph.D. Co-Founder, Chairman Scientific Advisory Board, Strand Life Sciences

Chairman Scientific Advisory Board, Strand Life Sciences Fellow Indian Academies of Sciences and Engineering

Technology Pioneer, World Economic Forum

Co-Founder, Yantri Labs and other AI Compnies

Yantri Labs and other AI Compnies Research Professor: IISc, Purdue, MIT, UPenn, Stanford David Silberstein, Ph.D., MPH Former • Director, Astra Zeneca • Sr. Director, MedImmune • Asst. Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School • Currently Principal Investigator of an NCI funded clinical trial in patients with multiple brain metastases Leslie (Les) W. Kreis • Managing Partner & Co-Founder, BIOS Partners • Principal & Founder, Steelhead Capital Management • Co-Founder, Cowtown Angels • Vice President, HRK Investments Panna Sharma • President & CEO, Lantern Pharma 43 Nasdaq: LTRN Select Other Publications & Posters https://www.lanternpharma.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/AACR-2020-LP-Reprocell-poster-final-pdf.pdf https://cancerres.aacrjournals.org/content/79/13_Supplement/4789 https://ascopubs.org/doi/abs/10.1200/JCO.2020.38.15_suppl.e21660 https://www.lanternpharma.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/AACR-2020-LP-NCI-poster-final-pdf-1.pdf Nasdaq: LTRN This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

