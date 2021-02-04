Lantern Pharma : Company Overview

Log in
Leveraging A.I., Machine Learning & Genomics to Rescue, Repurpose and Develop Targeted Cancer Therapies

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: future events or our future financial performance; the potential advantages of our RADR® platform in identifying drug candidates and patient populations that are likely to respond to a drug candidate; our strategic plans to advance the development of our drug candidates; estimates regarding the development timing for our drug candidates; our strategic plans to expand the number of data points that our RADR® platform can access and analyze; our research and development efforts of our internal drug discovery programs and the utilization of our RADR® platform to streamline the drug development process; our intention to leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning and genomic data to streamline the drug development process and to identify patient populations that would likely respond to a drug candidate; estimates regarding potential markets and potential market sizes; sales estimates for our drug candidates and our plans to discover and develop drug candidates and to maximize their commercial potential by advancing such drug candidates ourselves or in collaboration with others. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including, without limitation, statements to the effect that Lantern Pharma Inc. or our management "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "plans", and words such as "targets," "objectives" (and similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements such as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the results of our clinical trials, and the impact of competition. Additional factors can be found in the Risk Factors section in our preliminary prospectus, dated January 8, 2021, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You may access our January 8, 2021 preliminary prospectus under the investor SEC filings tab of our website at www.lanternpharma.comor on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, we can give no assurances that our forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, or that any other results or events projected or contemplated by our forward-looking statements will in fact occur, and we caution investors not to place undue reliance on these statements. Furthermore, we operate in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. You should read this presentation, the preliminary prospectus we have filed with the SEC and the documents we reference in the preliminary prospectus and have filed as exhibits to the registration statement of which the preliminary prospectus is a part completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. All forward-looking statements in this presentation represent our judgment as of the date hereof, and, except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.

2

Nasdaq: LTRN

FREE WRITING PROSPECTUS

  • We have filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the issuer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about us and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. Alternatively, we, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you contact ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., located at 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, NY 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673 or by email at prospectus@think-equity.com.
  • All investors viewing these materials should first access the prospectus by clicking on the following link: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1763950/000121390021001239/ea132545-s1_lanternpharm.htm

MARKET AND INDUSTRY DATA

  • This presentation and the preliminary prospectus made available to you herewith contains estimates, projections and other information concerning our industry, our business and the markets for our drug candidates, including data regarding the estimated size of such markets and the incidence of certain medical conditions. We obtained the industry, market and similar data set forth in this presentation and the preliminary prospectus from our internal estimates and research and from academic and industry research, publications, surveys and studies conducted by third parties, including governmental agencies. In some cases, we do not expressly refer to the sources from which this data is derived. Information that is based on estimates, forecasts, projections, market research or similar methodologies is inherently subject to uncertainties and actual events or circumstances may differ materially from events and circumstances that are assumed in this information. While we believe our internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any third party.
  • This presentation highlights basic information about us and the offering. Because it is a summary, it does not contain all of the information that you should consider before investing. This offering may only be made by means of the prospectus. Except as otherwise indicated, this presentation speaks only as of the date hereof.
  • This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities by any person in any jurisdiction in which it is unlawful for such person to make such an offering or solicitation. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") nor any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of our securities or passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this presentation. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

3

Nasdaq: LTRN

Lantern leverages A.I. to rescue and develop cancer therapies and has the potential to transform the cost, risk and timeline of drug development

Failed or Abandoned Drug Assets

Drugs that have failed clinical trials or have been abandoned by pharma and biotech companies in late stage trials

RADR®

  • Big data (genomic, clinical, response) assembled and analyzed
  • Patient subgroups identified through machine learning and artificial intelligence
  • Mechanisms of action clarified
  • Potential combinations identified
  • Potential for faster and more efficient path to relaunching in the clinical trial setting

Responders Non-Responders

  • Patient stratification based on A.I. enabled genomic biomarker discovery
  • New patient populations for failed or abandoned drugs based on validated biomarker signatures
  • Aimed to shorten time to market
  • Designed to reduce risk in development
  • Potential for orphan or fast track status
  • New Chemical Entities designed and filed

4

Nasdaq: LTRN

Current oncology drug development is costly, risky, and inefficient …

a perfect problem area for artificial intelligence & machine learning

Challenges in drug development …

…are being met by data-driven, and A.I. approaches

3.3%(1)

$2.8B(2)

Avg. success rate of

R&D investment to

bring new cancer

oncology drugs

drug to market

2009-2018

17,000+

2X

Oncology trials

Success rate of

conducted from

oncology trials

2001-2015

using biomarker

Note 1: https://globalforum.diaglobal.org/issue/may-2019/what-are-the-chances-of-getting-a-cancer-drug-approved/

Note 2: https://www.biopharmadive.com/news/new-drug-cost-research-development-market-jama-study/573381/

Source: Wong CH et al.. Biostatistics (2018)

5

Nasdaq: LTRN

There is a critical need to rescue drugs that failed or bring abandoned therapeutic assets to market in order to create ROI for biopharma

ROI Among The Top 12 Pharma -

Continuous Decade of Decrease

12

10.1

%)

10

(IRR,

8

7.6

7.3

Return

5.5

of

6

4.8

4.2

4.2

Rate

3.7

Internal

4

1.9

1.8

Absolute

2

0

R&D ROI

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Source: Deloitte research, 2019

1. "... low efficacies of cancer drugs might be

attributed to the heterogeneity of the tested patient population, which essentially dilutes the strong therapeutic effect that a drug might have on a specific patient subgroup."

Thiebault Geoux, Ph.D.

Chemistry - Elsevier 11/9/2015

2. "The ever-increasing catalog of genetic changes involved in cancer development is fueling a new generation of targeted drugs that are designed to address specific weaknesses in tumor cells. But these drugs will only work in a subset of patients - creating a demand for genetic stratification.

Allison Halliday, Ph.D.

Cancer Research, 01/31/2020

Cancer Biomarkers: Powering Precision Medicine

  • Our A.I. platform helps to solve these two central problems in oncology drug development with unprecedented speed and cost
  • This allows us to increase the potential for success and improve trial design

6

Nasdaq: LTRN

Lantern's focus on oncology, and advancing the portfolio where we own

the therapeutic rights makes us uniquely positioned and differentiated

Scalable, Unique Artificial Intelligence Platform - RADR®

  • 1+ Billion datapoints covering over 140+ drug/tumor interactions
  • Validated in multiple case studies with over 80%+ blinded accuracy
  • Integration of real-world,patient data from thousands of patients
  • Active collaboration with NCI in oncology therapeutics
  • Use of genomic, transcriptomic, clinical and drug sensitivity data
  • Guides development of patient stratification and CDx strategy
  • Published posters and studies at ASCO and AACR (2018, 2019, 2020)
  • Helped drive first out-licensing deal for LP-100
  • Helped identify ADC program for potential development

Rapidly Accelerating Our Portfolio Value

1. Guided the genetic signature to determine patient response for LP-100which was out-licensedwithin one year

2. Expanded LP-100 for use in cancers that have a DNA damage repair gene mutation (ERCC 2,3)

3. Uncovered potential mechanisms of action for LP-

300 - which has shown notable and statistically significant results in prior trials, (with certain patient populations) but failed to meet broader endpoints

4. Highlighted potential pathways and genes involved in both the response to LP-184 and the biological mechanisms that are involved in activity across multiple tumors

5. Identified potential new candidates for rescue, repurposing and in-licensing- including ADC combinations

7

Nasdaq: LTRN

Major pillars of shareholder and patient value at Lantern Pharma

High-Performance, Rapidly

Unique Portfolio of Clinical

Novel Highly Potent

Stage Targeted Cancer

Growing A.I. Platform

ADC Program

Therapeutics

Has identified several indications for

Programs in Phase 2 in targeted

Targeting novel programs with

new, genomically validated programs

cancer indications

patented compounds and unique

for LP-184

Unique, patented small molecules

linker technologies

Provided insights and targets for

being developed with biomarker

Optimized for portfolio of Lantern's

pursuit using an ADC approach

signatures

DNA damaging compounds

Scaled 4x+ since IPO, plan an

Phase 2 in mCRPC (prostate)

Leveraged RADR to identify ideal

increase of 3x to 5x during 2021

targets and cancers that can benefit

calendar year

Phase 2 (mid 2021) in NSCLC (lung)

from the combination

Potential to significantly reduce the

Targeted indications in GBM,

Ability to partner early with pharma

complexity, cost and timeline

Pancreatic and other solid tumors

based on market and technology

associated with drug development

demand for ADC programs

8

Nasdaq: LTRN

Types of data:

  • Complete transcriptome data
  • RNA gene expression data
  • Drug sensitivity data
  • DNA copy number and mutation data
  • Clinical stage of tumor/cancer
  • Histology of tumor
  • Patient age, sex, race and ethnicity
  • Prior treatment history and response

Sources of data:

  • Clinical history of the drug
  • Published research (e.g., ASCO, journals)
  • Proprietary sequencing studies
  • Partnerships/Collaborations
  • Public sources (e.g., NCI)

Extensively Curated & Scored

  • Historical datapoints are approximate and based on end of year analysis
  • Future datapoints are based on Company's product development plans

DATAPOINTS POWERING RADR®

Patient Value

Clinical Value

10 Million >

125 Million >

1 Billion >

3-5 Billion >

10 Billion >

2018*

2019*

2020*

2021**

2022**

9

Nasdaq: LTRN

Lantern's Unique & Rapidly Developing Pipeline

Indication

Prostate Cancer

Successfully partnered & out-licensed

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(Focused on Never-Smokers)

Solid Tumors

(Location agnostic tumors identified by RADR®

defined genomic signature)

Glioblastoma

(Responsiveness predicted by RADR® and

confirmed in wet-lab studies)

Select Solid Tumors

Leveraging novel linker library & with unique DNA-damaging agents with proven antibodies

Drug

R&D

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

LP-100

(Irofulven)

LP-300

Targeting a sub-population in

NSCLC of Adenocarcinoma subtype

LP-184

Development Collaborations With:

Georgetown University

  • Fox Chase Cancer Center

LP-184

Development Collaborations With:

Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

ADC

Programs

Accelerated Development by Leveraging the RADR® A.I. platform

80+ issued patents and pending applications across 14 patent families

10

Nasdaq: LTRN

Nearly 1 M patients annually worldwide with several Billion $USD in potential future oncology therapy sales

3 Drug Candidates in Development in Targeted Patient Segments With Clinical Need

Prostate Cancer

Ovarian, Pancreatic

Glioblastoma (GBM)

Non-Small Cell Lung

& Liver Cancer

Cancer (NSCLC)

1.3 million

1.6 million

240,000+

2 million

2018 Estimated Global Incidence

2018 Estimated Combined Global

2018 Estimate of new GBM cases

2018 Estimated Global Incidence

Incidence

globally

400,000

208,000

11,000-13,000

240,000+

2018 Estimated Global

2018 Estimated Global

2019 estimated GBM Cases in the USA

2018 Estimated Global

metastatic hormone-resistant

cancer subpopulation non-

never-smoker

prostate cancer subpopulation

responsive to or relapsed after

NSCLC adenocarcinoma

chemotherapy and with potential

subpopulation

biomarker signature for response

Sources: American Cancer Society, Global Database, AANS, NCI, Lantern Pharma meta analysis

11

Nasdaq: LTRN

Overview of Lantern's Small Molecule Portfolio

LP-100, Irofulven

LP-300

LP-184

  • DNA Damaging Agent
  • Mediates cytotoxicity through multiple mechanisms such as DNA adduct formation, RNA polymerase stalling and redox protein modification
  • Use in a precision medicine, genomic-signature guided Phase II trial (NCT03643107) for metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)
  • Expansion into cancers with ERCC2/ERCC3 mutations (both germline and inherited)
  • Disulfide bond disrupting agent with cysteine modifying activity on select proteins (ALK) and modulator of protein function (EGFR, MET, ROS1)
  • Chemosensitizer for combination therapies by inactivating proteins modulating cell redox status and drug resistance (TRX, GRX, PRX)
  • Chemoprotectant activity that reduces toxicities associated with taxane/ platin-based chemotherapies
  • Novel DNA Damaging Agent - member of the acylfulvene prodrug class
  • Favorable in vitro and in vivo efficacy across multiple tumor types
  • Broad anti-tumor agent that counteracts multi-drug resistance
  • Nanomolar potency
  • A.I. generated, validated and published gene signature for solid tumors

• Key payload for ADC programs

12

Nasdaq: LTRN

LP-100

LP-100 (Irofulven): Historical* phase II trial results in prostate cancer

Median 1 yr. survival was 86% greater in

Precision Phase II Trial

Irofulven in combination treated metastatic

Out-licensed to Allarity Therapeutics in 2016

prostate cancer patients v. control

50

Patients screened using Irofulven-specific biomarker

41

signature and eligible patients recruited with Hormone

40

Irofulven

Refractory Prostate Cancer (HRPC)

Control (Mitoxantrone)

Allarity Therapeutics dosed first patient in HRPC in Q4 2018 in

a Phase 2 trial using biomarker technology to ID and monitor

30

patients

%

22

Trial design estimates up to 27 patients to be enrolled

Survival

20

Lantern Pharma can receive up to $14M or a specified

percentage of future earnings from the sale or out-licensing of

Year

LP-100

10

First patient dosed in mHRPC (metastatic, hormone-resistant

1

prostate cancer) in Q4 2018 in a Phase II trial using biomarker

0

screening technology on the tumor to select patients

Median Overall Survival After 12 Months

US patent directed to use of drug in combination with tumor

*Historical data from Hart et al., Randomized phase II trial of irofulven/prednisone,

biomarker signature (filed by Allarity Therapeutics) through

irofulven/capecitabine/prednisone, or mitoxantrone/prednisone in hormone

2036

refractory prostate cancer (HRPC) patients failing first-line docetaxel. European

13

Journal of Cancer Supplements (2006)

Nasdaq: LTRN

LP-300

LP-300 in development for never-smokers with NSCLC adenocarcinoma based on strong historical data & biomarker studies

Mechanism of action

  • Disulfide bond disrupting agent
  • Disrupts by covalently modifying cysteine
  • Inhibits and modulates activity of proteins in NSCLC pathways (ALK, EGFR, MET, ROS1)

Prior Clinical Experience

  • Prior history in 5 phase 1 and 5 phase 2 and 3 clinical trials in lung and breast cancers as a combination agent
  • LP-300has been administered to over 1,000 patients and has been generally well tolerated
  • Prior studies did not stratify or select patients based on biomarker or smoking status

Current status

  • Targeting never-smokersub-population, as a potential target rare disease market (est. start mid- 2021)
  • Designing phase II clinical trial for use in non- smokers with NSCLC adenocarcinoma
  • Exploring preclinical in vivo studies to characterize efficacy as a combination with approved targeted therapies
  • Leveraging RADR® to develop biomarker signature that can be used to predict patients most likely to respond to combination therapy with LP-300

14

Nasdaq: LTRN

LP-300

Lantern's precision oncology approach in the LP-300 Phase II trial will build

on a prior Phase III trial that did not meet clinical efficacy endpoints but demonstrated survival benefit in a patient subgroup

2 Year Survival %

LP-300 + Cisplatin/ Paclitaxel

72%

Placebo + Cisplatin/ Paclitaxel

63%

125% increase in

51%

65% increase in

2 Year Survival

20% increase in

Compared to

2 Year Survival

Placebo

2 Year Survival

Compared to

Compared to

Placebo

Placebo

31%

30%

28%

25%

125% increase in

2 Year Survival Compared to Placebo

32%

Source: Phase 3 clinical trial, study ID DMS32212R, conducted by BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals - subpopulations receiving paclitaxel/cisplatin

All patients

Females

never-Smokers

Female never-Smokers

(N=288)

(N=114)

(N=87)

(N=66)

15

Nasdaq: LTRN

Survival probability

LP-300

Female never-smokers showed the clearest statistically significant positive outcome among subgroups in the LP-300 treatment arm in advanced

adenocarcinoma patients in Phase III

1.0

probability

All females

0.8

N = 114, HR = 0.579

1.0

(p value 0.0477)

Female never-smokers

0.6

0.8

N = 66,

Survival

0.4

HR = 0.367

(p value 0.0167)

0.2

LP-300 + Cisplatin/Paclitaxel

0.6

0.0

Placebo + Cisplatin/Paclitaxel

0

10

20

30

0.4

Survival months

1.0

All never-smokers

probability

0.8

0.2

N = 87, HR = 0.519

(p value 0.0462)

LP-300 + Cisplatin/Paclitaxel

0.6

0.0

Survival

0.4

Placebo + Cisplatin/Paclitaxel

0.2

LP-300

+ Cisplatin/Paclitaxel

0.0

0

10

20

30

Placebo + Cisplatin/Paclitaxel

Survival months

Nasdaq: LTRN

0

10

20

30

16

Survival months

LP-300

Proposed design for relaunching of Phase II clinical trial for LP-300 in a targeted patient population

Histology /

Never-smoker NSCLC

demographic/

Adenocarcinoma patients

smoking history

screening

Collection of patient

genomic and biomarker

data for future stratification

50 - 75

LP-300 + standard of care

stratified patients

(Dosing every 3 weeks and

up to 8 treatment cycles)

Trial Design

  • Non-Randomized
  • Masking: None (Open Label)
  • Primary Purpose: Treatment
  • Study arms: Single experimental arm

Efficacy Endpoints

  • Primary: Overall Survival
  • Secondary: Objective Response Rate/ Clinical Benefit Rate/ Progression-Free Survival/ Quality of Life

17

Nasdaq: LTRN

LP-300

Lung Cancer in Never-Smokers (LCINS) - a hidden but rising disease

Incidence of NSCLC in non-smokers in the U.K.*

28

%

13

2008

2014

Incidence of NSCLC in non-smokers in the USA*

19.5

%

9.5

1995

2013

*Proli C et al., ASCO 2015; Pelosof L et al., ASCO 2015

  • 7th leading cause of death among patients with solid tumors
  • More frequent in women with ~2/3 of patients with no reported smoking history
  • Adenocarcinoma is the most common histology
    accounting for ~60% of non-smoking NSCLC patients
  • 20% to 25% of global lung cancer cases and deaths
    occur among never-smokers
  • LP-300patent application for use in never-smoking NSCLC patients (potential protection until 2039)
  • Significant mutational difference in LCINS v. Smokers -
    esp. in EGFR, TP53, STK11 and KRAS**

**Mutation frequency data compiled by Lantern Pharma from 6 studies

18

Nasdaq: LTRN

LP-184

LP-184 for solid tumors and certain PTGR1 expressing cancers & ADC program

Unique Features

Current status

  • Hydroxyurea Methylacylfulvene
  • Nanomolar potency across multiple solid tumor (pancreas, prostate, liver) and glioblastoma cell lines
  • Broad anti-tumor agent that counteracts multi- drug resistance and is independent of other mutations (p53, KEAP1)
  • Favorable in vitro and in vivo efficacy allowing improved therapeutic index and pharmacokinetics
  • Promising blood-brain-barrier (BBB) profile
  • Key payload for ADC Program
  • 6 new patent filings: 2 new applications on synthetic manufacturing of new molecular entities
  • Wet lab validated 16 gene signature leveraging NCI Cell Miner platform from our collaboration
  • Validated BBB permeability in both nuerospheres and wet-lab experiments
  • Q4 '20 collaboration with Georgetown in prostate cancer
  • Q4 '20 collaboration with Johns Hopkins in GBM
  • Q3' 20 collaboration with Fox Chase to advance targeted use in molecularly defined types of pancreatic cancer.
  • Q3 '20 established manufacturing for phase 1 clinical trials in GBM and solid tumors.

19

Nasdaq: LTRN

LP-184

LP-184 treatment resulted in greater tumor regression in a mouse model with human cancer

Treatment of Mice Engrafted with Human MV522

Multi-drug Resistant Tumor Cells

Relative Tumor Weight

10

No Drug

LP-100, 10 mg/kg

1

LP-184, 10 mg/kg

LP-184, 20 mg/kg

Drugs administered i.p.

3x a week for 3 weeks

0.1

10

20

30

Time (days)

Source: Staake et al., Bioorganic & Medicinal Chemistry Letters (2016)

20

Nasdaq: LTRN

LP-184

Proposed LP-184 mechanism of action based on acylfulvene drugs

LP-184

Active Metabolite

DNA Damage Induction

Enzymatic Biotransformation

Alkylation of DNA and adduct

Conversion of LP-184 prodrug to active form by

formation with processing of

lesions exclusively by

AOR (alkenal/one oxidoreductase) activity of

Transcription Coupled Nucleotide

PTGR1 (Prostaglandin Reductase1)

Excision Repair (TC-NER) pathway

involving CHK1 and PARP among

other members.

  1. Potential synergistic drug combinations due to involvement w/ DNA repair pathway and supported by gene correlation studies
  2. Approved drugs in certain drug classes have been identified to be synergistic with LP-184 when used in combination for cancer treatment

21

Nasdaq: LTRN

(qPC

75

mRNA

50

LP-184: High Positive Pan Tumor Correlation with PTGR1 Expression

PTGR1

25

0

#1 #2 #3 Ctrl Parental CRISPR-mediatedstable suppression of PTGR1

expression in pancreatic cancer cell line is sufficient to fully diminish LP-184 activity

C

1

0. 75

%

Viability,

0. 5

sgPTGR1-2

sgControl

0. 25

0

0

200

400

600

800

1000

(-) LP184, nM

D 1

Tumors with highest potential based on PTGR1 expression and gene signature activity

Lung

Prostate

Kidney

Colon

HO

Brain / CNS

O ()

(-) Diastereomer of

22

Nasdaq: LTRN

LP-184

LP-184 shows a 10x - 3,800x increase in in vitro potency over approved chemotherapeutics in various solid tumors

1,000,000

LP-184

Cisplatin

Pemetrexed

Micromolar potency 100,000

[nM]

10,000

IC50

1,000

100

Nanomolar potency

10

1

SNU387_Liver

H2228_NSCLC

H1944_NSCLC

OV90_Ovary

NIHOVCAR3_Ovary

Cell Line ID_Cancer Type

LP-184 IC50 data from Lantern generated data, Cisplatin and Pemetrexed IC50s from GDSC database

23

Nasdaq: LTRN

LP-184

LP-184 shows significant promise in improving patient outcomes in Glioblastoma (GBM) - a rare cancer with median survival of < 1 year

500x - 13,000x increase in in-vitro potency over TMZ, (the current standard in GBM)

Comparative sensitivity of LP-184 across GBM cell lines

1,000,000

513000

293000

274000

129000

100,000

10,000

1,000

231

47.7

[nM]

100

46.4

37.4

10

IC50

1

SF268

SF295

SNB75

U251

LP-184

TMZ

LP-184 has a favorable CNS drug profile - blood brain barrier (BBB) permeability

Molecule

BBB permeability

Developmental stage

probability score

LP-184

0.9694

Preclinical

TMZ

0.9879

Approved

Carmustine

0.9533

Approved

Cilengitide

0.9362

Phase II

Using admetSAR2, a tool for evaluating chemical ADMET (absorption,

distribution, metabolism, excretion - toxicity) properties

The current standard of care for GBM consists of de-bulking surgery followed by combined treatments with fractionated ionizing radiation (IR) and the DNA alkylating agent temozolomide (TMZ) which less than 50% of patients respond to*

Source: Genes & Disease, Volume 3, Issue 3, Sep. 2016 0 pp. 198-210

24

Nasdaq: LTRN

LP-184

LP-184 is highly effective in ex vivo PDX models of

DNA Damage Repair Deficient (HRD+) solid tumors

LP-184 response in a representative pancreatic cancer model with PARP1, ATR* and BRIP1 mutations

Post-treatment Day 5 Cell Viability Readout

LP-184

Dose

Maximum

Olaparib

IC50 [nM]

response

inhibition

IC50 [nM]

curve fit

(%)

0.1% DMSO

(R2)

(negative control)

45

0.96

97

7900

10% DMSO

(positive control)

Post-treatment Day 5 Staining

0.1% DMSO

10% DMSO

(negative control)

4 uM LP-184

36 uM LP-184

(positive control)

Hoechst (all nuclei) CellTracker Green (live cells) p-γH2A.X(DNA damage) EdU (S phase of cell cycle)

Patient was a non-responder to 5- Fluorouracil/ Irinotecan/ Oxaliplatin combination

25

*high impact mutation

LP-184 shows in vitro potency in ATRT - an ultra-rare CNS cancer mostly occurring in children driven by SMARCB1 expression as predicted by RADR

LP-184 IC50 values in multiple ATRT cell lines suggest

that it is able to potently kill these cancers

1770

1000

[nM]

162

IC50

100

37.4

LP-184

10

1

CHLA-02CHLA-05CHLA-06

ATRT cell line

Increased LP-184 sensitivity (reported in terms of -log10 IC50 [M]) correlates with decreased SMARCB1 transcript levels (reported in terms of log2 microarray expression) among solid tumors (r = -0.48, p value 0.00028)

Nasdaq: LTRN

Initial data from ADC Program

LP-A18* v. other ADCs based on data

submitted to FDA

LP-A18

Adcetris®

Kadcyla®

LP-A18 has an LD50 of 7 nM versus IC50 2-7 nM for Adcetris® or Kadcyla®

Converted an antibody with no intrinsic

biological activity to an ADC!

One can treat even MDR refractory leukemias (whether T-cell,

B-cell, myeloid or myeloma leukemias)

27

Nasdaq: LTRN

RADR® - A robust and scalable platform for accelerating the development of targeted cancer therapy, precision trials and Companion Dx

Real World

Applications

  • Robust precision medicine/drug development
  • Uncovering potential drug combinations
  • Predicting synergy with Immuno-oncology agents
  • Drug repositioning, revitalization & rescue
  • Companion Dx development

Collaboration

& Partner Data

Open Source

& Published Data

Internally

Generated

Data

Model Data Sets

Data Sources

AI Methods

Being Deployed

  • > 1 Billion transcriptomic and drug sensitivity data points
  • >144 drug-tumor interactions
  • > 55,400 + real world patient data
  • Using automation and AI to grow data-sets

• Public Sources such as Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO),

Cancer Cell Line Encyclopedia (CCLE), Genomics of Drug Output Sensitivity in Cancer (GDSC),

  • Industry Data
  • Proprietary Data

• Analytics: Integrated systems biology, statistical and descriptive analysis

  • Machine Learning: Supervised ML (Neural Network & Support
    Vector), variations in established ML algorithms: XGBoost

Secure Cloud Based

Storage & Computing

Data Curation &

Normalization

AI

Nasdaq: LTRNMachine Learning

Frameworks

28

RADR® identifies genetic markers and signatures for precision oncology drug development, clinical response prediction and CDx enablement

80%

Success in

Blinded Predictions

55,400+

Oncology Patient Records &

Response Information

144+

Drug-Tumor Interactions

~1,100,000,000+

Data Points Collected, Normalized, & Integrated from Real World, Translational & Clinical Cancer Evidence

Platform Architecture

Output & Signature Development Process

29

Nasdaq: LTRN

Genetic Data

Drug Sensitivity Data

Gene Sets

Cancer Patient

Population

RADR® Workflow Details

Uses machine learning methods to train on datasets

Training

Set

Optimal model

used on testing

Tuned and

dataset

Optimized

Testing

Predictive

Response Model

Set

Parameter tuning and model

development and evaluation

Responders

Partial

Responders

Biomarker Panel

Non

Guidance for

Responders

or

clinical trial

Gene Signature

design &

for a CDx

studies

Optimized Predictive

Response Model

30

Nasdaq: LTRN

Our Intellectual Property Portfolio - Extensive and continually growing position of over 80 issued patents & patent applications across 14 patent families

LP-300

5

80+ families

Issued Patents

7

families

2

families

Drug Sensitivity &

Response Signatures

using Biomarkers

Methods of Use

Composition of Matter

  • In-licensed
  • Internally developed

LP-184

  • In-licensed
  • Internally developed

LP-100

  • In-licensed

31

Nasdaq: LTRN

Studies & Collaborations With Top Tier Academic & Research Partners

32

Nasdaq: LTRN

Heavy investment & investor interest in A.I. driven drug development

CompanyInvestment

Jun. 2020 IPO (NASDAQ: LTRN)

Mar. 2018 IPO (NASDAQ: BTAI)

Valuation*

$115+ Million

$26 M. raised at IPO

$1,300+ Million

$65 M. raised at IPO 3 subsequent rounds

Pipeline Status

  • Oncology Focus in 4 programs
  • Ph. 2 - Prostate, Ph. 2 - NSCLC
  • Pre-Clin.- Solid Tumors & GBM
  • Ph. 3 - Neuro
  • Ph. 2 - Immuno Oncology

*Source: Crunchbase, Pitchbook and Bloomberg

* Valuations of public companies as of January 7, 2021

Feb. 2020 IPO

$6,100+ Million

(NASDAQ: SDGR)

$232 M. raised at IPO

$239+ M. total

$1,000+ Million

Latest 09/2020 Series D

(estimate based on last round)

$123+ M. total

$500+ Million

Latest 08/2020 Series B

(estimate based on last round)

$290+ M. total

~$1,100 Million

Latest 09/2019 private raise

(pre-money based on last round)

Nasdaq: LTRN

  • 5 compounds in early discovery
  • All oncology, targeted small molecule
  • Various therapeutic areas
  • 3 Ph 3, 1 Ph 2, 17 in PC/discovery
  • Partners w/ academic, pharma and agrochemical firms.
  • No captive pipeline
  • Partners w/ academic and pharma
  • Tech and service provider

33

Value Building Milestones & Inflection Points

Foundational Year

Advance Platform

Trial Launches

Progress ADC Compounds

2021

  • LP-300Phase 2 Clinical Trial Launch
  • Advancement of CNS Programs w/ LP-184 (GBM & ATRT)
  • Data from key collaborations Fox Chase, Georgetown and Johns Hopkins
  • Finalize IND-Enabling studies for LP-184 in select genomically defined tumors
  • Launch initial ADC indications in pre-clinical
  • RADR platform expected to reach over 3Bn datapoints

Multiple Streams of Value Creation

Launch Multiple Precision Trials

Leverage Platform for Pharma Partners

Secure Additional Compounds

Readout for multiple trials

2022

  • LP-300Phase 2 Interim Readout
  • Launch clinical trials for GBM and other LP-184 Indications
  • Finalize IND-Enabling studies for ADC & Launch Phase 1
  • Develop or In-license additional programs in targeted indications
  • Explore pharma and biotech partnerships/arrangements
  • RADR platform expected to reach over 10Bn datapoints

34

Nasdaq: LTRN

Cap Table

L A N T E R N P H A R M A I N C . ( L T R N )

Common Shares Outstanding

6,217,577

Warrants (WAEP $3.13)

262,014

Underwriter Warrants (Exercise Price at $18.75)

70,000

Options (Employees, Management and Directors)

820,608

Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding

7,370,199

Cap Table as of September 30, 2020

  • Management and Directors own ~51% of fully diluted shares outstanding.
  • Committed to creating enduring growth and value for LTRN shareholders.

35

Nasdaq: LTRN

Highly experienced in innovation for pharma, drug development & oncology

Management Team

Panna Sharma President & CEO

  • Former President & CEO at Cancer Genetics (Nasdaq: CGIX)
  • Led IPO, Private investment round and multiple global acquisitions
  • Led CGIX to five years on Deloitte Fast 500
  • Founder & CEO TSG Partners (Life Sciences Investment Bank & Strategy Consulting)
  • Chief Strategy Officer, iXL (Nasdaq: IIXL)
  • Analyst & Consultant, BankofAmerica, Putnam Investments, Interactive Solutions

Kishor Bhatia, Ph.D., FRC Path Chief Scientific Officer

A highly skilled scientist, inventor, manager, and administrator with over thirty years of experience building research programs and teams to create innovative treatments for cancer. Dr. Bhatia has expertise in DNA repair mechanisms, including contributions to understanding UV damage repair, the cloning of the PARP gene and its expression and the contribution of p53 gene in resistance to therapy.

Former:

  • Director AIDS Malignancy Program. Office of HIV and AIDS Malignancy, National Cancer Institute
  • Director, Cancer Children's Cancer Research Center, KFSHR&C, Riyadh
  • Director, International Network for Cancer Treatment and Research, Brussels
  • 1st to clone PARP gene involved in DNA damage
  • Over 250 publications with global collaborators & researchers

David Margrave, J.D. Chief Financial Officer

  • 20+ years of oncology focused management experience.
  • Former President and as Chief Administrative Officer, BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals
  • Expertise in biotech deal structuring, and corporate management
  • Chairman of the Texas Healthcare and Bioscience Institute
  • Chairman of the State of Texas Product Development & Small Business Incubator Board
  • Univ. of Texas and Stanford graduate

Kerry Barnhart, Ph.D., V.P. of Clinical Development

Accomplished drug development professional and executive specializing in designing and directing oncology clinical programs from novel and breakthrough discoveries

Former:

  • SVP of Development - CerRx
  • President & CEO - Transmed Oncology
  • President & CEO - Bradmer Pharma
  • CSO, Aptamera
  • B.S., M.S. - University of Arizona
  • Ph.D. & Post Doctoral Studies - Cornell University Graduate School of Medicine, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Salk Institute & U.C. San Diego

36

Nasdaq: LTRN

Investment Highlights - Lantern Pharma has a unique, growing and validated foundation for the future of cancer therapy and patient care

Active drug rescue process and in the clinic with 2 compounds and accelerating additional compounds and combinations to clinical trials…potentially saving tens of millions and years of development

Growing A.I. based platform with clear roadmap to 6+ Bn. datapoints focused exquisitely on cancer therapeutic development and companion Dx in a high growth, high demand $4 Bn market

Focused on cancer drug market segments with clear clinical need, understood mechanisms, targeted patient populations that exceed 1 Million , and multi-billion USD in annual sales potential

A novel ADC platform with the potential to develop and out-licenseor partner ADC assets in early phases

Multiple compounds in place with the potential for Orphan Disease Designation and LP-184 to be submitted for ODD in pancreatic and GBM which can help accelerate development

Proven and growing library of A.I. & machine-learning methodologies published at ASCO, AACR and used to generate novel IP & patents and accelerate discovery by potentially years

Experienced and innovative management team w/ 60+ years experience in cancer and a passion to change the cost and outcome for cancer patients by using A.I. and genomics - paradigm changing technologies

Industry leading collaborations with National Cancer Institute, Georgetown, Johns Hopkins & Fox Chase Cancer Center

37

Nasdaq: LTRN

Appendix Items

  • Global A.I. Healthcare and Drug Discovery Market
  • Mega Trends Shaping the Future of Cancer Therapy
  • Source of Irofulven, LP-100
  • Board of Directors - Biographical sketches
  • Select recent publications and posters

39

Nasdaq: LTRN

Drug discovery and development driven by A.I. is a rapidly growing market in response to fundamental shifts in the industry and a re-tooling of R&D

Global A.I. Healthcare Market*

1200

$10B

1000

800

600

400

200 $760M

0

20162024

*Source: Biopharmatrend.com, PMLiVE, and Global Market Insights, Inc.

~$4B

A.I.-driven Drug

Discovery/ Development

market in 2024

Images Sources: Lantern Pharma as featured in ZDNet & Fortune

40

Nasdaq: LTRN

Solving unmet needs and creating opportunities in personalizing cancer therapy by capitalizing on emerging technologies and industry trends
Mega Trends Shaping Drug Development
1. Increased access to validated genomic & biomarker data
2. Increased sharing and collaboration globally among research groups, industry consortiums and companies
3. Rapidly decreasing cost (and increasing quality) of sequencing and biomarker data and other health- monitoring data
4. Rapid evolution & implementation of A.I. and machine learning technologies

5. Availability of well tolerated and clinically active but failed or abandoned compounds

6. Economic pressure to reposition & rescue drug investments

7. Rising need to develop and manage combination and drug-resistanceaddressing therapies

8. Increasing use of precision medicine and genomics to identify, treat and manage patients

41

Nasdaq: LTRN

Irofulven, LP-100, is derived from the Jack O'Lantern mushroom

LP-100, Irofulven

  • DNA Damaging Agent
  • Derived from highly toxic substance found in Jack o'Lantern mushroom - Illudin S
  • Company name "Lantern" is also derived from this origin of the compound
  • LP-100is a highly potent semi-synthetic derivative of the active toxic compound found in this fungi

42

Nasdaq: LTRN

Board of Directors

Jeff Donald Keyser, Ph.D., J.D., MPA

  • Board Chairman
  • Founder of Renibus Therapeutics and ZSPharma

Franklyn Prendergast, M.D., Ph.D.

Emeritus

  • Board of Governors and Board of Trustees, Mayo Clinic
  • Professor and Director -Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center
  • Emeritus Member of Eli-Lily Board of Directors
  • Board of Directors, Lantern Pharma, Cancer Genetics, and TGEN
  • Distinguished Alumnus Mayo Clinic

Vijay Chandru, Ph.D.

  • Co-Founder,Chairman Scientific Advisory Board, Strand Life Sciences
  • Fellow Indian Academies of Sciences and Engineering
  • Technology Pioneer, World Economic Forum
  • Co-Founder,Yantri Labs and other AI Compnies
  • Research Professor: IISc, Purdue, MIT, UPenn, Stanford

David Silberstein, Ph.D., MPH

Former

• Director, Astra Zeneca

• Sr. Director, MedImmune

• Asst. Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

• Currently Principal Investigator of an NCI funded clinical trial in patients with multiple brain metastases

Leslie (Les) W. Kreis

• Managing Partner & Co-Founder, BIOS Partners

• Principal & Founder, Steelhead Capital Management

• Co-Founder, Cowtown Angels

• Vice President, HRK Investments

Panna Sharma

• President & CEO, Lantern Pharma

43

Nasdaq: LTRN

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

