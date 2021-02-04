Lantern Pharma : Company Overview

Leveraging A.I., Machine Learning & Genomics to Rescue, Repurpose and Develop Targeted Cancer Therapies
Nasdaq: LTRN
Nasdaq: LTRN
Lantern leverages A.I. to rescue and develop cancer therapies and has the potential to transform the cost, risk and timeline of drug development
Failed or Abandoned Drug Assets
Drugs that have failed clinical trials or have been abandoned by pharma and biotech companies in late stage trials
RADR®
Big data (genomic, clinical, response) assembled and analyzed
Patient subgroups identified through machine learning and artificial intelligence
Mechanisms of action clarified
Potential combinations identified
Potential for faster and more efficient path to relaunching in the clinical trial setting
Responders Non-Responders
Patient stratification based on A.I. enabled genomic biomarker discovery
New patient populations for failed or abandoned drugs based on validated biomarker signatures
Aimed to shorten time to market
Designed to reduce risk in development
Potential for orphan or fast track status
New Chemical Entities designed and filed
Nasdaq: LTRN
Current oncology drug development is costly, risky, and inefficient …
a perfect problem area for artificial intelligence & machine learning
Challenges in drug development …
…are being met by data-driven, and A.I. approaches
There is a critical need to rescue drugs that failed or bring abandoned therapeutic assets to market in order to create ROI for biopharma
ROI Among The Top 12 Pharma -
Continuous Decade of Decrease
12
10.1
%)
10
(IRR,
8
7.6
7.3
Return
5.5
of
6
4.8
4.2
4.2
Rate
3.7
Internal
4
1.9
1.8
Absolute
2
0
R&D ROI
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Source: Deloitte research, 2019
1. "... low efficacies of cancer drugs might be
attributed to the heterogeneity of the tested patient population, which essentially dilutes the strong therapeutic effect that a drug might have on a specific patient subgroup."
Thiebault Geoux, Ph.D.
Chemistry - Elsevier 11/9/2015
2. "The ever-increasing catalog of genetic changes involved in cancer development is fueling a new generation of targeted drugs that are designed to address specific weaknesses in tumor cells. But these drugs will only work in a subset of patients - creating a demand for genetic stratification.
Allison Halliday, Ph.D.
Cancer Research, 01/31/2020
Cancer Biomarkers: Powering Precision Medicine
Our A.I. platform helps to solve these two central problems in oncology drug development with unprecedented speed and cost
This allows us to increase the potential for success and improve trial design
Nasdaq: LTRN
Lantern's focus on oncology, and advancing the portfolio where we own
the therapeutic rights makes us uniquely positioned and differentiated
The current standard of care for GBM consists of de-bulking surgery followed by combined treatments with fractionated ionizing radiation (IR) and the DNA alkylating agent temozolomide (TMZ)which less than 50% of patients respond to*
LP-184 is highly effective in ex vivo PDX models of
DNA Damage Repair Deficient (HRD+) solid tumors
LP-184 response in a representative pancreatic cancer model with PARP1, ATR* and BRIP1 mutations
Post-treatment Day 5 Cell Viability Readout
LP-184
Dose
Maximum
Olaparib
IC50 [nM]
response
inhibition
IC50 [nM]
curve fit
(%)
0.1% DMSO
(R2)
(negative control)
45
0.96
97
7900
10% DMSO
(positive control)
Post-treatment Day 5 Staining
0.1% DMSO
10% DMSO
(negative control)
4 uM LP-184
36 uM LP-184
(positive control)
Hoechst (all nuclei) CellTracker Green (live cells)p-γH2A.X(DNA damage)EdU (S phase of cell cycle)
Patient was a non-responder to 5- Fluorouracil/ Irinotecan/ Oxaliplatin combination
25
*high impact mutation
LP-184 shows in vitro potency in ATRT - an ultra-rare CNS cancer mostly occurring in children driven by SMARCB1 expression as predicted by RADR
LP-184 IC50 values in multiple ATRT cell lines suggest
that it is able to potently kill these cancers
1770
1000
[nM]
162
IC50
100
37.4
LP-184
10
1
CHLA-02CHLA-05CHLA-06
ATRT cell line
Increased LP-184 sensitivity (reported in terms of -log10 IC50 [M]) correlates with decreased SMARCB1 transcript levels (reported in terms of log2 microarray expression) among solid tumors (r = -0.48, p value 0.00028)
Nasdaq: LTRN
Initial data from ADC Program
LP-A18* v. other ADCs based on data
submitted to FDA
LP-A18
Adcetris®
Kadcyla®
LP-A18 has an LD50 of 7 nM versus IC50 2-7 nM for Adcetris® or Kadcyla®
Converted an antibody with no intrinsic
biological activity to an ADC!
One can treat even MDR refractory leukemias (whether T-cell,
B-cell, myeloid or myeloma leukemias)
27
Nasdaq: LTRN
RADR® - A robust and scalable platform for accelerating the development of targeted cancer therapy, precision trials and Companion Dx
Real World
Applications
Robust precision medicine/drug development
Uncovering potential drug combinations
Predicting synergy with Immuno-oncology agents
Drug repositioning, revitalization & rescue
Companion Dx development
Collaboration
& Partner Data
Open Source
& Published Data
Internally
Generated
Data
Model Data Sets
Data Sources
AI Methods
Being Deployed
> 1 Billion transcriptomic and drug sensitivity data points
>144 drug-tumor interactions
> 55,400 + real world patient data
Using automation and AI to grow data-sets
• Public Sources such as Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO),
Cancer Cell Line Encyclopedia (CCLE), Genomics of Drug Output Sensitivity in Cancer (GDSC),
Industry Data
Proprietary Data
• Analytics: Integrated systems biology, statistical and descriptive analysis
Machine Learning:Supervised ML (Neural Network & Support
Vector), variations in established ML algorithms: XGBoost
Secure Cloud Based
Storage & Computing
Data Curation &
Normalization
AI
Nasdaq: LTRN
Frameworks
RADR® identifies genetic markers and signatures for precision oncology drug development, clinical response prediction and CDx enablement
80%
Success in
Blinded Predictions
55,400+
Oncology Patient Records &
Response Information
144+
Drug-Tumor Interactions
~1,100,000,000+
Data Points Collected, Normalized, & Integrated from Real World, Translational & Clinical Cancer Evidence
Platform Architecture
Output & Signature Development Process
Nasdaq: LTRN
Genetic Data
Drug Sensitivity Data
Gene Sets
Cancer Patient
Population
RADR® Workflow Details
Uses machine learning methods to train on datasets
Training
Set
Optimal model
used on testing
Tuned and
dataset
Optimized
Testing
Predictive
Response Model
Set
Parameter tuning and model
development and evaluation
Responders
Partial
Responders
Biomarker Panel
Non
Guidance for
Responders
or
clinical trial
Gene Signature
design &
for a CDx
studies
Optimized Predictive
Response Model
Nasdaq: LTRN
Our Intellectual Property Portfolio - Extensive and continually growing position of over 80 issued patents & patent applications across 14 patent families
LP-300
5
80+ families
Issued Patents
7
families
2
families
Drug Sensitivity &
Response Signatures
using Biomarkers
Methods of Use
Composition of Matter
In-licensed
Internally developed
LP-184
In-licensed
Internally developed
LP-100
In-licensed
Nasdaq: LTRN
Studies & Collaborations With Top Tier Academic & Research Partners
32
Nasdaq: LTRN
Heavy investment & investor interest in A.I. driven drug development
CompanyInvestment
Jun. 2020 IPO (NASDAQ: LTRN)
Mar. 2018 IPO (NASDAQ: BTAI)
Valuation*
$115+ Million
$26 M. raised at IPO
$1,300+ Million
$65 M. raised at IPO 3 subsequent rounds
Pipeline Status
Oncology Focus in 4 programs
Ph. 2 - Prostate, Ph. 2 - NSCLC
Pre-Clin.- Solid Tumors & GBM
Ph. 3 - Neuro
Ph. 2 - Immuno Oncology
*Source: Crunchbase, Pitchbook and Bloomberg
* Valuations of public companies as of January 7, 2021
Feb. 2020 IPO
$6,100+ Million
(NASDAQ: SDGR)
$232 M. raised at IPO
$239+ M. total
$1,000+ Million
Latest 09/2020 Series D
(estimate based on last round)
$123+ M. total
$500+ Million
Latest 08/2020 Series B
(estimate based on last round)
$290+ M. total
~$1,100 Million
Latest 09/2019 private raise
(pre-money based on last round)
Nasdaq: LTRN
5 compounds in early discovery
All oncology, targeted small molecule
Various therapeutic areas
3 Ph 3, 1 Ph 2, 17 in PC/discovery
Partners w/ academic, pharma and agrochemical firms.
No captive pipeline
Partners w/ academic and pharma
Tech and service provider
Value Building Milestones & Inflection Points
Foundational Year
Advance Platform
Trial Launches
Progress ADC Compounds
2021
LP-300Phase 2 Clinical Trial Launch
Advancement of CNS Programs w/ LP-184 (GBM & ATRT)
Data from key collaborations Fox Chase, Georgetown and Johns Hopkins
Finalize IND-Enabling studies for LP-184 in select genomically defined tumors
Launch initial ADC indications in pre-clinical
RADR platform expected to reach over 3Bn datapoints
Multiple Streams of Value Creation
Launch Multiple Precision Trials
Leverage Platform for Pharma Partners
Secure Additional Compounds
Readout for multiple trials
2022
LP-300Phase 2 Interim Readout
Launch clinical trials for GBM and other LP-184 Indications
Finalize IND-Enabling studies for ADC & Launch Phase 1
Develop or In-license additional programs in targeted indications
Explore pharma and biotech partnerships/arrangements
RADR platform expected to reach over 10Bn datapoints
Nasdaq: LTRN
Cap Table
L A N T E R N P H A R M A I N C . ( L T R N )
Common Shares Outstanding
6,217,577
Warrants (WAEP $3.13)
262,014
Underwriter Warrants (Exercise Price at $18.75)
70,000
Options (Employees, Management and Directors)
820,608
Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding
7,370,199
Cap Table as of September 30, 2020
Management and Directorsown ~51% of fully diluted shares outstanding.
Committed to creating enduring growth and value for LTRN shareholders.
Nasdaq: LTRN
Highly experienced in innovation for pharma, drug development & oncology
Management Team
Panna Sharma President & CEO
Former President & CEO at Cancer Genetics (Nasdaq: CGIX)
Led IPO, Private investment round and multiple global acquisitions
Led CGIX to five years on Deloitte Fast 500
Founder & CEO TSG Partners (Life Sciences Investment Bank & Strategy Consulting)
A highly skilled scientist, inventor, manager, and administrator with over thirty years of experience building research programs and teams to create innovative treatments for cancer. Dr. Bhatia has expertise in DNA repair mechanisms, including contributions to understanding UV damage repair, the cloning of the PARP gene and its expression and the contribution of p53 gene in resistance to therapy.
Former:
Director AIDS Malignancy Program. Office of HIV and AIDS Malignancy, National Cancer Institute
Director, Cancer Children's Cancer Research Center, KFSHR&C, Riyadh
Director, International Network for Cancer Treatment and Research, Brussels
1st to clone PARP gene involved in DNA damage
Over 250 publications with global collaborators & researchers
David Margrave, J.D. Chief Financial Officer
20+ years of oncology focused management experience.
Former President and as Chief Administrative Officer, BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals
Expertise in biotech deal structuring, and corporate management
Chairman of the Texas Healthcare and Bioscience Institute
Chairman of the State of Texas Product Development & Small Business Incubator Board
Univ. of Texas and Stanford graduate
Kerry Barnhart, Ph.D., V.P. of Clinical Development
Accomplished drug development professional and executive specializing in designing and directing oncology clinical programs from novel and breakthrough discoveries
Former:
SVP of Development - CerRx
President & CEO - Transmed Oncology
President & CEO - Bradmer Pharma
CSO, Aptamera
B.S., M.S. - University of Arizona
Ph.D. & Post Doctoral Studies - Cornell University Graduate School of Medicine, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Salk Institute & U.C. San Diego
36
Nasdaq: LTRN
Investment Highlights - Lantern Pharma has a unique, growing and validated foundation for the future of cancer therapy and patient care
Active drug rescue process and in the clinic with 2 compounds and accelerating additional compounds and combinations to clinical trials…potentially saving tens of millions and years of development
Growing A.I. based platform with clear roadmap to 6+ Bn. datapoints focused exquisitely on cancer therapeutic development and companion Dx in a high growth, high demand $4 Bn market
Focused on cancer drug market segments with clear clinical need, understood mechanisms, targeted patient populations that exceed 1 Million , and multi-billion USD in annual sales potential
A novel ADC platform with the potential to develop andout-licenseor partner ADC assets in early phases
Multiple compounds in place with the potential for Orphan Disease Designation and LP-184 to be submitted for ODD in pancreatic and GBM which can help accelerate development
Proven and growing library of A.I. & machine-learning methodologies published at ASCO, AACR and used to generate novel IP & patents and accelerate discovery by potentially years
Experienced and innovative management team w/ 60+ years experience in cancer and a passion to change the cost and outcome for cancer patients by using A.I. and genomics -paradigm changing technologies
Industry leading collaborations with National Cancer Institute, Georgetown, Johns Hopkins & Fox Chase Cancer Center
Nasdaq: LTRN
Appendix Items
Global A.I. Healthcare and Drug Discovery Market
Mega Trends Shaping the Future of Cancer Therapy
Source of Irofulven, LP-100
Board of Directors - Biographical sketches
Select recent publications and posters
Nasdaq: LTRN
Drug discovery and development driven by A.I. is a rapidly growing market in response to fundamental shifts in the industry and a re-tooling of R&D
Global A.I. Healthcare Market*
1200
$10B
1000
800
600
400
200 $760M
0
20162024
*Source: Biopharmatrend.com, PMLiVE, and Global Market Insights, Inc.
~$4B
A.I.-driven Drug
Discovery/ Development
market in 2024
Images Sources: Lantern Pharma as featured in ZDNet & Fortune
Nasdaq: LTRN
Solving unmet needs and creating opportunities in personalizing cancer therapy by capitalizing on emerging technologies and industry trends
Mega Trends Shaping Drug Development
1.Increasedaccess to validated genomic& biomarker data
2.Increased sharing and collaboration globallyamong research groups, industry consortiums and companies
3.Rapidly decreasing cost (and increasing quality) of sequencingand biomarker data and other health- monitoring data
4.Rapid evolution & implementation of A.I.and machine learning technologies
5. Availability of well tolerated and clinically active but failed or abandoned compounds
6.Economic pressure to reposition & rescuedrug investments
7.Rising need to develop and manage combination anddrug-resistanceaddressing therapies
8. Increasing use of precision medicine and genomics to identify, treat and manage patients
Nasdaq: LTRN
Irofulven, LP-100, is derived from the Jack O'Lantern mushroom
LP-100, Irofulven
DNA Damaging Agent
Derived from highly toxic substance found in Jack o'Lantern mushroom - Illudin S
Company name "Lantern" is also derived from this origin of the compound
LP-100is a highly potent semi-synthetic derivative of the active toxic compound found in this fungi
Nasdaq: LTRN
Board of Directors
Jeff Donald Keyser, Ph.D., J.D., MPA
Board Chairman
Founder of Renibus Therapeutics and ZSPharma
Franklyn Prendergast, M.D., Ph.D.
Emeritus
Board of Governors and Board of Trustees, Mayo Clinic
Professor and Director -Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center
Emeritus Member of Eli-Lily Board of Directors
Board of Directors, Lantern Pharma, Cancer Genetics, and TGEN
Distinguished Alumnus Mayo Clinic
Vijay Chandru, Ph.D.
Co-Founder,Chairman Scientific Advisory Board, Strand Life Sciences
Fellow Indian Academies of Sciences and Engineering
Technology Pioneer, World Economic Forum
Co-Founder,Yantri Labs and other AI Compnies
Research Professor: IISc, Purdue, MIT, UPenn, Stanford
David Silberstein, Ph.D., MPH
Former
• Director, Astra Zeneca
• Sr. Director, MedImmune
• Asst. Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School
• Currently Principal Investigator of an NCI funded clinical trial in patients with multiple brain metastases
Leslie (Les) W. Kreis
• Managing Partner & Co-Founder, BIOS Partners
• Principal & Founder, Steelhead Capital Management
