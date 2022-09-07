Lantern Pharma : Corporate Overview

L ev e r ag i n g A . I . , m a c h i n e l e a r n i n g & g e n o m i c s t o t r a n s f o r m t h e c o s t , p a c e, a n d t i m e l i n e o f o n c o l og y d r u g d i s c ov e r y a n d d ev e l o p m e n t
Nasdaq: LTRN
LTRN
Forward looking statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: future events or our future financial performance; the potential advantages of our RADR® platform in identifying drug candidates and patient populations that are likely to respond to a drug candidate; our strategic plans to advance the development of our drug candidates and antibody drug conjugate (ADC) development program; estimates regarding the development timing for our drug candidates and ADC development program; expectations and estimates regarding clinical trial timing and patient enrollment; our research and development efforts of our internal drug discovery programs and the utilization of our RADR® platform to streamline the drug development process; our intention to leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning and genomic data to
streamline and transform the pace, risk and cost of oncology drug discovery and development and to identify patient populations that would likely respond to a drug candidate; estimates regarding patient populations, potential markets and potential market sizes; sales estimates for our drug candidates and our plans to discover and develop drug candidates and to maximize their commercial potential by advancing such drug candidates ourselves or in collaboration with others. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including, without limitation, statements that use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "objective," "aim," "upcoming," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, such as (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, (ii) the risk that our research and the research of our collaborators may not be successful, (iii) the risk that none of our product candidates has received FDA marketing approval, and we may not be able to successfully initiate, conduct, or conclude clinical testing for or obtain marketing approval for our product candidates, (iv) the risk that no drug product based on our proprietary RADR® A.I. platform has received FDA marketing approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial product, and (v) those other factors set forth in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2022. You may access our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the investor SEC filings tab of our website at www.lanternpharma.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, we can give no assurances that our forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, or that any other results or events projected or contemplated by our forward- looking statements will in fact occur, and we caution investors not to place undue reliance on these statements. All forward-looking statements in this presentation represent our judgment as of the date hereof, and, except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-
looking statements to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.
1
The Golden Age of A.I. in medicine
10 Mega-Trends Setting The Stage for A.I. Led Transformation in Drug Development & Medicine
Large-scale,relevant and readily available data-sets
Methods, technologies and algorithms that are massively scalable
Computing, storage and transmission continue exponential advances
Rapid rise of global talent and collaboration networks
Tremendous increase in quality of biological data and methods
Rise of sequencing as a highly available, on-demand,low-cost service
Consumers willing to share personal data
Industries that have an increasing impetus to transform
New generation of investors demanding novel value creation
Executives and entrepreneurs rewarded for rapid change
Lantern is at the forefront of this model of A.I. driven transformation in the area of personalized oncology drug developmentto drive value for cancer patients and our investors
NASDAQ:LTRN
2
Current oncology drug development is costly, risky, and inefficient … A perfect problem for artificial intelligence & machine learning to solve
There is a critical need to rescue drugs that failed or bring abandoned therapeutic assets to market in order to create ROI for biopharma
ROI Among The Top 15 Pharma
Two Central problems
in Oncology drug development
Absolute Internal Rate of Return (IRR, %)
12
10
8
6
4
2
0
R&D ROI
Continuous decade of decrease
1. "... low efficacies of cancer drugs might be attributed to the heterogeneity of the tested patient population, which essentially dilutes the strong therapeutic effect that a drug might have on a specific patient
subgroup."
2. "The ever-increasing catalog of genetic changes involved in cancer development is fueling a new generation of targeted drugs that are designed to address specific weaknesses in tumor cells. But these drugs will only work in a subset of patients - creating a demand for genetic stratification.
Allison Halliday, Ph.D.
R esponse A lgorithm for Drug Positioning & Rescue
Solves these two central problems in oncology drug development with
unprecedented speed
and cost
This allows us to increase the
2 010
2 011
2 012
2 013
2 014
2 015
2 016
2 017
2 018
2 019
2 020
-2
Source: Deloitte research, 2020
Cancer Research, 01/31/2020
Cancer Biomarkers: Powering Precision Medicine
potential for success and
improve trial design
NASDAQ:LTRN
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Lantern Pharma Inc. published this content on 07 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2022 13:09:09 UTC.