Lantern Pharma : Corporate Overview

Leveraging A.I., machine learning & genomics to transform the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development
NASDAQ :LTRN
Current Oncology Drug Development is Costly, Risky, and Ineﬃcient
A perfect problem area for artificial intelligence & machine learning
Challenges in drug development…
…are being met by data-driven, and
A.I.-enabled approaches & technology
3.3%
Avg. success rate of oncology drugs
$2.8B
R&D investment to bring new cancer drug to market 2009-2018
"Highs and lows of drug repurposing"
4-12X
17,000+
Success rate of oncology
Oncology trials conducted
trials using biomarker
from 2011-2021
Using A.I. Lantern is Transforming Drug Discovery Timelines and Cost
Lantern has launched 8 programs in two years, and is anticipating launching 3 Phase 1 trials in 2023
Traditional Drug Discovery Process vs Lantern's Accelerated Drug Development Using A.I.
Discovery
Target Validation
Preclinical Development
Clinical Launch
3-5+ YEARS, 10-30+ Million
Discovery Validation PCD
Launch
2-3 YEARS, 2-4+ Million*
* As modeled by Lantern Pharma
Launched8 drug programs since IPO in June 2020
LP-184Glioblastoma and LP-284 NHL programs were advanced from A.I. insights to late-stagepre-INDin 2 years or less.
Lantern's Brain Mets., ATRT, and other pediatric cancer programs are all on track to be advanced in similar timelines.
Lantern's Drug Development Model
Large Scale/Multi-omics
Proprietary A.I.
Accelerated timeline
Oncology Data
platform RADR®
and reduced cost
RADR® is Lantern's A.I. and M.L. Platform that Powers Oncology Drug Discovery and Development
Response Algorithm for Drug Positioning & Rescue
proprietary integrated data analytics, experimental biology, oncology-focused, machine- learning-based platform focused on drug development
25+ Billion
Data points from oncology focused real-world patient and clinical data and preclinical studies
80%+
Prediction
Success
130K+
Patient
Records
154+
Drug-tumor interactions
200+
Advanced ML Algorithms
Leverages cutting edge machine-learning approaches and techniques to generate powerful data-driven insights
Enables rapid informatics based hypothesis generation which can be validated in wet-lab
Uses biology driven machine-learning algorithms to achieve higher prediction accuracy in real world settings
Employs a platform that is scalable, robust, expanding and replicable to support a range of drug development needs
