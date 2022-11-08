Advanced search
Lantern Pharma : Corporate Overview

11/08/2022 | 12:14pm EST
Lantern Pharma Inc.

Corporate Overview

November 8th, 2022

Leveraging A.I., machine learning & genomics to transform the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development

NASDAQ :LTRN

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section

21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: future events or our future financial performance; the potential advantages of our RADR® platform in identifying drug candidates and patient populations that are likely to respond to a drug candidate; our strategic plans to advance the development of our drug candidates and antibody drug conjugate (ADC) development program; estimates regarding the development timing for our drug candidates and ADC development program; expectations and estimates regarding clinical trial timing and patient enrollment; our research and development efforts of our internal drug discovery programs and the utilization of our RADR® platform to streamline the drug development process; our intention to leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning and genomic data to streamline and transform the pace, risk and cost of oncology drug discovery and development and to identify patient populations that would likely respond to a drug candidate; estimates regarding patient populations, potential markets and potential market sizes; sales estimates for our drug candidates and our plans to discover and develop drug candidates and to maximize their commercial potential by advancing such drug candidates ourselves or in collaboration with others. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including, without limitation, statements that use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "model," "objective," "aim," "upcoming," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, such as (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, (ii) the risk that our research and the research of our collaborators may not be successful, (iii) the risk that none of our product candidates has received FDA marketing approval, and we may not be able to successfully initiate, conduct, or conclude clinical testing for or obtain marketing approval for our product candidates, (iv) the risk that no drug product based on our proprietary RADR® A.I. platform has received FDA marketing approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial product, and (v) those other factors set forth in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2022. You may access our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the investor SEC filings tab of our website at www.lanternpharma.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, we can give no assurances that our forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, or that any other results or events projected or contemplated by our forward-looking statements will in fact occur, and we caution investors not to place undue reliance on these statements. All forward-looking statements in this presentation represent our judgment as of the date hereof, and, except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.

1

Current Oncology Drug Development is Costly, Risky, and Ineﬃcient

A perfect problem area for artificial intelligence & machine learning

Challenges in drug development…

…are being met by data-driven, and

A.I.-enabled approaches & technology

3.3%

Avg. success rate of oncology drugs

$2.8B

R&D investment to bring new cancer drug to market 2009-2018

"Highs and lows of drug repurposing"

4-12X

17,000+

Success rate of oncology

Oncology trials conducted

trials using biomarker

from 2011-2021

2

Using A.I. Lantern is Transforming Drug Discovery Timelines and Cost

Lantern has launched 8 programs in two years, and is anticipating launching 3 Phase 1 trials in 2023

Traditional Drug Discovery Process vs Lantern's Accelerated Drug Development Using A.I.

Discovery

Target Validation

Preclinical Development

Clinical Launch

3-5+ YEARS, 10-30+ Million

Discovery Validation PCD

Launch

2-3 YEARS, 2-4+ Million*

* As modeled by Lantern Pharma

  • Launched 8 drug programs since IPO in June 2020
  • LP-184Glioblastoma and LP-284 NHL programs were advanced from A.I. insights to late-stagepre-INDin 2 years or less.
  • Lantern's Brain Mets., ATRT, and other pediatric cancer programs are all on track to be advanced in similar timelines.

Lantern's Drug Development Model

Large Scale/Multi-omics

Proprietary A.I.

Accelerated timeline

Oncology Data

platform RADR®

and reduced cost

3

RADR® is Lantern's A.I. and M.L. Platform that Powers Oncology Drug Discovery and Development

Response Algorithm for Drug Positioning & Rescue

  1. proprietary integrated data analytics, experimental biology, oncology-focused, machine- learning-based platform focused on drug development

25+ Billion

Data points from oncology focused real-world patient and clinical data and preclinical studies

80%+

Prediction

Success

130K+

Patient

Records

154+

Drug-tumor interactions

200+

Advanced ML Algorithms

Leverages cutting edge machine-learning approaches and techniques to generate powerful data-driven insights

Enables rapid informatics based hypothesis generation which can be validated in wet-lab

Uses biology driven machine-learning algorithms to achieve higher prediction accuracy in real world settings

Employs a platform that is scalable, robust, expanding and replicable to support a range of drug development needs

4

