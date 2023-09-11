Corporate Overview
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: future events or our future financial performance; the potential advantages of our RADR® platform in identifying drug candidates and patient populations that are likely to respond to a drug candidate; our strategic plans to advance the development of our drug candidates and antibody drug conjugate (ADC) development program; estimates regarding the development timing for our drug candidates and ADC development program; expectations and estimates regarding clinical trial timing and patient enrollment; our research and development efforts of our internal drug discovery programs and the utilization of our RADR® platform to streamline the drug development process; our intention to leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning and biomarker data to streamline and transform the pace, risk and cost of oncology drug discovery and development and to identify patient populations that would likely respond to a drug candidate; estimates regarding patient populations, potential markets and potential market sizes; sales estimates for our drug candidates and our plans to discover and develop drug candidates and to maximize their commercial potential by advancing such drug candidates ourselves or in collaboration with others. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including, without limitation, statements that use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "model," "objective," "aim," "upcoming," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, such as (i) the risk that our research and the research of our collaborators may not be successful, (ii) the risk that none of our product candidates has received FDA marketing approval, and we may not be able to successfully initiate, conduct, or conclude clinical testing for or obtain marketing approval for our product candidates, (iii) the risk that no drug product based on our proprietary RADR® AI platform has received FDA marketing approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial product, and (iv) those other factors set forth in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2023. You may access our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under the investor SEC filings tab of our website at www.lanternpharma.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, we can give no assurances that our forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, or that any other results or events projected or contemplated by our forward-looking statements will in fact occur, and we caution investors not to place undue reliance on these statements. All forward-looking statements in this presentation represent our judgment as of the date hereof, and, except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.
Lantern's AI platform, RADR®, is transforming the cost, pace, and timeline of cancer drug discovery and development
Drug programs*
Clinical stage drug
powered by AI
candidates*
95+
$48.0M**
Issued patents &
Cash/cash eq./
pending applications
marketable securities
2.5 years
$1.5M
Avg. time for new
Avg. cost for new
LTRN programs
LTRN programs
to Ph. 1 Trial
to Ph. 1 Trial
- Includes drug programs being developed in collaboration
- at 6/30/2023
*
Current Challenges
Only 6%
of clinical trials using traditional drug discovery approaches succeed
Costly
Risky
Slow
Average cost to bring a new cancer drug to market is $2.8 billion
Out of 20,000 trials from 2012-2022,
19,200 trials failed
Early-Stage development takes 3-5+Years, late-stage development takes 6-12+Years
*Clinical Development Success Rates
and Contributing Factors 2011-2020, BIO Stats
Current oncology drug development is being improved by data-driven, and AI-enabledapproaches and technology
Lantern is Transforming Drug Discovery Timelines & Costs with AI
AI insights and biomarkers can increase
the odds of clinical trial success by 12X*
(*Parker et al., 2021)
RADR® can predict and stratifyreal-worldpatients for clinical trials with 88%accuracy
Lantern can compress the timeline of early-stage drug development by 70% and reduce the cost by 80%
Lantern has launched 10new programs in2years, and has active ongoing ph.1 and ph.2 clinical trials
LANTERN'S DRUG DEVELOPMENT MODEL AND OBJECTIVES
Large Scale/Multi-omics
Proprietary AI
Accelerated
timelines; reduced
Oncology Data
platform RADR®
costs and risks
