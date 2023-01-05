Lantern Pharma Gets Orphan Drug Designation for LP-284

By Chris Wack

Lantern Pharma Inc. said Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation to its LP-284 mantle cell lymphoma treatment.

LP-284 is a novel small molecule agent that preferentially damages DNA in cancer cells harboring mutations in DNA damage repair pathways. Mantle cell lymphoma is a rare and aggressive form of B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma that is typically diagnosed at advanced stages in elderly patients.

Lantern Pharma is developing LP-284 for several aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma. LP-284 has shown potent anti-tumor activity in pre-clinical models, the Dallas biopharmaceutical company said.

The FDA's Office of Orphan Products Development grants orphan status to drugs intended for the safe and effective treatment, diagnosis or prevention of rare diseases or conditions affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S.

Lantern Pharma was previously granted orphan drug designation and rare pediatric disease designation by the FDA for LP-184, a drug candidate for the treatment of malignant gliomas, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumors and pancreatic cancer.

