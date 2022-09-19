Lantern Pharma to Host Virtual KOL Webinar on the Treatment of Pediatric Cancers During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, featuring Peter Houghton, Ph.D.

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary RADR® artificial intelligence ("A.I.") and machine learning (“M.L.”) platform to transform the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development, today announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on Sept. 22, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The webinar will focus on challenges in drug development for pediatric cancers and the potential of Lantern’s drug candidates LP-184 and LP-284 for several rare pediatric cancers.

The webcast will feature a leading expert in pediatric cancer research, Peter Houghton, Ph.D., Professor & Principal Investigator at Greehey Children's Cancer Research Institute (Greehey CCRI) at UT Health Science Center-San Antonio. During the webcast, Dr. Houghton will discuss the disparities and hurdles that currently exist in pediatric cancer research, drug development, and clinical trial design compared to adults. He will also provide details on exciting new preclinical results for LP-284 and its preclinical efficacy in vivo for several pediatric cancer models including Ewing’s sarcoma, malignant rhabdoid tumors, and alveolar rhabdomyosarcomas. Details on the webinar and how to register can be found below:

Virtual KOL Webinar Details:

When: Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET

20 minutes

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7916625619023/WN_RmePEGlpSviaLTsECKdaVA

A replay of the webinar will be available on Lantern's website beginning on September 23, 2022:

www.lanternpharma.com

In early 2022, Lantern entered a research collaboration with Dr. Houghton to evaluate Lantern’s drug candidates LP-184 and LP-284 in several pediatric cancer models. Preliminary results from the initial phase of the LP-284 experiments have been obtained, with additional experiments planned for both LP-184 and LP-284 in the second half of 2022.

About Dr. Peter Houghton:

Dr. Houghton is an internationally recognized researcher in pediatric oncology and drug development. He received his Ph.D. in 1976 from the Institute of Cancer Research at the University of London, after which he spent over 30 years with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital where he was the chair of Molecular Pharmacology and co-leader of the Solid Malignancies Research Program. Most recently, he served as the Director of the Greehey CCRI at UT Health Science Center-San Antonio from 2014 to 2021. At the Greehey CCRI, Dr. Houghton’s laboratory focuses on the development of novel approaches for the treatment of pediatric cancers, which has included creating of one of the most comprehensive patient-derived xenograft (PDX) model libraries for pediatric cancers. These PDX models are a critical resource to evaluate novel therapeutics in clinically relevant pediatric cancer models.

About the Greehey CCRI:

Since 2004, UT Health San Antonio, Greehey CCRI’s mission has been to advance scientific knowledge relevant to childhood cancer, contribute to understanding its causes, and accelerate the translation of knowledge into novel therapies. Greehey CCRI strives to have a national and global impact on childhood cancer by discovering, developing, and disseminating new scientific knowledge. More information on the Greehey CCRI can be found on their Website, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Lantern Pharma:

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary RADR® A.I. and machine learning platform to discover biomarker signatures that identify patients most likely to respond to its pipeline of genomically targeted therapeutics. Lantern is currently developing four drug candidates and an ADC program across nine disclosed tumor targets, including two phase 2 programs. By targeting drugs to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, Lantern's approach represents the potential to deliver best-in-class outcomes.



Website: www.lanternpharma.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lanternpharma/

Twitter: @lanternpharma

