Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN), an artificial intelligence (“AI”) company developing targeted and transformative cancer therapies using its proprietary RADR® AI and machine learning (“ML”) platform with multiple clinical stage drug programs, today announced that the Company will participate and present at four upcoming conferences:

in La Jolla, CA from July 17-19, 2023. Panna Sharma, Lantern’s CEO and President will be participating. Cancer Molecular Therapeutics Research Association Conference , in Watkins Glen, NY from July 23-27, 2023. Kishor Bhatia Ph.D., Lantern’s Chief Scientific Officer, will be participating, presentation details TBA.

, in Watkins Glen, NY from July 23-27, 2023. Kishor Bhatia Ph.D., Lantern’s Chief Scientific Officer, will be participating, presentation details TBA. Society of Neuro-Oncology/American Society of Clinical Oncology CNS Cancer Conference in San Francisco, CA, on August 10th, 2023 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. PT.

Presentation Title: LP-184, a novel acylfulvene-derived tumor site activated small molecule inhibits adult and pediatric CNS tumor cell growth

https://www.soc-neuro-onc.org/WEB/Event_Content/2023_SNO_ASCO_CNS_Cancer_Conference.aspx



International Conference on Drug Conjugates for Directed Therapy in Darmstadt, Germany on Thursday, August 24th, 2023 from 9:45-10:15 a.m. CEST.

Presentation Title: In-silico Approach for the Identification of ADC Targets with Improved Tumor Selectivity

https://www.uni-bielefeld.de/fakultaeten/chemie/projects/magicbulletreloaded/conference/index.xml

Further details on the data and findings presented at the scientific conferences will be announced following the conference presentations.

About Lantern Pharma:

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is an AI company transforming the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development. Our proprietary AI and machine learning (ML) platform, RADR®, leverages over 25 billion oncology-focused data points and a library of 200+ advanced ML algorithms to help solve billion-dollar, real-world problems in oncology drug development. By harnessing the power of AI and with input from world-class scientific advisors and collaborators, we have accelerated the development of our growing pipeline of therapies including eleven cancer indications and an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) program. On average, our newly developed drug programs have been advanced from initial AI insights to first-in-human clinical trials in 2-3 years and at approximately $1.0-2.0 million per program.

Our lead development programs include two Phase 2 clinical programs and multiple upcoming Phase 1 clinical trials anticipated for 2023. We have also established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Starlight Therapeutics Inc., to focus exclusively on the clinical execution of our promising therapies for CNS and brain cancers, many of which have no effective treatment options. Our AI-driven pipeline of innovative product candidates is estimated to have a combined annual market potential of over $15 billion USD and have the potential to provide life-changing therapies to hundreds of thousands of cancer patients across the world.

Website: www.lanternpharma.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lanternpharma/

Twitter: @lanternpharma

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: future events or our future financial performance; the potential advantages of our RADR® platform in identifying drug candidates and patient populations that are likely to respond to a drug candidate; our strategic plans to advance the development of our drug candidates and antibody drug conjugate (ADC) development program; estimates regarding the development timing for our drug candidates and ADC development program; expectations and estimates regarding clinical trial timing and patient enrollment; our research and development efforts of our drug discovery and ADC programs and the utilization of our RADR® platform to streamline the drug development process; our intention to leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning and genomic data to streamline and transform the pace, risk and cost of oncology drug discovery and development and to identify patient populations that would likely respond to a drug or ADC candidate; estimates regarding patient populations, potential markets and potential market sizes; sales estimates for our drug and ADC candidates and our plans to discover and develop drug and ADC candidates and to maximize their commercial potential by advancing such candidates ourselves or in collaboration with others. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including, without limitation, statements that use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "model," "objective," "aim," "upcoming," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, such as (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, (ii) the risk that our research and the research of our collaborators may not be successful, (iii) the risk that none of our product candidates has received FDA marketing approval, and we may not be able to successfully initiate, conduct, or conclude clinical testing for or obtain marketing approval for our product candidates, (iv) the risk that no drug product based on our proprietary RADR® AI platform has received FDA marketing approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial product, and (v) those other factors set forth in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2023. You may access our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under the investor SEC filings tab of our website at www.lanternpharma.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, we can give no assurances that our forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, or that any other results or events projected or contemplated by our forward-looking statements will in fact occur, and we caution investors not to place undue reliance on these statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release represent our judgment as of the date hereof, and, except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.

