  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNTH   US5165441032

LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.

(LNTH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-04 pm EDT
94.86 USD   +14.97%
05:50pHealth Care Down as Kenvue Rallies on Debut -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:36pLantheus Holdings, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
10:26aLantheus Holdings Reports Higher Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue; 2023 Guidance Raised -- Shares Jump
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Health Care Down as Kenvue Rallies on Debut -- Health Care Roundup

05/04/2023 | 05:50pm EDT
Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, amid optimism about drug developments.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson's consumer-health spinoff, Kenvue, which makes Tylenol and other over-the-counter health products, jumped on its stock-market debut, marking a strong debut for the newly independent company.

Lantheus Holdings shares surged amid strong demand for the maker of diagnostic technology's prostate-cancer screening product.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-23 1749ET

Analyst Recommendations on LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 161 M - -
Net income 2023 271 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 627 M 5 627 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,85x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,37x
Nbr of Employees 698
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 94,86 $
Average target price 112,00 $
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Anne Heino Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Blanchfield President
Robert J. Marshall Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Brian A. Markison Independent Director
Simon Robinson Senior VP-Research & Pharmaceutical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.61.91%5 627
BIOMÉRIEUX-0.78%12 667
10X GENOMICS, INC.48.19%6 274
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.9.47%6 015
DIASORIN S.P.A.-24.88%5 796
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.-8.97%4 811
