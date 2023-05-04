Health Care Down as Kenvue Rallies on Debut -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, amid optimism about drug developments.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson's consumer-health spinoff, Kenvue, which makes Tylenol and other over-the-counter health products, jumped on its stock-market debut, marking a strong debut for the newly independent company.

Lantheus Holdings shares surged amid strong demand for the maker of diagnostic technology's prostate-cancer screening product.

