Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lantheus Holdings, Inc.    LNTH

LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.

(LNTH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lantheus : Announces Submission of Drug Master File for NM-01 in the U.S.

01/12/2021 | 08:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) (Lantheus), the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products, announced that it has filed a Drug Master File (DMF) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for NM-01, a PD-L1 imaging biomarker, and will begin making the biomarker available to academic centers and pharmaceutical companies for use in immuno-oncology (I/O) clinical trials in 2021.

NM-01 is a proprietary radiopharmaceutical biomarker using a camelid single-domain antibody and a technetium-99 radioisotope that has demonstrated a high affinity for PD-L1 protein. NM-01 could provide a specific, non-invasive approach to patient assessment, including use in whole-body imaging, or virtual biopsy. NM-01 potentially allows detection of PD-L1 expression in tumors and could be used to evaluate patients before, during, or after treatment with I/O agents, including checkpoint inhibitors, in clinical trials. The market for checkpoint inhibitors is expected to grow from $25B in 2019 to $68B in 2026.1 Lantheus licensed NM-01 from NanoMab Technology Limited in 2019 and plans to provide NM-01 as a clinical research tool, together with support and analytics, to pharmaceutical companies and the largest academic centers conducting clinical research in I/O.

“Evaluation of patients for I/O therapy is a key challenge for companies developing new therapeutics in this high-growth field,” said Etienne Montagut, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Lantheus. “With the filing of the DMF, Lantheus is pleased to take an important step forward in providing a novel clinical research tool with the potential to provide new information to optimize the use of I/O therapy.”

NanoMab has completed a Phase 1 study using NM-01 in 30 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients, and preliminary data of the first 16 patients were published in the February 22, 2019 issue of Journal of Nuclear Medicine (Xing et al.). Separately, an investigator-led clinical trial involving 30 patients with either NSCLC or melanoma is in progress at King’s College London and Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Trust (NCT04436406); the study aims to monitor treatment response. A clinical trial authorization (CTA) was also granted by the Medicines Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in November 2020 for a Phase 2 clinical study on NM-01 in NSCLC patients.

“We are very encouraged by the results of the Phase I study, which validated our innovative nanobody platform and demonstrated strong correlation with tissue-based biomarker,” said Dr. H.H. Ting, Chief Executive Officer of NanoMab. “We are pleased that leading cancer research centers are progressing with the use of NM-01 in I/O clinical trials.”

About a Drug Master File (DMF)

A Drug Master File (DMF) is a submission to the Food and Drug Administration that may be used to provide confidential detailed information about facilities, processes, or articles used in the manufacturing, processing, packaging, and storing of one or more human drugs.2

About NanoMab Technology Limited

NanoMab Technology Limited is a privately held biopharmaceutical company focusing on cancer precision therapies via the development of radiopharmaceuticals. The company’s goal is to develop a pipeline of theranostics with its proprietary camelid antibody platform to address the unmet medical need for cancer patients across the world. An IMPD on NM-01 was filed with UK Medical Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) last year. NanoMab is also developing its radio-labelled NM-02 for clinical trials in both imaging and treatment of breast and gastric cancers. NanoMab’s third program, NM-03, a single domain antibody targeting a pan-cancer marker, is in preclinical development as a theranostic. NanoMab is registered in Hong Kong with offices in London and Shanghai (www.nano-mab.com).

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products. Lantheus provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography agent DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures; AZEDRA® for the treatment of certain rare neuroendocrine tumors; and RELISTOR® for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies, Inc. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “confident,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “will” and other similar terms. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include (i) pharmaceutical company and academic center receptivity to NM-01 as a clinical research tool; (ii) the safety and efficacy of NM-01; (iii) regulatory risks related to NM-01; (iv) our dependence upon third parties for the manufacture and supply of NM-01; (v) expectations for future clinical trials, the timing and potential outcomes of clinical studies and filings and other interactions with regulatory authorities; (vi) the impact of legislative, regulatory, competitive and technological changes; and (vii) the risk and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including those described in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).

1GlobalData Consensus Forecasts Accessed 01-11-2021 using the criteria immuno-oncology and targets PD-1, PDL-1 and CTLA-4
2Drug Master File Guidelines. Accessed at https://www.fda.gov/drugs/guidances-drugs/drug-master-files-guidelines


© Business Wire 2021
All news about LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.
08:34aLANTHEUS : Announces Submission of Drug Master File for NM-01 in the U.S.
BU
2020LANTHEUS : Credit Suisse Adjusts Lantheus Holdings PT to $14 From $16, Maintains..
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Lantheus Holdings Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
2020LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
2020Lantheus Holdings Gets Priority Review For Prostate Cancer Imaging Agent PyL;..
MT
2020LANTHEUS : Announces Acceptance and Priority Review of New Drug Application for ..
BU
2020LANTHEUS : PyL™ (18F-DCFPyL), Lantheus' PSMA-Targeted Prostate Cancer Imag..
BU
2020Lantheus Holdings to Sell Puerto Rico Radiopharmacy, Positron Emission Tomogr..
MT
2020LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
2020LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Agreement to Sell Its Puerto Rico Radiopharm..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 336 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 144 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,34%
Capitalization 996 M 996 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,39x
EV / Sales 2021 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 508
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 18,67 $
Last Close Price 14,89 $
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mary Anne Heino President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian A. Markison Non-Executive Chairman
John J. Bolla Chief Operating Officer & SVP-Technical Operations
Robert J. Marshall Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Simon Robinson Senior VP-Research & Pharmaceutical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.10.38%996
10X GENOMICS, INC.18.29%18 024
BIOMÉRIEUX0.69%16 707
DIASORIN S.P.A.-6.23%10 585
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.-2.95%9 806
NATERA, INC.10.84%9 417
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ