Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNTH   US5165441032

LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.

(LNTH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lantheus Holdings to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

10/28/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) (Lantheus), an established leader and fully integrated provider committed to innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to find, fight and follow serious medical conditions, today announced Mary Anne Heino, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Marshall, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the following investor conferences.

  • Credit Suisse 30th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
    November 11, 2021 at 8:50 a.m. ET
  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
    November 18, 2021 (pre-recorded fireside chat available on-demand at 8 a.m. GMT)

To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.lantheus.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the live presentation.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and EXINI Diagnostics AB and an established leader and fully integrated provider committed to innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to Find Fight and Follow® serious medical conditions. Lantheus provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography agent DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; PYLARIFY®, a PSMA PET imaging agent for the detection of suspected recurrent or metastatic prostate cancer; TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures; AZEDRA® for the treatment of certain rare neuroendocrine tumors; and RELISTOR® for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies, Inc. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in New York, New Jersey, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Contacts:
Mark Kinarney
Senior Director, Investor Relations
978-671-8842
ir@lantheus.com

Melissa Downs
Director, Corporate Communications
646-975-2533
media@lantheus.com

 


All news about LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.
04:31pLantheus Holdings to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
10/21LANTHEUS HOLDINGS TO HOST THIRD QUAR : 00 a.m. Eastern Time
GL
10/20INSIDER SELL : Lantheus Holdings
MT
10/14LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/14Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Announces Resignation of Istvan Molnar as Chief Medical Officer
CI
09/13LANTHEUS : Announces Addition of PSMA PET Imaging Agent to the National Comprehensive Canc..
AQ
09/13Lantheus Announces Addition of PSMA Pet Imaging Agent to the National Comprehensive Can..
CI
09/13LANTHEUS : and RefleXion Announce Development and Commercialization Collaboration with the..
AQ
09/13Lantheus Holdings, Inc and Reflexion Medical Inc. Announce Development and Commercializ..
CI
09/10Lantheus Announces Presentation at the 2021 American Urological Association (AUA) Annua..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 397 M - -
Net income 2021 -18,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -68,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 524 M 1 524 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,84x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 595
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 22,54 $
Average target price 32,00 $
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Anne Heino President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Marshall Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Brian A. Markison Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Robinson Senior VP-Research & Pharmaceutical Development
Bela S. Denes Vice President-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.67.09%1 524
BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.58.22%21 629
10X GENOMICS, INC.12.25%17 624
BIOMÉRIEUX-6.54%14 790
DIASORIN S.P.A.10.14%11 880
NATERA, INC.14.53%10 689