On August 15, 2023, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), announced that it has made the decision to discontinue the production and promotion of AZEDRA and will be winding down its Somerset, NJ manufacturing site. While the Company believes AZEDRA has made a difference in patients' lives, the combination of limited usage and fixed costs associated with the manufacturing of AZEDRA make the continued manufacturing and promotion of the product untenable. The Company's current intent is to continue manufacturing AZEDRA into the first quarter of 2024, to the extent feasible, with the goal of providing doses of AZEDRA to current patients so they can complete their treatment regimen.
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is an integrated provider of imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, and artificial intelligence solutions to find, fight and follow serious medical conditions. The Company's products include precision diagnostics, radiopharmaceutical oncology, and strategic partnerships. Its precision diagnostic products assist healthcare professionals (HCPs) Find and Follow diseases, with a focus on cardiology. Its radiopharmaceutical oncology diagnostics and therapeutics help HCPs Find, Fight and Follow cancer. Its strategic partnerships focus on enabling precision medicine through the use of biomarkers, digital solutions and pharma services platforms, and also includes the Company's license of RELISTOR to Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (Bausch). Its commercial products are used by oncologists, urologists, nuclear medicine physicians, cardiologists, sonographers, technologists, radiologists, and internal medicine physicians working in a variety of clinical settings.