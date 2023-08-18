8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 15, 2023

LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.

On August 15, 2023, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), announced that it has made the decision to discontinue the production and promotion of AZEDRA and will be winding down its Somerset, NJ manufacturing site. While the Company believes AZEDRA has made a difference in patients' lives, the combination of limited usage and fixed costs associated with the manufacturing of AZEDRA make the continued manufacturing and promotion of the product untenable. The Company's current intent is to continue manufacturing AZEDRA into the first quarter of 2024, to the extent feasible, with the goal of providing doses of AZEDRA to current patients so they can complete their treatment regimen.

Date: August 17, 2023

