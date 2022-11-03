Lantheus : Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

Lantheus Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

•Worldwide revenue of $239.3 million for the third quarter 2022, representing an increase of 134.4% from the prior year period

•GAAP net income of $61.2 million for the third quarter 2022, compared to GAAP net loss of $13.4 million in the prior year period

•GAAP fully diluted net income per share of $0.86 for the third quarter 2022, compared to GAAP fully diluted net loss per share of $0.20 in the prior year period; adjusted fully diluted net income per share of $0.99 for the third quarter 2022, compared to adjusted fully diluted net income per share of $0.08 in the prior year period

•Net cash provided by operating activities was $93.6 million for the third quarter 2022. Free cash flow was $87.5 million in the third quarter 2022

•The Company provides fourth quarter 2022 revenue and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance; increases full year guidance

NORTH BILLERICA, MA., November 3, 2022 - Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) (Lantheus), a company committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The Company's worldwide revenue for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $239.3 million, compared with $102.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 134.4% from the prior year period.

The Company's third quarter 2022 GAAP net income was $61.2 million, or $0.86 per fully diluted share, as compared to GAAP net loss of $13.4 million, or $0.20 per fully diluted share for the third quarter of 2021.

The Company's third quarter 2022 adjusted fully diluted net income per share, or earnings per share ("EPS"), were $0.99, as compared to $0.08 for the third quarter of 2021, representing an increase of approximately $0.91 from the prior year period.

Lastly, net cash provided by operating activities was $93.6 million for the third quarter 2022. Free Cash Flow was $87.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of approximately $85.6 million from the prior year period.

"This quarter, we executed on our strategy and delivered outstanding results," said Mary Anne Heino, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Through the dedicated efforts of our employees, we grew our market-leading franchises while also investing in our business. As we plan for the future, we believe our leading franchises and strong balance sheet will help us to drive sustainable growth."

The Company updates its guidance for full year 2022 and offers the following guidance for the fourth quarter:

Q4 Guidance Issued November 3, 2022 Previous Guidance Issued August 4, 2022 Q4 FY 2022 Revenue $243 million - $247 million N/A Q4 FY 2022 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $0.95 - $0.98 N/A FY Guidance Updated November 3, 2022 FY Guidance Issued August 4, 2022 FY 2022 Revenue $915 million - $919 million $885 million - $905 million FY 2022 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $3.80 - $3.83 $3.50 - $3.60

On a forward-looking basis, the Company does not provide GAAP income per common share guidance or a reconciliation of adjusted fully diluted EPS to GAAP income per common share because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty business development and acquisition related expenses, purchase accounting fair value adjustments, and any one-time, non-recurring charges. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. As a result, it is the Company's view that a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted fully diluted EPS on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

With more than 60 years of experience in delivering life-changing science, Lantheus is committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease. Lantheus is headquartered in Massachusetts and has offices in New Jersey, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income and its line components; adjusted net income per share - fully diluted; and free cash flow. The Company's management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. These measures may assist investors in evaluating the Company's operations, period over period. However, these measures may exclude items that may be highly variable, difficult to predict and of a size that could have a substantial impact on the Company's reported results of operations for a particular period. Management uses these and other non-GAAP measures internally for evaluation of the performance of the business, including the allocation of resources and the evaluation of results relative to employee performance compensation targets. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "confident," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "introduce," "may," "momentum," "plan," "predict," "progress," "project," "promising," "target," "will," "would" and other similar terms. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include: (i) our ability to continue to grow PYLARIFY as a commercial product, including (A) our ability to obtain FDA approval for additional positron emission tomography ("PET") manufacturing facilities ("PMFs") to manufacture PYLARIFY, (B) the ability of PMFs to manufacture PYLARIFY to meet product demand, (C) our ability to sell PYLARIFY to customers, (D) our ability to obtain and maintain adequate coding, coverage and payment for PYLARIFY, and (E) our ability to establish PYLARIFY as a leading PSMA PET imaging agent in an increasingly competitive environment in which other PSMA PET imaging agents have been approved and additional ones are in development; (ii) continued market expansion and penetration for our established commercial products, particularly DEFINITY, in the face of segment competition and potential generic competition, including as a result of patent and regulatory exclusivity expirations and challenges; (iii) the global Molybdenum-99 ("Mo-99") supply; (iv) our ability to have third party manufacturers manufacture our products and our ability to manufacture DEFINITY in our in-house manufacturing facility; (v) our ability to successfully launch PYLARIFY AI as a commercial product; (vi) the continuing impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on our business, supply chain, financial conditions and prospects; (vii) the efforts and timing for clinical development and regulatory approval of our product candidates and new clinical applications and territories for our products, in each case, that we may develop, including 1095 and NM-01, or that our strategic partners may develop, including piflufolastat F 18 in Europe and flurpiridaz fluorine-18 ("F 18"); (viii) our ability to identify and acquire or in-license additional diagnostic

and therapeutic product opportunities in oncology and other strategic areas; (ix) the potential reclassification by the FDA of certain of our products and product candidates from drugs to devices with the expense, complexity and potentially more limited competitive protection such reclassification could cause; and (x) the risk and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including those described in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).

- Tables Follow -

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data - unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 239,292 $ 102,073 $ 671,895 $ 295,646 Cost of goods sold 91,859 59,404 257,363 165,859 Gross profit 147,433 42,669 414,532 129,787 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 25,414 17,195 73,260 48,999 General and administrative 23,759 28,550 93,945 87,865 Research and development 12,517 11,252 39,455 33,673 Total operating expenses 61,690 56,997 206,660 170,537 Gain on sale of assets - - - 15,263 Operating income (loss) 85,743 (14,328) 207,872 (25,487) Interest expense 1,626 1,569 4,604 6,224 Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - (889) Other income 1,101 3,940 306 3,209 Income (loss) before income taxes 83,016 (19,837) 202,962 (34,031) Income tax expense (benefit) 21,784 (6,422) 55,710 (2,967) Net income (loss) $ 61,232 $ (13,415) $ 147,252 $ (31,064) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.89 $ (0.20) $ 2.15 $ (0.46) Diluted $ 0.86 $ (0.20) $ 2.08 $ (0.46) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 68,756 67,623 68,482 67,409 Diluted 71,075 67,623 70,669 67,409

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Revenues Analysis

(in thousands - unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change DEFINITY $ 60,740 $ 57,636 5.4 % $ 181,374 $ 173,448 4.6 % TechneLite 22,094 22,680 (2.6) % 64,139 69,252 (7.4) % Other precision diagnostics 6,175 7,563 (18.4) % 16,803 21,289 (21.1) % Total precision diagnostics 89,009 87,879 1.3 % 262,316 263,989 (0.6) % PYLARIFY 143,754 7,724 N/A 366,763 7,997 N/A Other radiopharmaceutical oncology 928 1,166 (20.4) % 3,183 5,206 (38.9) % Total radiopharmaceutical oncology 144,682 8,890 1,527.5 % 369,946 13,203 2702.0 % Strategic Partnerships and other revenue 5,601 5,304 5.6 % 39,633 18,454 114.8 % Total revenues $ 239,292 $ 102,073 134.4 % $ 671,895 $ 295,646 127.3 %

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share data - unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 61,232 $ (13,415) $ 147,252 $ (31,064) Stock and incentive plan compensation 8,103 3,867 21,138 11,772 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,306 8,374 24,918 19,133 Acquired debt fair value adjustment - - - (307) Contingent consideration fair value adjustments (1,500) 2,600 25,400 28,500 Non-recurring severance related fees - (6) - 522 Non-recurring fees - - (384) - Extinguishment of debt - - - (889) Gain on sale of assets - - - (15,263) Strategic collaboration and license costs - - 500 - Integration costs - 63 - 93 Acquisition-related costs 169 62 868 726 Impairment of long-lived assets - 9,540 - 9,540 ARO Acceleration and other related costs 1,287 - 3,087 - Other 106 7 111 60 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a) (7,038) (5,411) (21,512) (6,059) Adjusted net income $ 70,665 $ 5,681 $ 201,378 $ 16,764 Adjusted net income, as a percentage of revenues 29.5 % 5.6 % 30.0 % 5.7 %

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.86 $ (0.20) $ 2.08 $ (0.46) Stock and incentive plan compensation 0.11 0.05 0.30 0.18 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.12 0.12 0.36 0.28 Acquired debt fair value adjustment - - - (0.01) Contingent consideration fair value adjustments (0.02) 0.04 0.36 0.42 Non-recurring severance related fees - - - 0.01 Non-recurring fees - - (0.01) - Extinguishment of debt - - - (0.01) Gain on sale of assets - - - (0.23) Strategic collaboration and license costs - - 0.01 - Integration costs - - - - Acquisition-related costs - 0.01 0.01 0.01 Impairment of long-lived assets - 0.14 - 0.14 ARO Acceleration and other related costs 0.02 - 0.04 - Other - - - - Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a) (0.10) (0.08) (0.30) (0.09) Adjusted net income per share - diluted $ 0.99 $ 0.08 $ 2.85 $ 0.24 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 71,075 69,237 70,669 68,674

(a)The income tax effect of the adjustments between GAAP net loss and non-GAAP adjusted net income takes into account the tax treatment and related tax rate that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

(in thousands - unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 93,568 $ 4,340 $ 176,429 $ 40,027 Capital expenditures (6,090) (2,420) (13,623) (7,596) Free cash flow $ 87,478 $ 1,920 $ 162,806 $ 32,431 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities $ (6,090) $ (2,420) $ (11,823) $ 8,227 Net cash used in financing activities $ (1,959) $ (1,726) $ (6,149) $ (37,232)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands - unaudited)

September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 257,259 $ 98,508 Accounts receivable, net 197,276 89,336 Inventory 34,793 35,129 Other current assets 12,570 12,818 Total current assets 501,898 235,791 Property, plant and equipment, net 120,826 116,772 Intangibles, net 323,591 348,510 Goodwill 61,189 61,189 Deferred tax assets, net 46,806 62,764 Other long-term assets 41,628 38,758 Total assets $ 1,095,938 $ 863,784 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings $ 15,372 $ 11,642 Accounts payable 30,135 20,787 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 190,477 58,068 Total current liabilities 235,984 90,497 Asset retirement obligations 23,358 20,833 Long-term debt, net and other borrowings 152,057 163,121 Other long-term liabilities 46,489 124,894 Total liabilities 457,888 399,345 Total stockholders' equity 638,050 464,439 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,095,938 $ 863,784

