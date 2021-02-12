Log in
LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.

LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.

(LNTH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lantheus : to Present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

02/12/2021 | 08:31am EST
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) (Lantheus), an established leader and fully integrated provider of innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to Find, Fight and Follow serious medical conditions, today announced Mary Anne Heino, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Marshall, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday, February 26.

To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.lantheus.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the live presentation.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and EXINI Diagnostics AB and an established leader and fully integrated provider of innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to Find, Fight and Follow™ serious medical conditions. Lantheus provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography agent DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures; AZEDRA® for the treatment of certain rare neuroendocrine tumors; and RELISTOR® for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies, Inc. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in New York, New Jersey, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 337 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 144 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,25%
Capitalization 1 337 M 1 337 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,40x
EV / Sales 2021 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 508
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 20,00 $
Last Close Price 19,99 $
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mary Anne Heino President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Marshall Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Brian A. Markison Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Robinson Senior VP-Research & Pharmaceutical Development
Istvan Molnar Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.48.18%1 337
10X GENOMICS, INC.34.27%20 458
BIOMÉRIEUX9.10%18 067
DIASORIN S.P.A.8.47%12 220
NATERA, INC.18.31%10 051
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.-9.66%9 159
