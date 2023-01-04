Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNTH   US5165441032

LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.

(LNTH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-03 pm EST
50.67 USD   -0.57%
08:31aLantheus to Present at the J.P. Morgan 2023 Healthcare Conference
GL
2022Lantheus Holdings, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Point Biopharma, Lantheus Close Licensing Deals for Cancer Treatment Candidates
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lantheus to Present at the J.P. Morgan 2023 Healthcare Conference

01/04/2023 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), a company committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease, today announced Mary Anne Heino, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan 2023 Healthcare Conference at 1:30 p.m. PST on Wednesday, January 11.

To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.lantheus.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

About Lantheus
With more than 65 years of experience in delivering life-changing science, Lantheus is committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease. Lantheus is headquartered in Massachusetts and has offices in New Jersey, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Contacts:
Mark Kinarney
Vice President, Investor Relations
978-671-8842
ir@lantheus.com

Melissa Downs
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
646-975-2533
media@lantheus.com


All news about LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.
08:31aLantheus to Present at the J.P. Morgan 2023 Healthcare Conference
GL
2022Lantheus Holdings, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year,..
AQ
2022Point Biopharma, Lantheus Close Licensing Deals for Cancer Treatment Candidates
MT
2022Lantheus Holdings, Inc. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Other Events..
AQ
2022POINT Biopharma Announces Closing of Agreements with Lantheus Holdings
AQ
2022Lantheus Announces Closing of Strategic Collaboration and Exclusive License Agreements ..
GL
2022Lantheus Announces Closing of Strategic Collaboration and Exclusive License Agreements ..
AQ
2022Lantheus Announces Closing of Strategic Collaboration and Exclusive License Agreements ..
CI
2022Lantheus Holdings Grants SonoThera Rights to Use Its Microbubbles Platform
MT
2022Lantheus Grants Rights for the Use of its Microbubbles to SonoThera for its Ultrasound-..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 917 M - -
Net income 2022 200 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 420 M 3 420 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 612
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 50,67 $
Average target price 100,33 $
Spread / Average Target 98,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Anne Heino Chief Commercial Officer
Robert J. Marshall Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Brian A. Markison Director
Simon Robinson Senior VP-Research & Pharmaceutical Development
Bela S. Denes Vice President-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%3 420
BIOMÉRIEUX0.08%12 236
DIASORIN S.P.A.-0.84%7 281
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.7.10%6 107
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.2.18%5 361
NATERA, INC.-4.18%4 197