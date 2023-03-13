Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Lantronix, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    LTRX   US5165482036

LANTRONIX, INC.

(LTRX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:02:54 2023-03-13 am EDT
4.500 USD   -1.96%
02/10Canaccord Genuity Trims Price Target on Lantronix to $10 From $11, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/09Transcript : Lantronix, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2023
CI
02/09LANTRONIX INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Lantronix Has Deposits of $6.7 Million at Silicon Valley Bank

03/13/2023 | 10:50am EDT
By Chris Wack


Lantronix Inc. said Monday that as of Friday, it had deposits of $6.7 million with Silicon Valley Bank, which was closed by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, which appointed the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. as receiver.

On Sunday, the Treasury, the Federal Reserve and the FDIC announced that all deposits held at SVB would be safeguarded in a manner fully protecting all depositors.

Lantronix said in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the $6.7 million at SVB represents 85% of its total outstanding deposits.

The company believes it will again have access to these funds as of Monday.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 1049ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -1.69% 11.905 Delayed Quote.4.04%
LANTRONIX, INC. -1.74% 4.51 Delayed Quote.6.25%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 139 M - -
Net income 2023 -4,47 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -38,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 168 M 168 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 342
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart LANTRONIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lantronix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANTRONIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,59 $
Average target price 9,90 $
Spread / Average Target 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul H. Pickle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeremy R. Whitaker Chief Financial Officer
Paul F. Folino Chairman
Hoshi Printer Independent Director
Heidi Nguyen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANTRONIX, INC.6.25%168
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.1.93%198 893
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.20.69%44 875
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.1.46%43 733
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.18.19%31 125
NOKIA OYJ3.91%26 779