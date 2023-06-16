Advanced search
LANTRONIX, INC.

06-16-2023
4.300 USD   -1.38%
Lantronix : Investor Presentation Craig Hallum

06/16/2023
June 2023

www.lantronix.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This Presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning our business and product development plans and strategies, the perceived benefits of our products and corporate acquisitions, and our future growth and financial performance. Any statement relating to our plans, goals, expectations or any future event should be considered a forward-looking statement. While we have based our forward-looking statements on our current assumptions and expectations, forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. As a result, our actual results could differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; volatility in global economic conditions; product development and marketing risks; risks related to manufacturing and international operations; difficulties associated with our suppliers, distributors or resellers; intense competition in our industry; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; risks associated with acquisitions, divestitures, mergers, or joint ventures; intellectual property and cybersecurity risks; the outcome of legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, as well as in our other filings with the SEC. In addition, new risks emerge from time-to-time and we cannot predict all future risks or assess the impact of all risks to our business. Our forward-looking statements are based on our view as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Some of the financial information and data contained in this Presentation, including non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, have not been prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating historical or projected operating results and trends in and in comparing our financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. We do not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and revenue that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and revenue items are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents historical non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, along with important information regarding our disclosure of the non-GAAP financials, is provided in Appendix A of this Presentation.

This Presentation contains our trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights and those of other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

Intelligent IT & IoT Solutions

Lantronix solutions dramatically simplify the creation, development,

deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing

quality, reliability and security

Connect

Compute

Control

Investment Highlights

Expansive

Growing IIoT and SaaS market opportunity with billions of devices connected worldwide

Scale

Global geographic reach and extensive product portfolio

Customers

Strong, expanding blue-chip customer base worldwide

Momentum

Strong backlog exiting FQ323, strong revenue growth, increasing operating leverage and

profitability

Leadership

Experienced team with strong track record of value creation

Favorable Secular Trends

Monitoring and

Healthcare &

IoT Smart Cities

Rise of Robotics

Edge Compute,

Increased

Management

Remote Patient

Computer Vision

Government &

Monitoring

Building

Automation in

& AI

Defense Spending

Energy &

Commercial

Infrastructure

Industrial

for the Internet of

Distributed

Applications

Integration

Manufacturing

Big Data Store and

Military Things

Utilities

and Logistics

Sort, Predictive

Analytics

Disclaimer

Lantronix Inc. published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 23:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
