Lantronix : Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
02/11/2021 | 04:14pm EST
LANTRONIX, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Lantronix believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information, when presented in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Management uses the aforementioned non-GAAP measures to monitor and evaluate ongoing operating results and trends to gain an understanding of our comparative operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Non-GAAP net income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation and the employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) interest income (expense), (iv) other income (expense), (v) income tax provision (benefit), (vi) severance and restructuring charges, (vii) acquisition related costs (viii) impairment of long lived assets,(ix) amortization of purchased intangibles, and (x) amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory.
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income (loss) by non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted). For purposes of calculating non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, the calculation of GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted) is adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, which for GAAP purposes is treated as proceeds assumed to be used to repurchase shares under the GAAP treasury stock method.
Unaudited GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations
Fiscal Year Ended June 30,Q1 FY19
Q2 FY19
Q3 FY19
Q4 FY19
Q1 FY20
Q2 FY20
Q3 FY20
Q4 FY20
Q1 FY21
Q2 FY21
2019
2020
Net revenue Cost of revenue Gross profit Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative Research and development
Restructuring, severance and related charges Acquisition-related costs
Impairment of long-lived asset Amortization of purchased intangible assets
Total operating expenses
Income (loss) from operations Interest income (expense), net Other income (expense), net Income (loss) before income taxes Provision (benefit) for income taxes Net income (loss)
Basic net income (loss) per share Diluted net income (loss) per share
Non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
$
12,279 5,499 6,780
$
12,114 5,453 6,661
$
12,344 5,254 7,090
$
10,153 4,411 5,742
$
12,741 6,546 6,195
$
13,228 6,451 6,777
$
16,512 9,135 7,377
$
17,397 10,846 6,551
$
17,146 8,907 8,239
$
16,585 9,589 6,996
$
46,890 $ 59,878
20,617 32,978
26,273 26,900
4,271
4,159
3,867.000
3,554.000
4,473
4,871
5,558
4,680
4,899
4,853
15,851 19,582
2,215
2,279 - - - -
2,385 - - - -
2,200
2,621
2,336
2,724
2,010
2,572
2,449
9,079 9,691
323 - - -
823
749
354
2,263
478
92 - -
137 - -
1,146 3,844
410
643 -
353 -
1,250 -
38 -
410 2,284
275 -275
-
144
151
801
941
882
879
- 2,037
6,809
6,438
6,252
7,262
8,630
8,065
12,596
8,147
8,445
8,318
26,761 37,438
(29)
223
838
(1,520)
(2,435)
(1,288)
(5,219)
(1,596)
(206)
(1,322)
(488) (10,538)
(4)
60
91
89
56
(16)
(83)
(90)
(85)
(82)
236 (133)
(10)
8
(12)
(1)
(43)
(10)
129
1
39
2
(15) 77
(43)
291
917
(1,432)
(2,422)
(1,314)
(5,173)
(1,685)
(252)
(1,402)
(267) 141
(10,594)
40
14
60
27
48
37
43
16
50
57
144
$ $ $
(83)
$ $ $
277 0.01 0.01 22,091 23,442
$ $ $
857 0.04 0.04 22,270 23,304
$ $ $
(1,459)
$ $ $
(2,470)
$ $ $
(1,351)
$ $ $
(5,216)
$ $ $
(1,701)
$ $ $
(302)
$ $ $
(1,459)
$ $ $
(408) $ (10,738)
(0.00) (0.00)
(0.06) (0.06)
(0.11) (0.11)
(0.06) (0.06)
(0.19) (0.19)
(0.06) (0.06)
(0.01) (0.01)
(0.05) (0.05)
(0.02) $ (0.42)
(0.02) $ (0.42)
19,323 19,323
22,621 22,621
22,913 22,913
23,145 23,145
27,048 27,048
28,046 28,046
28,371 28,371
28,661 28,661
21,580 25,281
21,580 25,281
$ $ $ $
5,962
$ $ $ $
5,939
$ $ $ $
5,868 1,295 0.06 0.05
$ $ $ $
5,096
$ $ $ $
6,280
$ $ $ $
6,231
$ $ $ $
6,986
$ $ $ $
5,624 1,191 0.04 0.04
$ $ $ $
6,820 1,654 0.06 0.05
$ $ $ $
6,401
$ $ $ $
22,865 $ 25,121
883 0.05 0.04
790 0.03 0.03
722 0.03 0.03
7 0.00 0.00
667 0.03 0.03
611 0.02 0.02
861 0.03 0.03
3,690 $ 2,476
0.17 $ 0.10
0.16 $ 0.09
Lantronix Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments
Fiscal Year Ended June 30,Q1 FY19
Q2 FY19
Q3 FY19
Q4 FY19
Q1 FY20
Q2 FY20
Q3 FY20
Q4 FY20
Q1 FY21
Q2 FY21
2019
2020
GAAP net income (loss)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Cost of revenue:
Share-based compensation
Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants Depreciation and amortization
Total adjustments to cost of revenue Selling, general and administrative:
Share-based compensation and related withholding taxes Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants Depreciation and amortization
Total adjustments to selling, general and administrative Research and development:
Share-based compensation
Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants Depreciation and amortization
Total adjustments to research and development Restructuring, severance and related charges Litigation settlement cost (recovery) Acquisition related costs Impairment of long-lived asset Amortization of purchased intangible assets
Amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory
Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses Non-GAAP operating expenses
Interest expense (income), net Other (income) expense, net Provision (benefit) for income taxes
Total non-GAAP adjustments Non-GAAP net income (loss)
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted
Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating expensesGAAP operating expenses
Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses Non-GAAP operating expenses
Denominator for GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted Non-GAAP adjustment
Denominator for non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted
Lantronix Inc. published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 21:13:11 UTC.