Lantronix : Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

LANTRONIX, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Lantronix believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information, when presented in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Management uses the aforementioned non-GAAP measures to monitor and evaluate ongoing operating results and trends to gain an understanding of our comparative operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation and the employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) interest income (expense), (iv) other income (expense), (v) income tax provision (benefit), (vi) severance and restructuring charges, (vii) acquisition related costs (viii) impairment of long lived assets, (ix) amortization of purchased intangibles, and (x) amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income (loss) by non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted). For purposes of calculating non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, the calculation of GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted) is adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, which for GAAP purposes is treated as proceeds assumed to be used to repurchase shares under the GAAP treasury stock method.

Unaudited GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations

Fiscal Year Ended June 30,Q1 FY19

Q2 FY19

Q3 FY19

Q4 FY19

Q1 FY20

Q2 FY20

Q3 FY20

Q4 FY20

Q1 FY21

Q2 FY21

2019

2020

Net revenue Cost of revenue Gross profit Operating expenses:

Selling, general and administrative Research and development

Restructuring, severance and related charges Acquisition-related costs

Impairment of long-lived asset Amortization of purchased intangible assets

Total operating expenses

Income (loss) from operations Interest income (expense), net Other income (expense), net Income (loss) before income taxes Provision (benefit) for income taxes Net income (loss)

Basic net income (loss) per share Diluted net income (loss) per share

Basic weighted-average shares Diluted weighted-average shares

Non-GAAP Information: Non-GAAP operating expenses

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

Non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

$

12,279 5,499 6,780

$

12,114 5,453 6,661

$

12,344 5,254 7,090

$

10,153 4,411 5,742

$

12,741 6,546 6,195

$

13,228 6,451 6,777

$

16,512 9,135 7,377

$

17,397 10,846 6,551

$

17,146 8,907 8,239

$

16,585 9,589 6,996

$

46,890 $ 59,878

20,617 32,978

26,273 26,900

4,271

4,159

3,867.000

3,554.000

4,473

4,871

5,558

4,680

4,899

4,853

15,851 19,582

2,215

2,279 - - - -

2,385 - - - -

2,200

2,621

2,336

2,724

2,010

2,572

2,449

9,079 9,691

323 - - -

823

749

354

2,263

478

92 - -

137 - -

1,146 3,844

410

643 -

353 -

1,250 -

38 -

410 2,284

275 -275

-

144

151

801

941

882

879

- 2,037

6,809

6,438

6,252

7,262

8,630

8,065

12,596

8,147

8,445

8,318

26,761 37,438

(29)

223

838

(1,520)

(2,435)

(1,288)

(5,219)

(1,596)

(206)

(1,322)

(488) (10,538)

(4)

60

91

89

56

(16)

(83)

(90)

(85)

(82)

236 (133)

(10)

8

(12)

(1)

(43)

(10)

129

1

39

2

(15) 77

(43)

291

917

(1,432)

(2,422)

(1,314)

(5,173)

(1,685)

(252)

(1,402)

(267) 141

(10,594)

40

14

60

27

48

37

43

16

50

57

144

$ $ $

(83)

$ $ $

277 0.01 0.01 22,091 23,442

$ $ $

857 0.04 0.04 22,270 23,304

$ $ $

(1,459)

$ $ $

(2,470)

$ $ $

(1,351)

$ $ $

(5,216)

$ $ $

(1,701)

$ $ $

(302)

$ $ $

(1,459)

$ $ $

(408) $ (10,738)

(0.00) (0.00)

(0.06) (0.06)

(0.11) (0.11)

(0.06) (0.06)

(0.19) (0.19)

(0.06) (0.06)

(0.01) (0.01)

(0.05) (0.05)

(0.02) $ (0.42)

(0.02) $ (0.42)

19,323 19,323

22,621 22,621

22,913 22,913

23,145 23,145

27,048 27,048

28,046 28,046

28,371 28,371

28,661 28,661

21,580 25,281

21,580 25,281

$ $ $ $

5,962

$ $ $ $

5,939

$ $ $ $

5,868 1,295 0.06 0.05

$ $ $ $

5,096

$ $ $ $

6,280

$ $ $ $

6,231

$ $ $ $

6,986

$ $ $ $

5,624 1,191 0.04 0.04

$ $ $ $

6,820 1,654 0.06 0.05

$ $ $ $

6,401

$ $ $ $

22,865 $ 25,121

883 0.05 0.04

790 0.03 0.03

722 0.03 0.03

7 0.00 0.00

667 0.03 0.03

611 0.02 0.02

861 0.03 0.03

3,690 $ 2,476

0.17 $ 0.10

0.16 $ 0.09

Lantronix Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments

Fiscal Year Ended June 30,Q1 FY19

Q2 FY19

Q3 FY19

Q4 FY19

Q1 FY20

Q2 FY20

Q3 FY20

Q4 FY20

Q1 FY21

Q2 FY21

2019

2020

GAAP net income (loss)

Non-GAAP adjustments:

Cost of revenue:

Share-based compensation

Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants Depreciation and amortization

Total adjustments to cost of revenue Selling, general and administrative:

Share-based compensation and related withholding taxes Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants Depreciation and amortization

Total adjustments to selling, general and administrative Research and development:

Share-based compensation

Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants Depreciation and amortization

Total adjustments to research and development Restructuring, severance and related charges Litigation settlement cost (recovery) Acquisition related costs Impairment of long-lived asset Amortization of purchased intangible assets

Amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory

Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses Non-GAAP operating expenses

Interest expense (income), net Other (income) expense, net Provision (benefit) for income taxes

Total non-GAAP adjustments Non-GAAP net income (loss)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating expenses GAAP operating expenses

Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses Non-GAAP operating expenses

Denominator for GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted Non-GAAP adjustment

Denominator for non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted

$

(83)

$

277

$

857

$

(1,459) $

(2,470) $

(1,351) $

(5,216) $

(1,701) $

(302)

$

(1,459)

$

(408)

$

(10,738)

17 - 48 65

23 45 68 337 2 48 387 91 - 21 112 - - - - - - 499 5,939

22 - 51 73 213 4 50 267 96 - 21 117 - - - - - - 384 5,868

23 - 53 76 491 - 48 539

24 1 67 92 459 5 54 518

48 - 73 121 778 1 53 832

70 1 149 220 939 3 81 1,023

85 - 179 264 783 12 69 864

58 - 177 235 445 5 55 505

85 - 181 266 671 6 37 714 135

85 227

- 2

197 468

282 697

400 6 46 452

1,441 2,959

12 21

192 257

1,645 3,237

61 -

97 -

95

113

123

122

100

345 453

4

1

3

2

6

2 - 10

11

22

26

30

39

27

33

50 75 122

72

119

125

144

165

151

139

187 420 585

323 - - - - -

823 -

410

275 - -

749 -

643 -

354 -

353 -

2,263

1,250 -

75

478 -

38 -

92 - - -137 - - -1,146 3,844

- 75

410 2,284

275

-

144

151 -

801

941

882

879 -

- 2,037

171

33

51

7

- - 2-55

847

2,166

2,350

1,834

5,610

2,523

1,625

1,917

3,896 12,317

5,962

5,096

6,280

6,231

6,986

5,624

6,820

6,401

22,865 25,121

4

(60) (8) 14 513 790 0.03

(91) 12 60 438 1,295 0.05

(89)

(56)

16

83

90

85

82

(236) 133

10

1

43

10

(129)

(1)

(39)

(2)

15 (77)

40

27

48

37

43

16

50

57

141 144

966

2,181

2,477

2,018

5,827

2,892

1,956

2,320

4,098 13,214

$ $

883

$ $

$ $

$ $

722 0.03

$ $

7 0.00

$ $

667 0.03

$ $

611 0.02

$ $

1,191 0.04

$ $

1,654 0.05

$ $

861 0.03

$ $

3,690 $ 2,476

0.04

0.16 $ 0.09

6,809 (847) 5,962 19,323 2,472 21,795

6,438 (499) 5,939 23,442 824 24,266

6,252 (384) 5,868 23,304 893 24,197

7,262 (2,166) 5,096 22,621 1,909 24,530

8,630 (2,350) 6,280 22,913 1,834 24,747

8,065 (1,834) 6,231 23,145 1,848 24,993

12,596 (5,610) 6,986 27,048 1,641 28,689

8,147 (2,523) 5,624 28,046 1,959 30,005

8,445 (1,625) 6,820 28,371 1,833 30,204

8,318 (1,917) 6,401 28,661 1,695 30,356

26,761 37,438

(3,896) (12,317)

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

22,865 $ 25,121

21,580 25,281

1,998 1,603

23,578 26,884

Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2018

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Assets Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents Restricted Cash Accounts receivable, net Inventories, net

Contract manufacturers' receivable Prepaid expenses and other current assets

Total current assets

Property and equipment, net Goodwill

Purchased intangible assets, net Deferred tax assets

Other assets

Total assets

Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

Accrued payroll and related expenses Short-term debt

Other current liabilities

Total current liabilities Long-term debt

Other non-current liabilities

Total liabilities

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Common Stock Additional paid-in capital Accumulated deficit

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Total stockholders' equity

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 18,925 - $ 19,367 -$ 18,212 -$ 18,282 -$ 12,028 -$ 9,347 6,000 $ 6,977 -$ 7,691 -$ 7,709 -$ 7,621 -$ 18,282 -$ 7,691 -

5,917 6,134 8,351 7,388 7,845 9,379 11,958 11,411 12,345 13,298 7,388 11,411

8,032

9,352

9,809

10,509

12,423

11,024

15,246

13,781

13,888

14,304

10,509 13,781

554

419

506

1,324

419

373

434

337

551

646

1,324 337

794

752

817

687

1,274

1,307

2,043

1,290

1,690

1,622

687 1,290

34,222

36,024

37,695

38,190

33,989

37,430

36,658

34,510

36,183

37,491

38,190 34,510

1,031

1,184

1,353

1,199

1,351

1,412

1,594

1,587

1,555

1,589

1,199 1,587

9,488 - -

9,488 - -

9,488 - -

9,488 - -

12,458

12,458

15,813

15,810

15,810

15,810

9,488 15,810

1,768 -

1,615 -

13,387 -

12,449 -

11,567 -10,688 - 12,449

-

-

-

57

55

53

67

1,188

2,040

3,225

3,577

3,215

2,843 67 3,577

$

44,798

$

46,751

$

48,589

$

48,944

$

50,754

$

54,955

$

70,677

$

67,933

$

68,330

$

68,421

$

48,944 $ 67,933

$

3,986

$

4,317

$

5,012

$

4,716

$

5,986

$

5,065

$

6,164

$

5,331

$

6,676

$

7,472

$

4,716 $ 5,331

1,972 -

2,731 -

1,808 -

2,060 -

2,588 -

2,248

3,519

2,658

2,390

2,317

2,060 2,658

1,472

1,472

1,472

1,472

1,472

- 1,472

3,857

3,431

4,066

4,696

6,404

5,337

6,896

6,308

6,339

6,808

4,696 6,308

9,815 -

10,479 -

10,886 -

11,472 -

14,978 -

14,122

18,051

15,769

16,877

18,069

11,472 15,769

4,418

4,050

3,682

3,314

2,946

- 3,682

283

256

228

206

384

1,137

1,631

1,962

1,640

1,293

206 1,962

10,098

10,735

11,114

11,678

15,362

19,677

23,732

21,413

21,831

22,308

11,678 21,413

(189,056)

223,383

2

(188,779)

224,422

2

(187,922)

225,024

2

(189,381)

226,274

2

(191,851)

226,870

2

(193,202)

228,107

2

(198,418)

244,989

3

(200,119)

246,265

3

(200,421)

246,546

3

(201,880)

247,619

3

2 226,274 (189,381)

3 246,265 (200,119)

371

371

371

371

371

371

371

371

371

371

371 371

34,700

36,016

37,475

37,266

35,392

35,278

46,945

46,520

46,499

46,113

37,266 46,520

$

44,798

$

46,751

$

48,589

$

48,944

$

50,754

$

54,955

$

70,677

$

67,933

$

68,330

$

68,421

$

48,944 $ 67,933