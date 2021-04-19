Log in
Lantronix to Report Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results on April 29, 2021

04/19/2021 | 05:06pm EDT
IRVINE, Calif., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services, intelligent hardware and turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), today announced it will release financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended March 31, 2021, on April 29, 2021, after the close of the market.

Management will host an investor conference call and audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on April 29, 2021. To access the live conference call, investors should dial 1-844-802-2442 (US) or 1-412-317-5135 (international) and indicate that they are participating in the Lantronix Q3 FY 2021 call. The webcast will be available simultaneously via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.lantronix.com.
        
Investors can access a replay of the conference call starting at approximately 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time on April 29, 2021, at www.lantronix.com. A telephonic replay will also be available through May 6, 2021, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada Toll-Free 855-669-9658 and entering passcode 10155459.

About Lantronix
Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services, intelligent hardware and turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure IoT Intelligent Edge and OOBM solutions while accelerating time to market. Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT projects while providing quality, reliability and security across hardware, software and solutions.

With three decades of proven experience in creating robust IoT technologies and OOBM solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Lantronix’s solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

Lantronix Media Contact:Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:
Gail Kathryn MillerJeremy Whitaker
Corporate Marketing &Chief Financial Officer
Communications Managerinvestors@lantronix.com
media@lantronix.com949-450-7241
949-453-7158 

Lantronix Sales:
sales@lantronix.com
Americas +1 (800) 422-7055 (US and Canada) or +1 949-453-3990
Europe, Middle East and Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744
Asia Pacific + 852 3955-0218
China + 86 21-6237-8868
Japan +81 (0) 50-1354-6201
India +91 994-551-2488

© 2021 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark, and SLB and SLC are trademarks of Lantronix Inc. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
