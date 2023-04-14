Advanced search
Lanvin : Resignation of Director; Appointment of Director - Form 6-K

04/14/2023 | 04:17pm EDT
Resignation of Director; Appointment of Director

For personal reasons, Mr. Shujiang Qian has resigned from his position as a director of the Company, effective as of April 14, 2023. Mr. Qian's resignation did not result from any dispute or disagreement with the Company or the board of directors (the "Board") regarding our practices, policies, or otherwise.

On April 14, 2023, the Board approved the appointment of Ms. Weijin Fang as the director of the Company, effective as of April 14, 2023. Weijin Fang is the Senior Vice President and CHO of Fosun Tourism Group, Co-CHO of Fosun Happiness Business Group. Ms. Fang is primarily responsible for human resource strategic planning, organization design and development, talent recruitment, leadership development and mechanism innovation. Prior to joining Fosun Tourism Group, Ms. Fang served as the Head of Fosun International Talent Development, senior human resources partner, executive principal of Fosun University, general manager of the staff ecology BD department and co-chief human resources officer of the Intelligent Technology Business Group. Prior to joining Fosun, she worked in KPMG China as Senior HR Business Advisor, responsible for general HR management and organization development. Ms. Fang obtained Bachelor degree of Economics from Shanghai University and Bachelor Degree of Commerce from University of Technology Sydney in 2007.

Disclaimer

Lanvin Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 20:15:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
