Lanvin : Resignation of Executive Officer - Form 6-K

02/24/2023 | 05:58pm EST
Resignation of Executive Officer

For personal reasons, Ms. Grace Zhao will be tranferred from her current position as an Executive President and the Co-COO of Lanvin Group to a new role within Fosun Group in the function of Business Development, effective as of March 1, 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lanvin Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 22:57:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
