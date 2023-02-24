Lanvin : Resignation of Executive Officer - Form 6-K

Resignation of Executive Officer
For personal reasons, Ms. Grace Zhao will be tranferred from her current position as an Executive President and the Co-COO of Lanvin Group to a new role within Fosun Group in the function of Business Development, effective as of March 1, 2023.
Disclaimer
Lanvin Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 22:57:38 UTC.