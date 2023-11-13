Stock LXS LANXESS AG
PDF Report : LANXESS AG

LANXESS AG Stock price

Equities

LXS

DE0005470405

Diversified Chemicals

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 11:36:16 2023-11-13 am EST
23.90 EUR +1.94% +10.28% -36.82%
08:46am LANXESS AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
Nov. 10 LANXESS AG : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
Financials

Sales 2023 * 6,979 M 7,459 M Sales 2024 * 7,333 M 7,837 M Capitalization 2,024 M 2,163 M
Net income 2023 * 882 M 943 M Net income 2024 * -63.00 M -67.33 M EV / Sales 2023 *
0,68x
Net Debt 2023 * 2,729 M 2,916 M Net Debt 2024 * 2,602 M 2,781 M EV / Sales 2024 *
0,63x
P/E ratio 2023 *
1,90x
P/E ratio 2024 *
1 173x
Employees 12,993
Yield 2023 *
2,95%
Yield 2024 *
3,87%
Free-Float 95.02%
Chart LANXESS AG

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about LANXESS AG

LANXESS AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating ZD
Analyst Recommendations on LANXESS AG

Quotes and Performance

1 day+1.73%
1 week+10.37%
Current month+10.37%
1 month+11.56%
3 months-15.64%
6 months-33.01%
Current year-36.76%
Highs and lows

1 week
21.25
Extreme 21.25
24.88
1 month
20.14
Extreme 20.14
24.88
Current year
20.14
Extreme 20.14
47.83
1 year
20.14
Extreme 20.14
47.83
3 years
20.14
Extreme 20.14
67.38
5 years
20.14
Extreme 20.14
67.38
10 years
20.14
Extreme 20.14
74.78
Managers and Directors - LANXESS AG

Managers TitleAgeSince
Matthias Zachert CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 56 2014
Oliver Stratmann DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO - -
Rainier van Roessel BRD
 Director/Board Member 66 2003
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Matthias L. Wolfgruber CHM
 Chairman 69 2014
Lawrence Rosen BRD
 Director/Board Member 65 2015
Hans Van Bylen BRD
 Director/Board Member 62 2019
ETFs positioned on LANXESS AG

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
DEKA DAXPLUS MAXIMUM DIVIDEND UCITS ETF - EUR ETF Deka DAXplus Maximum Dividend UCITS ETF - EUR
2.33% 252 M€ +8.50%
ISHARES MSCI GERMANY SMALL-CAP ETF - USD ETF iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF - USD
2.09% 17 M€ -.--%
LYXOR MDAX ESG UCITS ETF - EUR ETF Lyxor MDAX ESG UCITS ETF - EUR
1.82% 202 M€ 0.00%
LYXOR 1 MDAX ESG UCITS ETF (I) - EUR ETF LYXOR 1 MDAX ESG UCITS ETF (I) - EUR
1.82% 119 M€ 0.00% -
XTRACKERS MDAX ESG SCREENED UCITS ETF 1D - EUR ETF Xtrackers MDAX ESG Screened UCITS ETF 1D - EUR
1.58% 84 M€ -2.87%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 23.84 +1.71% 133 845
23-11-10 23.44 -3.82% 849,041
23-11-09 24.37 +2.70% 871,339
23-11-08 23.73 +6.99% 1,099,769
23-11-07 22.18 +2.69% 769,659

Delayed Quote Xetra, November 13, 2023 at 11:05 am EST

Company Profile

LANXESS AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the chemicals sector. It specializes in the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. Its business activities are divided into four segments: Specialty Additives, responsible for manufacture of additives for the rubber and paint industries, among others; Advanced Intermediates, focused on the development of intermediates for the agricultural, plastics, chemicals, consumer goods, construction, tire and automotive industries, among others; Performance Chemicals, which offers material protection products, inorganic pigments, finishing agents for the leather industry and resins for water treatment, among others, and Engineering Materials, which produces technical plastics, glass fibers, fiber composites and elastomers on a urethane basis for application in the automotive, electronics and electrical engineering industries. It operates around 60 production sites worldwide.
Sector
Diversified Chemicals
Calendar
2024-03-12 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for LANXESS AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
23.44EUR
Average target price
32.18EUR
Spread / Average Target
+37.30%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Diversified Chemicals

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
LANXESS AG Stock LANXESS AG
-36.76% 2 160 M $
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD Stock Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd
+48.44% 63 833 M $
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC. Stock DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
-0.90% 29 561 M $
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED Stock Pidilite Industries Limited
-4.77% 14 904 M $
BRENNTAG SE Stock Brenntag SE
+22.44% 11 295 M $
SOLVAY SA Stock Solvay SA
+5.21% 11 223 M $
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION Stock Asahi Kasei Corporation
+6.38% 9 222 M $
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY Stock Eastman Chemical Company
-6.07% 9 141 M $
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL GROUP CORPORATION Stock Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
+41.30% 9 038 M $
SRF LIMITED Stock SRF Limited
+1.91% 8 362 M $
Diversified Chemicals
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock LANXESS AG - Xetra
