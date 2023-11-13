LANXESS AG Stock price
Equities
LXS
DE0005470405
Diversified Chemicals
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|23.90 EUR
|+1.94%
|+10.28%
|-36.82%
|08:46am
|LANXESS AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
|ZD
|Nov. 10
|LANXESS AG : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
|ZD
|Sales 2023 *
|6,979 M 7,459 M
|Sales 2024 *
|7,333 M 7,837 M
|Capitalization
|2,024 M 2,163 M
|Net income 2023 *
|882 M 943 M
|Net income 2024 *
|-63.00 M -67.33 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
0,68x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|2,729 M 2,916 M
|Net Debt 2024 *
|2,602 M 2,781 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
0,63x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
1,90x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
1 173x
|Employees
|12,993
|Yield 2023 *
2,95%
|Yield 2024 *
3,87%
|Free-Float
|95.02%
|1 day
|+1.73%
|1 week
|+10.37%
|Current month
|+10.37%
|1 month
|+11.56%
|3 months
|-15.64%
|6 months
|-33.01%
|Current year
|-36.76%
1 week
21.25
24.88
1 month
20.14
24.88
Current year
20.14
47.83
1 year
20.14
47.83
3 years
20.14
67.38
5 years
20.14
67.38
10 years
20.14
74.78
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Matthias Zachert CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|56
|2014
Oliver Stratmann DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|-
|-
|Director/Board Member
|66
|2003
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
|Chairman
|69
|2014
Lawrence Rosen BRD
|Director/Board Member
|65
|2015
Hans Van Bylen BRD
|Director/Board Member
|62
|2019
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|2.33%
|252 M€
|+8.50%
|2.09%
|17 M€
|-.--%
|1.82%
|202 M€
|0.00%
|1.82%
|119 M€
|0.00%
|-
|1.58%
|84 M€
|-2.87%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|23.84
|+1.71%
|133 845
|23-11-10
|23.44
|-3.82%
|849,041
|23-11-09
|24.37
|+2.70%
|871,339
|23-11-08
|23.73
|+6.99%
|1,099,769
|23-11-07
|22.18
|+2.69%
|769,659
LANXESS AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the chemicals sector. It specializes in the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. Its business activities are divided into four segments: Specialty Additives, responsible for manufacture of additives for the rubber and paint industries, among others; Advanced Intermediates, focused on the development of intermediates for the agricultural, plastics, chemicals, consumer goods, construction, tire and automotive industries, among others; Performance Chemicals, which offers material protection products, inorganic pigments, finishing agents for the leather industry and resins for water treatment, among others, and Engineering Materials, which produces technical plastics, glass fibers, fiber composites and elastomers on a urethane basis for application in the automotive, electronics and electrical engineering industries. It operates around 60 production sites worldwide.
SectorDiversified Chemicals
Calendar
2024-03-12 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
23.44EUR
Average target price
32.18EUR
Spread / Average Target
+37.30%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-36.76%
|2 160 M $
|+48.44%
|63 833 M $
|-0.90%
|29 561 M $
|-4.77%
|14 904 M $
|+22.44%
|11 295 M $
|+5.21%
|11 223 M $
|+6.38%
|9 222 M $
|-6.07%
|9 141 M $
|+41.30%
|9 038 M $
|+1.91%
|8 362 M $