BEIJING, April 12 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said in a statement on Friday that German company Envalior and its units will inherit the 8.2% anti-dumping duty rate previously applied to Lanxess Performance Materials in covering nylon 6 chips.

Envalior was created out of a joint venture between Lanxess high performance materials and DSM Engineering Materials in 2023. The Chinese commerce ministry said after a review it believes the production capacity, production equipment, supplier relationship, operation and management related to the nylon 6 slice business have not undergone substantial changes since the name change. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)